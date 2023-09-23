Restaurant review: Super service and perfect pub grub at Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Super service and perfect pub grub at Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo

On a quest to find the perfect pub grub, Isla Glen visits the Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo.

Fish and chips at the Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo.
Fish and chips at the Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Pub grub holds a special place in my heart.

There’s nothing quite like the comfort of savouring classic dishes in the warm and inviting embrace of a cosy pub setting.

As autumn sets in, all I want is a hearty meal in a rustic ambience that reminds me of home.

So, I set out on a quest to the Kingdom of Fife to sample what the Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo had to offer.

The Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo.
Exteriors of the Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo

Some may remember the Railway Tavern by its former name – the Strath Tavern.

When new owners took over the pub in 2019, they reverted back to the tavern’s original name from the 1920s to avoid confusion with the Tavern at Strathkinness.

As part of the rebrand, work has been done to the bar area.

The building is set to have new signage, replaced bathrooms and an open plan dining room.

Our reservation was for 6pm on a Saturday night. There was plenty of parking, with us pulling in along the road on the high street.

Walking in, we were greeted by a lovely smile from behind the bar in a pub full of locals enjoying a pint or two.

Inside the Railway Tavern
Inside the tavern. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

We were seated straight away in the dining room, which has village-related artwork and photographs adorning the walls.

This was a detail we loved as it showed the pub’s character and commitment to its community.

Everything about the venue is welcoming, from the red tablecloths to the superb service.

The dining room was full, with one table there as we arrived and a large party hosted later on.

It had a real community feel to it as old friends rejoiced upon seeing each other again and the waiting staff knew people by name.

Having never been there before, it felt like a home away from home.

The dining room. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The food at the Railway Tavern

I was joined by my friend Jodie and as we both were driving, we opted for soft drinks.

The price of these astonished me.

It was only £1.40 for my Diet Coke and £1.50 for her half pint of lemonade.

These days it’s rare to pay less than £2 for a drink, so we were happy customers.

Our server was also prompt and friendly, making sure we had our drinks within five minutes of sitting down.

The two of us decided to share a starter and settled on mozzarella sticks, which came with a sweet chilli dip and a side salad.

Mozzarella sticks at the Railway Tavern.
Mozzarella sticks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mozzarella sticks are a personal favourite of mine and these did not disappoint.

Firstly, the service was fast. Our order was taken, delivered to the kitchen and our starter was placed in front of us in less than ten minutes.

For a reasonable £5, we received three delightful crumb-coated sticks that were crispy yet soft and melted in the middle.

As I took a bite through the crispy edge, the mozzarella oozed out into a long string. It was salty and mild.

When coupled with the sweet chilli dip, the zest and tang delivered an explosion of flavour.

Though there were only three, the mozzarella sticks we were served were thick and at least ten centimetres long, making it the ideal starter size.

Fish and chips. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As a main, I ordered a classic – fish and chips. It was delivered soon after my starter was collected, continuing the trend of quick and friendly service.

I felt £12.50 was lower than what this dish was worth as my fish was fresh and flaky, the batter was golden and crunchy, and the tartar was a brilliant contrast in flavour.

This dish was no frazzled fish or sopping greasy mess – it had light batter that struck the balance between crisp and moist, flavourful interior.

The chips were thick cut, nicely salted and had a wonderful fluffy core.

My tartar was creamy and had that touch of acidity that cut through the richness of the frying.

Steamed garden peas added the sweetness and freshness to complete the dish.

All together, this filled the hole of the comforting pub grub I was craving.

The portion was huge for the price, though I wasn’t complaining!

Chicken and haggis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Jodie ordered the chicken and haggis, which was priced at £14.

We were both tempted by other pub classics – such as the steak pie, steak cheeseburger and macaroni – but once we had a taste of our meals there was not an ounce of regret.

The chicken was juicy and tender, beautifully topped with peppercorn sauce and steamed broccoli and carrots.

Her haggis was mild which she enjoyed as it meant the dish was not overpowered by that element, instead giving a rich, earthy flavour.

Jodie also enjoyed the chips, which paired well with the bold creamy sauce.

The steamed vegetables were cooked to be tender-crisp, contributing a soft bite against the other textures on the plate.

Jodie’s Scottish pub classic was a winner.

Strawberry cheesecake at the Railway Tavern.
Strawberry cheesecake. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After being so impressed by the main course, the two of us were excited to see what dessert would bring.

Options included sticky toffee pudding, jam sponge, orange and lemon sponge and peach ice cream sundae – all of which are priced at a low £4.80.

As a cheesecake fanatic, Jodie opted for the cheesecake of the week which was black cherry.

Customers can choose whether they would like it served with cream or ice cream.

Though the dessert was firmer than her tastes, she enjoyed the subtle black cherry notes throughout and the perfect consistency of the base.

Pear ice cream sundae. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

My finale was the pear ice cream sundae, which is topped with cream and a chocolate flake.

At the heart of the sundae, sliced pears formed the foundation and gave a fresh sweetness alongside a buttery toffee-caramel sauce.

Velvet-like vanilla ice cream added a cold bite, which was refreshing in the cosy atmosphere of the venue.

Skooshy cream gave a light airy accompaniment to slightly floral pears.

This sundae married the juiciness of the pears to the creaminess of the ice cream, meaning it was refreshing, yet the toffee-like flavour of the sauce made it the perfect September treat.

The verdict

The Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo deserves more love.

Not only does it deliver a cosy atmosphere with delicious pub grub, the staff are outstanding.

Our servers were attentive, ensuring we weren’t sat with empty plates for more than a minute, as well as friendly, helpful and efficient.

Without the staff, the pub would fail to be as inviting.

Food at the Railway Tavern. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Our food and drinks were great value for money, delicious, and left us satisfied.

The Railway Tavern is a strong local pub that serves Strathmiglo well and I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops as more work is done.

If you’re craving cosy pub grub as the colder nights draw in, it’s definitely one for you.

Information

Address: The Railway Tavern, 109 High St, Strathmiglo, Fife, KY14 7PT

Tel: 01337 860229

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TheStrathTavern/

Price: £44 for one starter, two mains, two soft drinks and two desserts.

Scores:

Food: 5
Service: 5
Surrounding: 4.5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

