Restaurant review: Super service and perfect pub grub at Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo

Pub grub holds a special place in my heart.

There’s nothing quite like the comfort of savouring classic dishes in the warm and inviting embrace of a cosy pub setting.

As autumn sets in, all I want is a hearty meal in a rustic ambience that reminds me of home.

So, I set out on a quest to the Kingdom of Fife to sample what the Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo had to offer.

The Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo

Some may remember the Railway Tavern by its former name – the Strath Tavern.

When new owners took over the pub in 2019, they reverted back to the tavern’s original name from the 1920s to avoid confusion with the Tavern at Strathkinness.

As part of the rebrand, work has been done to the bar area.

The building is set to have new signage, replaced bathrooms and an open plan dining room.

Our reservation was for 6pm on a Saturday night. There was plenty of parking, with us pulling in along the road on the high street.

Walking in, we were greeted by a lovely smile from behind the bar in a pub full of locals enjoying a pint or two.

We were seated straight away in the dining room, which has village-related artwork and photographs adorning the walls.

This was a detail we loved as it showed the pub’s character and commitment to its community.

Everything about the venue is welcoming, from the red tablecloths to the superb service.

The dining room was full, with one table there as we arrived and a large party hosted later on.

It had a real community feel to it as old friends rejoiced upon seeing each other again and the waiting staff knew people by name.

Having never been there before, it felt like a home away from home.

The food at the Railway Tavern

I was joined by my friend Jodie and as we both were driving, we opted for soft drinks.

The price of these astonished me.

It was only £1.40 for my Diet Coke and £1.50 for her half pint of lemonade.

These days it’s rare to pay less than £2 for a drink, so we were happy customers.

Our server was also prompt and friendly, making sure we had our drinks within five minutes of sitting down.

The two of us decided to share a starter and settled on mozzarella sticks, which came with a sweet chilli dip and a side salad.

Mozzarella sticks are a personal favourite of mine and these did not disappoint.

Firstly, the service was fast. Our order was taken, delivered to the kitchen and our starter was placed in front of us in less than ten minutes.

For a reasonable £5, we received three delightful crumb-coated sticks that were crispy yet soft and melted in the middle.

As I took a bite through the crispy edge, the mozzarella oozed out into a long string. It was salty and mild.

When coupled with the sweet chilli dip, the zest and tang delivered an explosion of flavour.

Though there were only three, the mozzarella sticks we were served were thick and at least ten centimetres long, making it the ideal starter size.

As a main, I ordered a classic – fish and chips. It was delivered soon after my starter was collected, continuing the trend of quick and friendly service.

I felt £12.50 was lower than what this dish was worth as my fish was fresh and flaky, the batter was golden and crunchy, and the tartar was a brilliant contrast in flavour.

This dish was no frazzled fish or sopping greasy mess – it had light batter that struck the balance between crisp and moist, flavourful interior.

The chips were thick cut, nicely salted and had a wonderful fluffy core.

My tartar was creamy and had that touch of acidity that cut through the richness of the frying.

Steamed garden peas added the sweetness and freshness to complete the dish.

All together, this filled the hole of the comforting pub grub I was craving.

The portion was huge for the price, though I wasn’t complaining!

Jodie ordered the chicken and haggis, which was priced at £14.

We were both tempted by other pub classics – such as the steak pie, steak cheeseburger and macaroni – but once we had a taste of our meals there was not an ounce of regret.

The chicken was juicy and tender, beautifully topped with peppercorn sauce and steamed broccoli and carrots.

Her haggis was mild which she enjoyed as it meant the dish was not overpowered by that element, instead giving a rich, earthy flavour.

Jodie also enjoyed the chips, which paired well with the bold creamy sauce.

The steamed vegetables were cooked to be tender-crisp, contributing a soft bite against the other textures on the plate.

Jodie’s Scottish pub classic was a winner.

After being so impressed by the main course, the two of us were excited to see what dessert would bring.

Options included sticky toffee pudding, jam sponge, orange and lemon sponge and peach ice cream sundae – all of which are priced at a low £4.80.

As a cheesecake fanatic, Jodie opted for the cheesecake of the week which was black cherry.

Customers can choose whether they would like it served with cream or ice cream.

Though the dessert was firmer than her tastes, she enjoyed the subtle black cherry notes throughout and the perfect consistency of the base.

My finale was the pear ice cream sundae, which is topped with cream and a chocolate flake.

At the heart of the sundae, sliced pears formed the foundation and gave a fresh sweetness alongside a buttery toffee-caramel sauce.

Velvet-like vanilla ice cream added a cold bite, which was refreshing in the cosy atmosphere of the venue.

Skooshy cream gave a light airy accompaniment to slightly floral pears.

This sundae married the juiciness of the pears to the creaminess of the ice cream, meaning it was refreshing, yet the toffee-like flavour of the sauce made it the perfect September treat.

The verdict

The Railway Tavern at Strathmiglo deserves more love.

Not only does it deliver a cosy atmosphere with delicious pub grub, the staff are outstanding.

Our servers were attentive, ensuring we weren’t sat with empty plates for more than a minute, as well as friendly, helpful and efficient.

Without the staff, the pub would fail to be as inviting.

Our food and drinks were great value for money, delicious, and left us satisfied.

The Railway Tavern is a strong local pub that serves Strathmiglo well and I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops as more work is done.

If you’re craving cosy pub grub as the colder nights draw in, it’s definitely one for you.

Information

Address: The Railway Tavern, 109 High St, Strathmiglo, Fife, KY14 7PT

Tel: 01337 860229

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TheStrathTavern/

Price: £44 for one starter, two mains, two soft drinks and two desserts.

Scores:

Food: 5

Service: 5

Surrounding: 4.5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.