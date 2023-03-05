Angus youth cafe is feeding more than 100 youngsters a week – how funding could help even more

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose Community Hub’s youth club welcomes more than 100 young people each week for low cost hot snacks and activities. In the future, it hopes to offer up dinners too.

Four days a week, children in primary 5, 6 and 7 come together at Montrose Community Hub (MoHUB) to play games, enjoy food and relax together.

At the youth cafe, there is a gaming lounge, a pool table, comfy seating and a TV, and hot snacks for tea time.

The menu boasts anything from hot dogs and sausage rolls to toasties and chicken nuggets, all costing a pound or less.

Office and operations manager Helen Mearns says no child will leave the Murray Street hub without being fed.

“Tea time is a big part of the junior. We try to foster a family atmosphere, so they know they’re always welcome,” she says.

“It’s a case of if they can pay, they do pay, but if they can’t, they don’t have to. The young people know this and so do the parents.

“There’s no judgement and nobody else needs to know.”

Montrose youth cafe wants to do more

As well as the junior youth cafe, MoHUB offers two sessions a week for pupils in secondary school. They also get a hot snack provision.

For some children, their only hot meal is their school dinner. In a survey MoHUB did last year, half of respondents said free hot food would make a massive difference to their home finances.

As there are on average 112 youngsters at the youth clubs each week, Helen is looking for extra funding to help feed the children.

“We’re looking to get some sort of sponsorship, perhaps from local businesses. For £100 a week, we could feed every child that comes into the building,” she says.

“It would make a massive difference to the community. I’ve been there myself, knowing that your child’s fed takes a massive worry away.

“Everybody’s got enough to be worrying about at the moment, so if we can do that one little thing, it makes a big difference.”

Making learning fun

MoHUB already works with Angus Council and other partner organisations to put on events such as employability workshops and cooking classes.

The last six-week cooking course for the juniors was a huge hit, says Helen. It also helped spark an interest in healthy food and how to make it.

The young people also get the chance to cook at youth cafe sessions, making new foods such as quesadillas.

“Even something that simple a lot of them have never done,” Helen says.

“Giving them that opportunity to pick what ingredients they want and make it, they loved it.

“We’ve got the time and space for them to make a mess and to experiment, which they often don’t have at home.

“It’s basic life skills and the young people don’t even realise they’re learning. They’re just having fun.”

Young people shape Montrose youth cafe

Four staff members work at MoHUB alongside the office and operations manager. They also have four youth volunteers who came to the clubs when they were younger.

The team of staff and volunteers plan and run the sessions, help with homework or employment and provide a safe environment.

While they are vital to MoHUB, Helen insists that the most important people are the children who come to their youth clubs.

She is also grateful that parents are engaging with her, so she knows exactly what the young people need.

Helen says: “Parents are so happy that the young people are involved in decisions, take responsibility for themselves and have the freedom to do what they want.

“We try to involve the young people and their parents, because without their input we can’t help.

“Just because we perceive a need doesn’t mean it’s there, but if we work with them we can adjust our plans to meet the needs they have.

“We’re all looking for the same outcome, to make the community a better place.”