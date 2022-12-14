Perthshire winery Cairn O’Mohr celebrates bumper fruit crop saving the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire winery Cairn O’Mohr celebrates bumper fruit crop saving the season

By Maria Gran
December 14 2022, 5.00pm
Trainee Lilou Marcenat, fruit press operator Kay McLean and co-founder Judith Gillies with some of this year's apple crop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Trainee Lilou Marcenat, fruit press operator Kay McLean and co-founder Judith Gillies with some of this year's apple crop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perthshire winery Cairn O’Mohr got an early Christmas present this year in the form of 70 tonnes of apples to top up their stock.

The East Inchmichael business suffered a poor crop last year, meaning stocks were running low as it headed into its busiest time of year.

Instead of the minimum 45 tonnes of apples they need, they only got 15 tonnes. A late frost in May last year meant the crops were smaller than usual come autumn.

Thankfully, the offering from gardens and orchards around the Carse of Gowrie has boomed this year.

‘Dependent on good crop’

Cairn O’Mohr co-founder Ron Gillies says due to their seasonality, it can be a feast or a famine when it comes to the crops and their yield.

Cairn O’Mohr co-founder and owner Ron Gillies. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Apples are very seasonal, sometimes you get lots, sometimes you get none. That’s the nature of the beast, you get what you can,” he said.

“We sell what we’ve got – you scrape through – it’s just the way it is.

“We got 70 tonnes altogether this year, and we have another few weeks of pressing before we’ll get it fermented.”

His wife Judith adds: “Fortunately, we still had enough cider in tanks from the previous year to see us through to the end of the season and the new cider fermented in September is just ready to drink now.

“If it hadn’t been a big crop year this year, we would have run out of all of our apple drinks: the Vintage cider, Meadowsweet cider, Pictish cider, Mixed Fruit cider, King Jimmy Cider, alcohol-free cider and apple juice.

“We are very dependent on a good crop. Hopefully, we might get another good year next year so we can fill our tanks with cider in case of another poor year in the future.”

Busy season for Cairn O’Mohr

It is a busy time at the winery, as it typically sells a third of its produce – 60,000 bottles – in the run up to Christmas.

On top of dealing with the festive sales and deliveries, the Cairn O’Mohr team is pressing apples, processing wine that was made over the season and bottling it up.

Master picker Simon Fewster, trainee Lilou Marcenat, fruit press operator Kay McLean and owner Judith Gillies admiring this year’s bumper crop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Even after 35 years of making fruit wine and cider, Ron says they are still looking for new flavours.

“We started making wine as a hobby years ago, and it’s grown arms and legs and a tail,” he says.

“It was mostly strawberry, raspberries and blackcurrants, but these days we get cherries, cultivated brambles and all sorts.

“We’re always looking for other things, a recent addition is a wine out of wild gorse flowers.”

Ron showing off the Gorse Wine, made from hand foraged wild gorse flowers from the Sidlaw Hills. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In its range of products, Cairn O’Mohr boasts 25 different wines, ciders, sparkling wines and non-alcoholic drinks.

After a break over the pandemic, tours at the winery are starting to make a comeback. Ron also highlights The Pickled Peacock as a reason to come out to East Inchmichael.

While it’s all hands on deck for the Cairn O’Mohr team, Ron still has time to welcome visitors and plan for 2023.

He says: “We’re open seven days a week and there’s plenty of parking. People can come around, get something to eat and fill up their boot – we’ve got handy presents.

“Next year we’ll carry on. We’ve got a customer base all around the country and the home delivery and online business is strong.”

