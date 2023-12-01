Smoke alarms in 7,700 Angus Council houses due to meet new rules early next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Smoke alarms in 7,700 Angus Council houses due to meet new rules early next year

Legislation was brought in following the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy in London requiring all homes to have interlinked smoke alarms.

By Graham Brown
New smoke alarm legislation came into force in early 2022. Image: Shutterstock
New smoke alarm legislation came into force in early 2022. Image: Shutterstock

Angus housing chiefs say all of the district’s 7,770 council homes should be smoke alarm compliant by the spring.

But it means it will have taken the authority two years to meet new safety legislation in force since February 2022.

An extra contractor has been pulled in to speed up the project across Angus.

Grenfell tragedy

The requirement for interlinked smoke alarms was introduced following the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy which claimed 72 lives.

Angus housing service leader Catherine Johnson gave communities committee councillors the latest update.

She said: “We’ve been making good progress in relation to getting ourselves into the position where we are fully compliant in terms of provision of smoke detectors.

“This has been updated regularly to the Scottish Housing Regulator.

“We’ve recently awarded a new contract, in addition to the existing contract, and that should start soon.”

A council spokesperson confirmed the exact numbers in the programme.

“Under the smoke alarm rules, 6,298 properties (80.9% compliance) for LD2 has been achieved to date,” they said.

LD2 requires detectors in all circulation spaces that form part of the escape routes from the dwelling, as well as rooms and areas that present a high fire risk to occupants.

“A further 241 properties (3.1%) are in abeyance (with works in progress etc.) leaving 1,242 properties (16%) to confirm as compliant or upgrade as required.

“The three contracts in progress should complete these by the end of March.”

Fatality questions

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol asked whether a recent fatal fire council house was fully compliant.

William Whyte, 49, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the blaze at a property on Lower Hall Street on Sunday November 19.

Montrose fatal fire
The scene of the Montrose tragedy earlier this month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He died the following day.

The council confirmed the property’s smoke alarms were up-to-date and not due for replacement until 2030.

Many private households are still thought to be falling foul of the new law.

The Scottish Government and Scottish Fife and Rescue Service campaigned to highlight the change in legislation.

But a report to councillors in neighbouring Perth and Kinross this week revealed half of the area’s house fires happened in homes without smoke detectors.

The data for the first six months of this year came as accidental dwelling fires hit a four-year high.

