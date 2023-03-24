Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter

By Brian Stormont
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 

Easter is only a few weeks away and if you are planning on marking it with family, this recipe from Primula could prove useful.

Whether you’re cooking for friends or family, this recipe for low-cost roasted vegetable veggie lasagne is so good you’ll want second helpings!

Primula Cheese and Chives is the ideal topping on this glorious dish – you’ll never need another veggie lasagne recipe again.

For more delicious and easy-to-follow recipes, click here.

Roast vegetables veggie lasagne

(Serves 6)

Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula

Ingredients

For the roasted vegetables:

  • 1 peeled and diced sweet potato,
  • 3 carrots, peeled and diced
  • 3 parsnips, peeled and diced
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 onion, diced

For the tomato sauce:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil,
  • 1 onion finely chopped,
  • 1 garlic clove,
  • 2 tbsp tomato puree,
  • 200ml vegetable stock
  • 3 x 400g chopped tomatoes
  • A handful of torn basil leaves

For the white sauce and completion:

  • 2 tubes Primula Cheese and Chive
  • 40ml milk
  • 300g lasagne sheets

Method

  1. Preheat oven 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Place the peeled and diced vegetables on a roasting tray, add olive oil, onion, garlic, and season to taste. Mix well, then roast on the middle shelf for 45 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened. Turn up the heat slightly and add the tomato puree. Cook for a minute, pour in vegetable stock, then cook for approximately five minutes until all the juices have soaked up.
  4. Pour over the chopped tomatoes and add the torn basil. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes. Blend in a food processor once cooked through.
  5. Once the vegetables are cooked, remove them from the oven and mix them with the tomato sauce.
  6. For the white sauce topping, gently warm up a pan of milk on a medium heat. Add two tubes of Primula Cheese and Chive until the sauce is creamy. Add more milk, so the sauce is easy to pour and spread over the lasagne.
  7. Pour over a third of the vegetables mix into a large casserole dish. Lay 2-3 lasagne sheets on top of the mixture, then repeat once more so you have three layers of pasta. Spread the white sauce over the top and make sure the whole surface is covered.
  8. Cover the casserole dish with tin foil and bake on a mid to low shelf for 30 minutes.
  9. Remove the tin foil and bake for a further 15 minutes until the cheese is golden brown.
  10. Serve with fresh salad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food & Drink

Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee's zero waste meal kit to the test
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
St Andrews Cocktail Week shakes up quality offering as 41 venues sign up to…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Is there more to St Andrews' growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students?
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Popular TV chef Julie Lin to take pop-up Can-teen restaurant to Dundee
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to 'reinvent' the ice cream van
Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie
Sweet treats: Have fun with all the family tucking into this giant pan cookie
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Restaurant review: Enjoy lunch with a view at The Ferryman's Inn on Loch Tay…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Gin tastings and cocktail making: The 5 events you need to book this St…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Busy season ahead after Perthshire field to fork destination Errichel's national award win

Most Read

1
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Roast vegetables veggie lasagne. Image: Supplied by Primula 
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented