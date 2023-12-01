Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth this festive season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth this festive season?

Join me on the hunt to find the most delicious hot chocolates in Perth city centre.

By Joanna Bremner
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Like most of us, I spend the winter months craving a sweet, hot drink that is far more like a dessert than a beverage.

In this chilly weather, we’re all looking for a hot drink to warm us up, so I went on the hunt for a hot choc that does the business.

So where is the hot chocolate in Perth and why is it so good?

Here are my judging categories: taste, appearance and value for money.

Coffee & Things

The first on the list is the very aesthetically pleasing Coffee & Things.

Coffee and Things, Perth.
Coffee and Things, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Tucked away on St John’s Street, the café was bustling with activity.

We were served promptly for a hot chocolate which didn’t disappoint. The powder on top was both pretty and delicious.

While we weren’t offered whipped cream, we didn’t need it. The drink had a lovely foamy quality to it.

It was the hottest one we drank, and it took a few minutes to cool down.

So not the best if you want to get an awkward date over and done with, but ideal if you’re wanting to take your time with a meet-up.

It was a great price and I rated it highly for value for money.

The hot chocolate at Coffee &amp; Things, Perth.
The hot chocolate at Coffee & Things, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Taste: 5/5

Appearance: 3.5/5

Value for money: (£3.00) 5/5

Bob & Berts

Next we headed to the gloriously garish Bob and Berts. Granted this is a chain, but not one I have ever come across.

There was an exceptionally American feel in the place and enough Christmas spirit to liven up even the biggest Scrooge around.

Bob &amp; Berts, Perth.
Bob & Berts, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

The Bob & Berts hot chocolate was topped with a delicious flake which was promptly scoffed before we got started on the drink itself.

This one was milky and light, which is ideal if you’re not a fan of a thick hot chocolate.

But this is down to personal taste, and if you’re looking for something luxurious, this isn’t it. While I loved the Christmassy cup, it just wasn’t value for money at £4.25.

The hot chocolate at Bob & Berts, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Taste: 2/5

Appearance: 4/5

Value for money: (£4.25) 3/5

Hinterland

This spot has a lovely view of the Perth museum, plus the interior was livened up with festive string lights.

It was also pretty packed – clearly a popular spot for others on the hunt for an afternoon warm-up.

Hinterland, Perth.
Hinterland, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

This hot chocolate would be perfect for those who prefer theirs not too sweet.

There was heaps of cream on top which was lovely as well.

Again, a wee bit on the pricier end.

The hot chocolate at Hinterland, Perth.
The hot chocolate at Hinterland, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Taste: 3.5/5

Appearance: 4/5

Value for money: £4.15 (3/5)

Rabbit Hole Cakes

We were pleasantly surprised to find the pretty Rabbit Hole Cakes on Perth High Street.

We were offered an array of hot chocolates to choose from, including mint and chocolate orange, but we opted for a basic hot chocolate to keep the voting system even.

All in the sake of fair journalism.

The Perth café has heaps of tempting bakes too, including cookie pies.

Rabbit Hole Cakes, Perth.
Rabbit Hole Cakes, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

This hot chocolate was rich and luxurious, by far my favourite.

There was also a tasty chocolate stick on top, but it melted into the cup before I could take the photograph. This made for a lovely gooey surprise in the cup.

It was the best value for money too, coming in at just £3.10.

The hot chocolate at Rabbit Hole Cakes, Perth.
The hot chocolate at Rabbit Hole Cakes, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Taste: 4.5/5

Appearance: 3/5

Value for money: (£3.10) 5/5

Brew & Chew

At Brew & Chew, although there was a short wait for my hot choc, there were plenty of cute pups to keep me amused.

This independent dog café is also on Perth’s High Street and they provided the prettiest hot chocolate of the day.

Brew & Chew in Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

The perfectly swirled whipped cream, topped with chocolate powder, won the beauty contest, but what about the taste?

This hot chocolate came in at joint second place, thanks to its amazing flavour.

It was very sweet which may not be everyone’s taste, but it was just right for me.

The whipped cream was thick and didn’t taste cheap either. Excellent value for money.

The hot chocolate at Brew &amp; Chew, Perth.
The hot chocolate at Brew & Chew, Perth. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Taste: 4.5/5

Appearance: 5/5

Value for money: (£3.50) 5/5

What is your favourite spot for hot chocolate in Perth? Let us know in the comments below.

