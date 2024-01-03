Perthshire butcher Simon Howie introduces first ever dessert – a chocolate haggis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie introduces first ever dessert – a chocolate haggis

Butchers Simon Howie are advertising their new limited edition dessert with a homage to the iconic Cadbury's gorilla advert.

By Joanna Bremner

The Perthshire butcher Simon Howie has released their first ever chocolate haggis just in time for Burns Night 2024.

The butcher, known best for his haggis, bacon and black pudding, has taken things one step further this year with a new dessert haggis to complete your Burns Night celebrations.

This is the first dessert released by Simon Howie, who already sells vegetarian, gluten-free and family size haggis.

Simon says: “It’s something different, isn’t it? We wanted to make something interesting and tasty.

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie’s haggis range now includes the new chocolate haggis. Image: Simon Howie.

“This is the first foray into a dessert. We’re not going to become a dessert supplier for the world, but we want to do something with a twist on it for haggis.

“It’s not something we’ll make profit from, but we’re doing it to broaden the appeal of the whole event for people. So they can go and shop for vegetarian or original haggis or a chocolate pudding haggis for dessert.”

‘Moreish’ chocolate brownie haggis to be served piping hot, says creator

Simon Howie will produce more than 1.3 million haggis for Burns Night 2024 at their Perthshire factory, with around 40,000 of the limited edition chocolate haggis.

The chocolate haggis is in essence a brownie, made with dark and white chocolate chips to mimic the look and texture of real haggis.

The flakes of white chocolate is a stand-in for the barley and cereals in haggis, and the colour of the chocolate brownie is similar to the traditional haggis too.

So how did Simon’s “foray into a dessert” go?

“We’re used to working with cooked products [at the factory], so in a sense you treat it the same way,” explains Simon.

“We sell it as something that has to be cooked when you get it, but you could eat all the ingredients raw.

“It goes into the oven and gets heated up. You serve it piping hot.

“It has the consistency and taste of a really high quality brownie, so it’s great with ice cream or cream.

“It’s very moreish!”

Cadbury’s gorilla ad inspires chocolate haggis drummer

To celebrate the addition of this tasty treat, Simon Howie has released an advert which pays homage to the iconic 2007 Cadbury’s gorilla advert.

The video shows drummer Callum Wallace following in the footsteps of the gorilla in the original chocolate ad, playing the drums while in his haggis costume.

“Callum is a guy I’ve known for thirty years. He’s from a musical family,” says Simon.

“I also play the accordion in a Scottish dance band. I’m very keen on Scottish traditional music too.”

An actor dressed as Simon Howie's limited edition chocolate haggis for the advert mimicking the the iconic Cadbury's gorilla advert.
An actor dressed as Simon Howie’s limited edition chocolate haggis for the advert mimicking the the iconic Cadbury’s gorilla advert. Image: Simon Howie.

The chocolate haggis, represented by musician Callum, also offers a chance for fussy eaters to enjoy haggis on Burns Night.

While Simon Howie already sells vegetarian and gluten-free haggis, this is another option for those with more particular taste buds.

“You might not like haggis,” he says, “but everyone likes chocolate.

“For us, it’s about owning the whole haggis event, making sure that we’re giving customers absolutely everything that they need for Burns Night.

“From haggis bon bons, the main event haggis and chocolate haggis for dessert now too.”

You can get your hands on Simon Howie’s new chocolate haggis in Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s across Scotland for £5.00.

