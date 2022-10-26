Chutneys, pies and fudge on menu as new farmers’ market hits Broughty Ferry this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chutneys, pies and fudge on menu as new farmers’ market hits Broughty Ferry this weekend

By Mariam Okhai
October 26 2022, 5.06pm Updated: October 26 2022, 5.58pm
Broughty Ferry farmers market
The market will play host to a number of local food and drink producers including Toll House Spirits. Image: Fiona Walsh

Some of Tayside and Angus’s top food and drink producers have joined together for a new farmers’ market in Broughty Ferry.

Taking place on Saturday (October 29) at Forthill Community Sports Club on Fintry Place, the market will run from 10am to 2pm.

Organisers Fiona Walsh, 45, co-founder of Angus gin and vodka maker Toll House Spirits, and Ewan Ross, 42, the bar manager at Forthill Community Sports Club, hope the success of the event will lead to more markets taking place in the area.

The duo have already hosted food and drink festivals as well as beer festivals with the local Rotary Club.

Broughty Ferry farmers market
Fiona Walsh and Angela Jarron of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings /DC Thomson

This weekend’s Broughty Ferry market, which is free to enter, will have food and drink stalls set up outside the venue and craft stalls inside.

Eight food and drink stalls and six craft stalls are already signed up for the event.

Allan’s Chilli Products will be at the event. Image: Fiona Walsh

Who are the stall holders?

Fiona said: “It feels as if Broughty Ferry has been missing a local producers market, despite the wealth of local makers we have on our doorstep.

“The market is a good way to get the community up to the club and allows us to support local traders too, some of whom are members and friends of the club.”

WeeCOOK signed up to the event. Image: Fiona Walsh

Already signed up to the event on the food and drink side are the following:

  • Toll House Spirits selling Redcastle Spirits & Liqueurs and Broughty Ferry Gin
  • WeeCOOK’s Hayley and her team with pies and savouries
  • Arbroath coffee roastery Sacred Ground Coffee
  • Fudge and Fancies selling handmade fudge from Brechin
  • Allan’s Chilli Products with chilli jams and chutneys from Abernethy
  • Local butchers Scott Bros bringing hot filled rolls
  • Fresh fish and seafood from The Fish Hoose Arbroath
  • Baked by Belle selling handmade Belgian chocolate truffles from Kirriemuir
Fresh fish from The Fish Hoose Arbroath. Image: Fiona Walsh

On the crafts side, a mixture of gifts and everyday essentials are on offer including:

  • Coull Crafts with local handmade gifts
  • Environmentally friendly kids books Broughty Books
  • Local textile design DJCAD graduate Lucie Ashton Design selling artwork
  • Our Little House gifts and homewares
  • Black Cat Soap House offering organic, vegan soaps and skincare

The Forthill clubhouse will also be open, serving hot and cold drinks.

Increasing local participation

As well as attracting locals to the market, Fiona and Ewan want Forthill Community Sports Club to become a hub for community work.

Forthill Community Sports Club is using sports to get the local community involved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Fiona said: “Post-pandemic we have seen a drop off in sporting participation.

“We hope the market will bring people to the club who might not know what we do, and encourage them to get involved.”

The event will also be an opportunity for local producers to connect with their community and build a customer base in a new area.

The aim of the market is to bring locals together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

“We have a large site, which we have used for festivals in the past, and thought we could offer local producers a venue where they may not already have a customer base,” explains Fiona.

“We want to offer a good value event for the producers, with strong footfall to maximise their sales.”

Future plans

If the initial Broughty Ferry farmers’ market is a success, organisers are hoping to make it a monthly event.

In fact, Fiona and Ewan have already booked in a Christmas market for December 17.

A Christmas market is to take place on December 17. Image: DC Thomson

Ideas for future events include pet-themed markets as well as taster sports sessions for locals to try and get involved.

Fiona hopes that larger events with live music will also take place.

Address: Forthill Community Sports Club, Fintry Place, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 3BL

