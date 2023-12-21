Dunkeld House Hotel review: What did I think of Perthshire hotel rated ‘2 stars’ by Visit Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dunkeld House Hotel review: What did I think of Perthshire hotel rated ‘2 stars’ by Visit Scotland?

The Perthshire luxury hotel faced criticism in a recent review, but what did The Courier's food and drink journalist think of the food and service?

What did The Courier's food and drink journalist think of the Dunkeld House Hotel which flopped for Visit Scotland? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
What did The Courier's food and drink journalist think of the Dunkeld House Hotel which flopped for Visit Scotland? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Dunkeld House Hotel in Perthshire faced criticism from a Visit Scotland inspector who spoke of “unfriendly staff” and long waits for food.

A popular spot for locals, some took to social media, surprised at the poor review of the luxury hotel.

However, some readers on our site said the review was consistent with their own experience at the hotel.

To find out for ourselves, Courier journalist Poppy Watson and I headed along to test out the offering.

So what did we think of the food and the service at the Dunkeld House Hotel?

Dunkeld House Hotel: the service and the food

Since our visit, Dunkeld House Hotel has been acquired by new management, Crerar Hotels.

And while they wait for another review from Visit Scotland, they have been awarded a four-star rating by AA inspectors.

On our visit, the hotel’s bar was quiet, though it was a weekday lunchtime.

We were led to a table for two by the window, with a lovely view over the water.

While we eyed the menu, my lunch date noted that the menu was expensive. With the beautiful surroundings, it did feel like we were paying for the venue a little.

But time would tell whether the food was worth the price.

The bar area of the Dunkeld House Hotel was beautifully designed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Excited by the delicious-sounding mocktails on offer, we both went for one of those – a whopping £10 each.

There was 10-minute wait for our mocktails, and the waiter did spill the drink slightly as he set it down.

Having worked in hospitality myself however, I didn’t see this as bad service. I once poured a full drink over a child’s headphones. Mistakes happen.

How were our £10 mocktails?

While Poppy begrudged paying £10 for “fruit juice”, the drinks were pretty to look at.

Just £4 less than the alcoholic cocktails, were they bang for their buck?

Virgin mule (mocktail) at The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

My Virgin Mule (with ginger beer, lime, orange juice and mint) was refreshing and tasty, though to Poppy it tasted like Berocca.

For me, the flavours combined to give a nice kick to the drink.

Poppy’s mocktail, the Feregia Martini (feregia, strawberry puree, lemon and lime, sugar and aquafaba) was the clear winner between them.

The Feregia Martini (mocktail) at The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was very fruity and bright, with a fresh strawberry on the side. The velvety texture and sweet flavour meant it was very easy to drink, and quickly.

Our cocktails arrived at the same time as our order for our mains was taken and there was a bit of an awkward wait for us to be served, and the barman had to wait holding the tray.

As we sat, the hotel got slightly busier.

During our wait, something crashed loudly in the kitchen, startling myself and Poppy.

Were our salads worth the wait?

There was, though, a rather long wait of 21 minutes for our starters to turn up.

However, when they arrived, we were both delighted with our dishes.

The Chicken Caesar salad, Joanna’s starter at  The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Every element of my Caesar Salad with chicken (£15.50) was perfectly prepared. The chicken was succulent, the lettuce crisp, a nice bite to the croutons.

The sauce was flavourful but not too heavy or sickly, a common trait of Caesar Salads.

The parmesan flakes over the top added a sharpness to balance out the plate.

Poppy’s Blue Cheese, Candied Walnut and Cranberry Salad (£18.50) was worth the steep price.

Blue Cheese, Candied Walnut and Cranberry Salad was a sizeable starter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

While I was surprised that it cost nearly £20 for a salad, especially without meat, Poppy raved about her dish.

The blue cheese was creamy and delicious, the flavour not overpowering. The leaves were fresh and crispy and the walnuts added a satisfying crunch.

Both salads were a generous portion.

Despite the lack of diners in the bar and lounge, there was a nice atmosphere. There was chilled music playing, including an instrumental jazz version of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car.

Dunkeld House Hotel burgers: brilliant or boring?

We weren’t offered cutlery with our main and had to ask for some.

Thankfully, we were supplied it, because neither of us would have been able to handle the huge burgers without cutting them in half.

My venison burger (£23.50) was top class, the juicy patty just oozing with flavour. The meat was cooked to perfection, and not at all chewy or dry.

The Highland Venison Burger for main at The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Topped with delicious gooey cheddar and charred, salty bacon, there were plenty of strong flavours going on.

The caramelised onion chutney added a delicious sweetness to the ensemble.

The bun was slightly soggy at the bottom but that’s simply the curse of having tomato in a burger.

Plant Based Vegan Burger at The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Poppy’s plant based vegan burger (£21.50) was equally tasty.

The fries on the side were hot and crisped to perfection.

Inside the burger, the portobello mushroom was both juicy and flavoursome. The patty itself was really tasty with a nice meaty texture.

She wasn’t the biggest fan of the bun, but the patty more than made up for it.

Poppy went so far as to say: “It was the best vegan burger I’ve ever had”.

The verdict

The Visit Scotland review called the staff “unfriendly” and I wouldn’t agree. Although there were a few awkward moments and some long waits, the staff were friendly and seemed invested in our comfort.

The food was excellent and, in our opinion, worth the pricier cost.

Information

Address: Blairgowrie Road, Dunkeld PH8 0HX

T: 01350 727771

W: https://dunkeldhousehotel.co.uk/

Price: £99 for two starters, two mains and a two mocktails

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 3/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

More from Food & Drink

CoelBrew gluten-free beer founders Ryan Bald and David Hamilton, alongside Shona Gillespie inside the Guardbridge warehouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife CoelBrew gluten-free beer founders to branch out to 'beer coins' and new Och…
The Barrelman in Dundee is a perfect pub for enjoying a pint this Christmas. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
11 best pubs in Dundee for escaping Christmas chaos with a pint
The vegetarian carvery at Kingsway Restaurant in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Here's what I thought of the veggie carvery at Kingsway Farm in…
Food journalist Joanna Bremner and features writer Poppy Watson try out the offering at The Shack in Dundee.
Drive-Thru Review: Is The Shack burger in Dundee worth the hype?
New chef and co-owner of 63 Tay Street, Fraser Bell.
'Elated' chef Fraser on battling 'angry' kitchen stereotypes in Perth's 63 Tay Street restaurant
Must Eat in Perth.
New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth
The Selkie in Dundee.
Dundee restaurant has 21 no-shows in one night
Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows.
Why Angus-made Phlump marshmallows are the snack to beat this Xmas - plus four…
Mitchell's will be run by husband-and-wife team Mandy and Del, pictured alongside their daughters and niece. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Couple launch Dundee city centre takeaway in family's former roll shop
Food from Indos in Broughty Ferry.
Restaurant review: Well-loved Broughty Ferry local Indos doesn't disappoint