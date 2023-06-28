Tuck in to one of Dundee Restaurant Week’s best deals at The Tinsmith

As a lover of pub grub and saving money, The Tinsmith was the first venue that caught my eye on the Dundee Restaurant Week list.

Without getting too dark, it’s not an easy time right now. Everything keeps getting more expensive and I don’t think I’m alone in spending money more cautiously.

But I also have to remind myself that hospitality workers rely on visitors to keep the doors open and earn a living.

Hopefully – thanks to Dundee Restaurant Week (DRW) – the people of Dundee will feel encouraged to set aside some money to support the hospitality sector, be it through a meal or a coffee and slice of cake.

I’m certainly feeling the positivity surrounding the event ahead of the launch tomorrow (June 29).

The Tinsmith

Luckily for me, I checked out the deal ahead of time on a quiet Monday night. My partner and I found a window seat and watched the passersby.

The pub has a relaxed vibe with a mix of industrial and rustic interiors, and much to our delight, TVs playing old episodes of game shows that we got very invested in.

The DRW menu is a mix of dishes from the regular menu, including burgers, pies and “Tin-Favs”. Included in the two for £15 tier are three different pies, five burgers and three Tin-favs.

For an extra £2, you can get fish and chips or another three burgers, and for an extra £5 there are cast iron chicken or halloumi fajitas available.

The food

As my other half opted for The Hangover Burger (normally £11.5), I checked out the Tin-Favs.

Veggie options here were mac and cheese or mac and cheese pie, but I wasn’t feeling the carb feast, so I went for the full upgrade with fajitas (normally £15).

After a brief wait, I could hear my food before I could see it. The sizzling of the sauce on the cast iron made me perk up immediately.

There was plenty sauce with a strong chipotle flavour, and while it was spicy it didn’t stop me from tasting all the elements. The halloumi was perfectly fried and its mellow flavour was a welcome break from the spice.

On the side I had pots of salsa, guacamole, sour cream and grated cheese. I emptied them all apart from the salsa, the flavour reminded me a bit too much of ketchup which is one of the few things I don’t like.

It came with three half wraps, and I was very full after finishing. Word of warning, you CANNOT eat this gracefully, so skip this one if you’re on a first date.

The Hangover Burger included a beef patty, bacon, cheddar and fried egg in a seeded brioche bun. Coleslaw and skinny fries came on the side.

My partner loved the egg, it was crispy on the bottom, but the yolk was still runny, meaning he could mop up the bits dripping onto the plate with his chips. Overall it was a decent burger, but nothing special.

The sweet treats caught our eye, so we finished with the Biscoff pancakes (£6). They were in between fluffy and flat, and deliciously chewey. The Biscoff sauce tasted exactly like the biscuits, which was impressive. There was also vanilla ice cream which paired beautifully with the sauce.

The verdict

Despite getting my fajitas all over my hands and face, it was a great meal. The burger was pretty standard pub grub, but that’s what we came for.

Two mains for £22 is a really good deal, saving us £4.50. We clearly spent those savings and then some on dessert, but it was well worth it.

It’s a dog and kid friendly pub with a relaxed atmosphere and a beer garden, so I can see it getting busy during DRW and throughout the summer.

Information

Address: 11-13 Old Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5EU

Tel: 01382 801253

Web: the-tinsmith.co.uk

Price: £28 for two mains with upgrades and one dessert.

Dundee Restaurant Week offer: Two mains for £15, with upgrades for £2 and £5.

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.