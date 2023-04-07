Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder’s expanding family-run Cafe Kisa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder’s expanding family-run Cafe Kisa

Since moving their restaurant into an old bank, it's been all go for Kirsty and Samuel at Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder.

By Maria Gran
Cafe Kisa owners Samuel Wightman and Kirsty Laird, with their nine-week-old baby Maisie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Since first meeting in Auchterarder’s Cafe Kisa more than 15 years ago, Kirsty Laird and Samuel Wightman have got engaged, had a baby and now run said restaurant.

The couple’s sentimental spot on the High Street was initially operated by Sam and Kim Wightman – Samuel’s parents – for 18 years, but Kirsty and Samuel took it over in September 2022 when a prime opportunity presented itself.

Auchterarder’s Bank of Scotland was shutting and with the bigger premises right across the road from the restaurant now available, the duo decided it would be the perfect home for Cafe Kisa to grow into.

With new premises, there’s even more room for guests. Image: Cafe Kisa

The restaurant had been the first place out of school that Kirsty had worked and Samuel, at the time, also worked as the operations manager.

It’s a special place for their family and despite Kirsty leaving to work as a marketing manager at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels in 2014, she was always helping Samuel on and off when she could with the family business.

Now though, the couple take great pride in sharing their family’s special place with customers who travel from far and wide to enjoy Samuel and his team’s cooking.

“Samuel’s in the kitchen and I work front of house, when I’ve not had a baby,” laughs Kirsty.

Samuel and Kirsty are making sure Maisie starts her hospitality career young. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Samuel has been brought up with the family restaurants, and our little girl Maisie will be brought up around it as well.

“She’s already got a wee work uniform, but we’re just nine weeks in so we’re still finding our feet with it.”

New offerings at Cafe Kisa

All of Cafe Kisa’s staff moved across the road when Kirsty and Samuel took on the new space, and the duo say their beloved restaurant has been in the capable hands of their team while they have been caring for Maisie.

The restaurant’s staff numbers even grew following the move as the new site allows for additional covers and an outdoor dining area.

The shielded outdoor dining area will be popular in summer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Going into summer, the pair hope to improve their new outdoors offering even further.

Kirsty says: “We’ve invested a lot of money in the outside area, it’s got canopies and lighting and such.

“It’s dog-friendly as well, so we’re hoping to have a nice vibe out there in the summer.”

Cafe Kisa has also extended its opening hours, introducing evening meals and a bar area for drinks. It is open seven days a week from 9am.

Its breakfast menu is available until to 11.30am, extending to 12.30pm on a Sunday, boasting eggs Benedict, French toast and pancakes.

Sweet treats or filling meals, Samuel has a range of treats on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The extensive day menu – served until 4.30pm – offers both sweet and savoury, hot and cold, so there’s something for those who are hungry and those who fancy tea and cake.

In the evening, Cafe Kisa serves a range of meals including steak, pasta, burgers and seafood. It also offers a large menu of cocktails, wine and drinks. The evening menu is on offer Thursday to Sunday until 8pm, and 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

“The team weren’t too sure about evenings when we first started, but everyone loves them now,” says Kirsty.

“We’ve got a new lounge area and bar tables just for drinks, so people can visit without having a meal.”

Positive for Auchterarder’s High Street

Cafe Kisa has had a great start in the new space and Kirsty says the support they’ve had has been “unbelievable”.

“We’ve been blown away by the support from locals, the High Street and other businesses,” she says.

“We couldn’t have asked for more, it’s been amazing and we’re very pleased.”

The new Cafe Kisa is straight across the road from the original venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The old bank has been completely transformed into a stylish eatery, but there are still some features pointing to its past.

A few of the old safes have been kept, and Kirsty has plans to make them into decorative features. Inside the kitchen, the old vault is now a dry store cupboard with lots of space.

Across the road in Cafe Kisa’s former home, designer clothes store Oliami recently opened after moving from a smaller site in the town.

There’s no money in the old bank vault now, only kitchen items. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kirsty says: “It’s all go on the High Street in Auchterarder, which is quite positive for the town.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better first six months here, but we’re not rushing things.

“We’re taking our first year to find our feet and test a few things out. We definitely want to grow our evening offering and push the outdoors area this year.”

