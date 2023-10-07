Restaurant review: Enjoy a spice sensation at award-winning Tabla in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Enjoy a spice sensation at award-winning Tabla in Perth

Chloe Burrell headed down to Tabla to see what it had to offer.

Kadhai Murgh Chicken at Tabla in Perth.
Experience spice at Tabla in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

In Perth, the name Tabla is synonymous with quality and authenticity.

The South Street restaurant has only grown in popularity since being opened in 2009.

Run by husband and wife team Swarna and Praveen Kumar, the first thing you see when you walk through the door is a wall covered in framed accolades.

Tabla in Perth.
Tabla Indian Restaurant is known for quality food. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Awards on the wall at Tabla in Perth.
The restaurant has won several awards. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The smiling young waiting team met and seated us immediately, right next to the kitchen so we could have a sniff of what was in store.

As is customary with any trip to an Indian eatery, two pints of Kingfisher beer (£4.75) arrived shortly after we sat down.

After that, we did our best to veer away from the usual suspects.

The food at Tabla

I think we can all be guilty, particularly in Indian restaurants, of sticking with our tried and tested favourites.

The choice to look elsewhere on the menu certainly paid off.

My partner went for the Dakshin fried fish (£5.95).

Dakshin fried fish.
The Dakshin fried fish. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The dish was new to him, but the description on the menu – marinated Scottish fresh catch of the day, fried with Indian spices till crisp – was more than enough to pull him away from his staple order.

The fish was wonderfully tender and the crisp, glowing with spicy warmth.

There’s no doubt the pakora would have impressed, but the traditional fish will almost certainly be his order again next time.

I myself opted for two poppadoms (£1.50) and a serving of mango chutney (£1.50).

Poppadoms at Tabla in Perth.
The poppadoms were served up with a generous helping of mango chutney. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I did try my best to stay away from something I knew would taste good already – but who can say no to poppadoms?

For my main, I chose the Kadai paneer (£10.95) which came topped with fresh ginger.

Kadai paneer at Tabla in Perth.
The Kadai paneer with pilau rice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I had asked the waiter before I ordered if it was spicy to which he checked with the kitchen.

He returned and said that it had a mild heat much to my delight.

The curry was warm and comforting, providing a small bit of heat as we move into autumn.

I was unable to finish it all but my partner did weigh in to help me out, both of us loving any dish with paneer.

My choice must have been a good one, as my partner beelined for the chicken version, Kadhai Murgh (£11.95).

Kadhai Murgh chicken at Tabla in Perth.
Kadhai Murgh chicken. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The curry had the same base of onions, tomatoes, Scottish low fat yoghurt and mixed peppers, but swapped out the traditional cottage cheese for a generous amount of succulent marinated chicken.

Again, trying not to fall into the trap of ordering the same classic dish as usual proved a wise decision.

The curry was fresh and gingery, and again left a wonderful glow.

A giant helping of sweet and soft peshwari naan (£3.75) and a portion of pilau rice (£2.95) was plenty for the two of us to share.

The verdict

It certainly felt like a top end dining experience, and when the bill arrived, we were surprised it came to less than we’d guessed.

The food was fantastic and the service was attentive and helpful without being at all overbearing.

As for authenticity, all the spices used in their kitchen are grown in their family’s fields in India.

Most of the meat and seafood is sourced locally and their vegetables are grown at Tabla Market Garden in Perthshire.

Praveen’s portfolio is undoubtedly impressive, featuring stints at Gleneagles and Turnberry Hotels in Scotland, as well as in high-end hospitality in Jamaica and India.

Praveen Kumar of Tabla in Perth.
Praveen Kumar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As well as running an Indian Cook School in the city, Praveen also now has a range of Perth-made ready meals flying off shelves all over the country.

The Kumars’ business story is one of success to success.

Despite their focuses now being shared across multiple business facets, the quality and care invested in their flagship restaurant hasn’t flagged at all.

The future looks bright and I for one am excited to see what’s next.

Tabla information

Address: Tabla Indian Restaurant, 173 South Street, PH2 8NY

Tel: 01738 444630

Website: www.tablarestaurant.co.uk

Price: £56 for two starters, two mains and two alcoholic drinks

Scores:

Food: 4.5
Service: 5
Surrounding: 4.5

