The 8 best places for students in Dundee to eat out on a budget

By Mariam Okhai
September 17 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 17 2022, 9.11am
Some of the sustainable, fresh food on offer at The Barrelman, Dundee. food discounts
Diners can enjoy discounted fresh meals made from scratch at Dundee’s The Barrelman.

With freshers week starting on Monday, Dundee’s newest students are sure to be on the hunt for the best food discounts in the city.

And it’s not only the new starts – returning students will also be looking for some good-value meals to get them through the weeks of study ahead.

So, to keep the energy levels firing all term long, we have put together a list of some of the places you can find a tasty bargain.

From cheap wings to discounted tacos the deals in the city are an incredible find for those who enjoy dining out.

Below are eight popular venues in Dundee that the food and drink team recommend for an experience you won’t forget, and your wallet will thank you for.

The Braes

If you are new to the city you may not be aware of The Braes‘ fantastic offer on Wednesday for 30p chicken wings. That’s compared to the normal price of seven wings for £5.50, or 80p each.

In addition, for only £3.75 The Braes offers craft beers and cocktails so that you can enjoy a drink even if you are on a budget.

And if you are a lover of dog-friendly places, The Braes lets you enjoy your meal with your family, friends and pets too.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

It's our FAVE day of the week again tomorrow – join us for Wing Wednesday! 🥳✅ 30p per wing✅ Great craft beer to wash them down✅ Having the craic with your best matesLearn more and book 👉 bit.ly/Wing-Wed

Posted by The Braes on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Más

Do you love tacos? If so, my recommendation is to book your next meal at Más Mexican restaurant on Perth Road.

On Tuesdays, customers can enjoy tacos for half the price starting from 5pm onwards.

And with a reputation for offering incredible vegan food, Más is definitely one to try if you have special dietary requirements.

Address: 304 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

Vandal & Co

If you love a bargain, Vandal & Co on Exchange Street offer deals every day of the week for their customers to enjoy.

Starting with their Monday Club of any bite, plus a bowl and a cocktail for only £15, the restaurant also has a two-for-one burger deal every Tuesday, followed by three bites plus a cocktail for £20 every Wednesday.

On Tax Free Thursdays, diners receive 20% off all food, and from Friday to Sunday Vandal & Co has a Bottoms Up Brunch deal that includes any brunch dishes and two cocktails for £20.

And if that wasn’t enough, the venue offers £5 cocktails from Monday to Friday.

Address: 22-26 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Tailend

Another venue that offers daily deals is Tailend at Nethergate in Dundee, which makes it a priority to let customers enjoy their food at a discounted price.

On Mondays, the fish and chip restaurant has 50% extra loyalty app points when customers spend more than £20 in the restaurant. Taco Tuesday features two tacos and chips for £7.50 if sitting in. It is £10 to takeaway.

A burger and a beer are £10 on Wednesdays, and every Thursday they offer a mussels and chips meal with a glass of wine for £10.

Fizzy Fridays lets customers enjoy a glass of prosecco with their fish supper for £11 if its a half portion and £15 for a full one.

Rolling into the weekend every Saturday you can try fresh oysters for only £1 per oyster.

And on Sundays kids eat free all day and a Fish Tea is served from 11:30am to 4:30pm which includes fish and chips, peas, bread with butter and a pot of tea for only £7.95.

Address: 81 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DH

The Barrelman

If you are a student and you want to enjoy a meal at a discounted price The Barrelman on Commercial Street offers a 10% discount.

This discount can be applied any day and time the venue is open so whether you are a brunch lover or more of a dinner type, you can enjoy this discount.

Menu choices include Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, tempura prawns, haggis bons bons, churros and hot salted caramel cake.

Address: 100-108 Commercial Street, Dundee, DD1 2AJ

The West House

Have you heard of The West House‘s midweek offering?

Running from Monday to Wednesday visitors can enjoy any two mains from the menu for £15.

Or if you prefer to have a drink with your meal you can get a beer or Aperol Spritz with an entire pizza for just £10.

Having been to the venue many times during my university life, I can assure you these food discounts are a great way to catch up with friends over a tasty meal.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

The Selkie

If you like to eat meals with company then The Selkie on Exchange Street offers a Tapas Tuesday option for visitors to sample.

With each dish costing between £2.50 and £4, you can enjoy a mixture of meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

And with options for all dietary requirements you will have plenty of tasty bites to choose from.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DJ

The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays food discounts
Tuck into a whole range of dishes on The Selkie’s Tapas Tuesday menu.

Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom

Last but certainly not least is the Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom on South Tay Street, which offers a midweek treat for diners.

By buying a voucher online for £20 you can enjoy two burgers and two pints from the taproom’s core beer range. The voucher is valid up to one year after purchase.

This offer is available from Sunday to Thursday with the burgers included being The OG, the Taproom Chicken Burger and the vegan Better Days Burger.

Address: 10 South Tay Street, Dundee, DD1 1PA

