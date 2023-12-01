Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth this festive season?

Like most of us, I spend the winter months craving a sweet, hot drink that is far more like a dessert than a beverage.

In this chilly weather, we’re all looking for a hot drink to warm us up, so I went on the hunt for a hot choc that does the business.

So where is the hot chocolate in Perth and why is it so good?

Here are my judging categories: taste, appearance and value for money.

Coffee & Things

The first on the list is the very aesthetically pleasing Coffee & Things.

Tucked away on St John’s Street, the café was bustling with activity.

We were served promptly for a hot chocolate which didn’t disappoint. The powder on top was both pretty and delicious.

While we weren’t offered whipped cream, we didn’t need it. The drink had a lovely foamy quality to it.

It was the hottest one we drank, and it took a few minutes to cool down.

So not the best if you want to get an awkward date over and done with, but ideal if you’re wanting to take your time with a meet-up.

It was a great price and I rated it highly for value for money.

Taste: 5/5

Appearance: 3.5/5

Value for money: (£3.00) 5/5

Bob & Berts

Next we headed to the gloriously garish Bob and Berts. Granted this is a chain, but not one I have ever come across.

There was an exceptionally American feel in the place and enough Christmas spirit to liven up even the biggest Scrooge around.

The Bob & Berts hot chocolate was topped with a delicious flake which was promptly scoffed before we got started on the drink itself.

This one was milky and light, which is ideal if you’re not a fan of a thick hot chocolate.

But this is down to personal taste, and if you’re looking for something luxurious, this isn’t it. While I loved the Christmassy cup, it just wasn’t value for money at £4.25.

Taste: 2/5

Appearance: 4/5

Value for money: (£4.25) 3/5

Hinterland

This spot has a lovely view of the Perth museum, plus the interior was livened up with festive string lights.

It was also pretty packed – clearly a popular spot for others on the hunt for an afternoon warm-up.

This hot chocolate would be perfect for those who prefer theirs not too sweet.

There was heaps of cream on top which was lovely as well.

Again, a wee bit on the pricier end.

Taste: 3.5/5

Appearance: 4/5

Value for money: £4.15 (3/5)

Rabbit Hole Cakes

We were pleasantly surprised to find the pretty Rabbit Hole Cakes on Perth High Street.

We were offered an array of hot chocolates to choose from, including mint and chocolate orange, but we opted for a basic hot chocolate to keep the voting system even.

All in the sake of fair journalism.

The Perth café has heaps of tempting bakes too, including cookie pies.

This hot chocolate was rich and luxurious, by far my favourite.

There was also a tasty chocolate stick on top, but it melted into the cup before I could take the photograph. This made for a lovely gooey surprise in the cup.

It was the best value for money too, coming in at just £3.10.

Taste: 4.5/5

Appearance: 3/5

Value for money: (£3.10) 5/5

Brew & Chew

At Brew & Chew, although there was a short wait for my hot choc, there were plenty of cute pups to keep me amused.

This independent dog café is also on Perth’s High Street and they provided the prettiest hot chocolate of the day.

The perfectly swirled whipped cream, topped with chocolate powder, won the beauty contest, but what about the taste?

This hot chocolate came in at joint second place, thanks to its amazing flavour.

It was very sweet which may not be everyone’s taste, but it was just right for me.

The whipped cream was thick and didn’t taste cheap either. Excellent value for money.

Taste: 4.5/5

Appearance: 5/5

Value for money: (£3.50) 5/5

