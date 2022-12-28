Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The Courier

This year has been another incredibly busy one for The Courier Food and Drink team.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 28 2022, 11.45am Updated: December 29 2022, 6.15am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Owner Jimmy Marr in Berty Mooney's. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Owner Jimmy Marr in Berty Mooney's. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

This year has been another incredibly busy one for The Courier Food and Drink team.

We’ve covered everything from new venue openings to restaurant reviews, not to mention challenging the food, drink and hospitality industry as well as supporting them.

There’s been stories about new chains making their way to some of the cities across Tayside and Fife as well as stories of resilience from budding entrepreneurs fighting to make their mark on the local food and drink scene.

Below we share 10 of the top stories, you, our readers, have enjoyed most over the past 12 months.

Appetite for Angus Grill and Larder

Opening in January this year, the interest around Angus Grill and Larder was huge.

You loved the first look we shared when Scottish football star John Souttar also paid a visit.

Located just off of the A90 near Brechin, Angus, the venue has been a popular pit stop for drivers travelling up and down the road.

The Angus Grill and Larder building has outdoor seating. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

CAM Ventures, which was set up by Will Macpherson and Campbell Archibald are the duo who invested in Angus Grill and Larder. Ensuring local produce was at the heart of the business was really important, and there is a map on one of the internal walls showcasing where the products on sale, and on the menu, are sourced from.

There’s also a dog park and a children’s play area, meaning it is a destination for families and those with pets to stop off, stretch their legs and enjoy a bite to eat.

 

We’ve even popped along for a restaurant review, too.

Angus grill and larder
Some of the food available at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bertie Mooney’s opening

We got an exclusive first look of Dundee bar Bertie Mooney’s ahead of its opening in February this year.

Located on Commercial Street, it was formerly known as Nicolls bar and restaurant and was rebranded by owner Jimmy Marr following a six-figure transformation.

What made this opening a little different was the fact this venue boasts three copper Tennent’s beer tanks which store up to 880 pints of the lager. It is the only venue in Tayside to boast these tanks.

Owner Jimmy Marr in the refurbished pub which has the only Tennent’s copper tanks in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dundee’s first gaming bar

There aren’t many 20-year-olds out there who can say they own, let alone run a bar, but that’s exactly what Connor Reilly achieved in February this year.

Opening The Barcade Bar and Grill on Polepark Road, the young entrepreneur saw an advert online for the opportunity to run a bar with no experience and free rent and jumped at the chance.

He’s spent £15K renovating the place and investing in games like PlayStations and Xbox consoles.

Connor Reilly in The Barcade Bar and Grill. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

Restaurants featured in Michelin Guide

In February the Michelin guide reveals its guide of venues who have retained, lost and even gained a mention in their stellar list of must-visit restaurants across the UK.

And every year we update our listicles telling you which in Tayside and Fife have had the pleasure of getting a mention.

You all seem to love a bit of Michelin dining and knowing who from Courier Country has been featured.

One of the dishes at one Michelin star restaurant, Glenturret Lalique, near Crieff. Image: Glenturret Lalique.

Serendipity Cafe opens in Arbroath

It was great to see new venue Serendipity Cafe open in Arboroath earlier this year in May.

Local entrepreneur Cassie Robertson who is a former school teaching assistant swapped her classroom blackboard for her dream of owning a café, and has welcomed guests to her premises ever since.

She recruited her family to help her out, so when you visit, you’ll likely be met by Cassie herself or even her daughter Melissa Robertson (22) or son-in-law Connor Grewar (31).

From left: Cassie Robertson, Connor Grewar and Melissa Robertson. Image: DC Thomson

Is it becoming too expensive to dine out in Pitlochry?

In August, after noticing locals were getting frustrated with prices in Pitlochry venues, we stepped in to find out what was going on in the town.

Attracting lots of tourists year in year out, locals were pushing for venues to offer a locals loyalty card.

Mariam caught up with locals and business owners to get to the bottom of the issue.

You can read the full story here.

Paul Main, manager of Cafe Biba in Pitlochry. Image: Cafe Biba.

FIKA Dundee

While we were all sad to see FIKA Dundee close earlier this year, in August we reported that a young entrepreneur had brought the venue back.

Reopening it that month, Albany Keith is the new owner the venue on Perth Road and has been serving up coffees and cakes ever since.

Albany Keith, 26, started her traybakes and chocolate business Sinfully Sweet in March 2020 just as the pandemic began and due to its success, decided to take on the cafe space and give it a new lease of life.

Albany Keith in FIKA Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Dean Banks opens The Forager

Arbroath born chef Dean Banks is at it again. Opening another venue, he’s turned his attention to the are of Clackmannanshire for his new pub concept, The Forager.

Describing the venue as “the perfect pub” Dean has spent the past 18 months searching for somewhere to launch the concept.

Serving up traditional grub, but in his unique style, the venue has already got off to a flying start, welcoming plenty of locals and tourists alike to the venture.

Dean Banks will open his new pub the The Forager in Clackmannanshire in December. Image: The Forager

Champion butcher Alan Pirie to retire

It was a sad say when Alan Pirie, champion Angus butcher of J Pirie and Son announced his retirement, with hundreds of messages flooding in on social media.

I caught up with the 72-year-old to find out how much things had change since he first stepped into his father’s shop 57 years ago.

From launching unique products to winning top accolades, Alan has achieved a lot in the nearly six decades he has worked as a butcher.

Find out all about his career and enjoy some old black and white pictures in the article here.

Alan Pirie with Carol Smillie at the Scotch Pie Championships. Image: James Pirie and Son

Dundee’s WinterFest taste test

Last but not least is our taste test of Dundee’s WinterFest food offering.

During her first week of working on The Courier Food and Drink team I took Maria Gran down to WinterFest at Slessor Gardens to film her first taste test.

Between us we sampled a fair amount of the offering available, with Maria sticking to the veggie options and I reviewing the meatier ones.

There’s definitely a few stand outs for us both, so be sure to watch our taste test review here for the lowdown.

Food and drink team Julia Bryce and Maria Gran put the food at Dundee’s WinterFest to the test. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
To go with story by Mariam Okhai. FIKA Dundee reopening Picture shows; Albany Keith. Dundee. Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 22/08/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022
A photo of Indian dishes at Tayview Hotel in Dundee
A true taste of India and more: discover Tayview Hotel in Dundee

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented