Chutneys, pies and fudge on menu as new farmers’ market hits Broughty Ferry this weekend

Some of Tayside and Angus’s top food and drink producers have joined together for a new farmers’ market in Broughty Ferry.

Taking place on Saturday (October 29) at Forthill Community Sports Club on Fintry Place, the market will run from 10am to 2pm.

Organisers Fiona Walsh, 45, co-founder of Angus gin and vodka maker Toll House Spirits, and Ewan Ross, 42, the bar manager at Forthill Community Sports Club, hope the success of the event will lead to more markets taking place in the area.

The duo have already hosted food and drink festivals as well as beer festivals with the local Rotary Club.

This weekend’s Broughty Ferry market, which is free to enter, will have food and drink stalls set up outside the venue and craft stalls inside.

Eight food and drink stalls and six craft stalls are already signed up for the event.

Who are the stall holders?

Fiona said: “It feels as if Broughty Ferry has been missing a local producers market, despite the wealth of local makers we have on our doorstep.

“The market is a good way to get the community up to the club and allows us to support local traders too, some of whom are members and friends of the club.”

Already signed up to the event on the food and drink side are the following:

Toll House Spirits selling Redcastle Spirits & Liqueurs and Broughty Ferry Gin

WeeCOOK’s Hayley and her team with pies and savouries

Arbroath coffee roastery Sacred Ground Coffee

Fudge and Fancies selling handmade fudge from Brechin

Allan’s Chilli Products with chilli jams and chutneys from Abernethy

Local butchers Scott Bros bringing hot filled rolls

Fresh fish and seafood from The Fish Hoose Arbroath

Baked by Belle selling handmade Belgian chocolate truffles from Kirriemuir

On the crafts side, a mixture of gifts and everyday essentials are on offer including:

Coull Crafts with local handmade gifts

Environmentally friendly kids books Broughty Books

Local textile design DJCAD graduate Lucie Ashton Design selling artwork

Our Little House gifts and homewares

Black Cat Soap House offering organic, vegan soaps and skincare

The Forthill clubhouse will also be open, serving hot and cold drinks.

Increasing local participation

As well as attracting locals to the market, Fiona and Ewan want Forthill Community Sports Club to become a hub for community work.

Fiona said: “Post-pandemic we have seen a drop off in sporting participation.

“We hope the market will bring people to the club who might not know what we do, and encourage them to get involved.”

The event will also be an opportunity for local producers to connect with their community and build a customer base in a new area.

“We have a large site, which we have used for festivals in the past, and thought we could offer local producers a venue where they may not already have a customer base,” explains Fiona.

“We want to offer a good value event for the producers, with strong footfall to maximise their sales.”

Future plans

If the initial Broughty Ferry farmers’ market is a success, organisers are hoping to make it a monthly event.

In fact, Fiona and Ewan have already booked in a Christmas market for December 17.

Ideas for future events include pet-themed markets as well as taster sports sessions for locals to try and get involved.

Fiona hopes that larger events with live music will also take place.

Address: Forthill Community Sports Club, Fintry Place, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 3BL