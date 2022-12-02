12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Tour of Arbikie Distillery in Angus for two people with lunch and a cocktail included

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For those who love their gin, whisky and vodka, you’re in for a treat with today’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.

Day two sees us partner with one of Scotland’s leading distillers, Arbikie Distillery, who are based on the East Coast.

Ideally located at Braehead of Lunan, this drinks firm is leading the way in sustainable distilling and is constantly innovating to put conservation and the environment at the heart of its operation.

Working with produce like the potatoes that are grown on their farm to make vodka ensures every bottle’s carbon footprint is reduced as much as possible.

The distillery recently just opened its visitor centre earlier this year and have been welcoming hundreds of eager spirits enthusiasts through their doors since.

What’s the prize?

We’re giving one lucky winner the chance to bag a tour for two at Arbikie Distillery in Angus with lunch and a cocktail included.

Explore behind the scenes of this incredible Scottish company and then dive into a delicious lunch after being led on a tour, sampling a variety of different spirits.

You can also enjoy a tasty cocktail that the bar team will serve up, or, for those driving or would prefer a non-alcoholic beverage, the cocktail can be swapped for a hot drink instead.

To enter the Arbikie Distillery giveaway:

