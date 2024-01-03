Dundee’s The Wine Press bar owners on turning round 150-year-old city import business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s The Wine Press bar owners on turning round 150-year-old city import business

Aitken's Wines owner Patrick Rohde shares his secrets to success as his business celebrates its 150th anniversary.

By Joanna Bremner
Patrick Rohde, owner of Aitken's wines, is delighted that the shop is celebrating its 150th anniversary in the new year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee’s only independent wine shop, Aitken’s Wines, is celebrating 150 years in the business in 2024.

Owner Patrick Rodhe has helped the business to flourish since he took it over 15 years ago.

And, he has thoroughly enjoyed himself along the way.

“The business was not in a good place then, in 2007-2008,” says Patrick, “but we’ve turned it around in that time.

“It has been a busy 15 years!”

Packed with bottles on every shelf, the wine specialists sell wine from 60 different regions, including Chile, New Zealand and of course, France.

Patrick says: “I saw an opportunity to take over an existing Dundee business that was previously a Dundee institution, and bring it back to what it was.

“It’s nice to still be here, considering the climate.”

‘I was never in love with my product until I got involved with wine’

Current owner Patrick is delighted to now be running a business which celebrates his passion.

He says: “My background was commercial. But it wasn’t in anything that was vaguely interesting.

“I was never in love with my product until I got involved with wine.

“If you feel passionate about something, then it’s easier to sell.

“Plus there’s a lot of goodwill towards Dundee independents, like ourselves.”

There has been plenty of change in the last few years for Aitken’s Wines.

“We took the opportunity during the lockdown to relocate the store, to a nicer unit,” Patrick says.

“So we spent that summer moving 25,000 bottles from one unit to the other one.

“We didn’t break a single one either!”

Patrick Rohde, owner of Aitken’s wines, has a passion for his wine offering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The business has also diversified its offering, opening up The Wine Press Bar at Dundee’s waterfront.

Patrick said this was the “perfect add-on” for the business.

“It’s my baby,” he says, “I’m very proud of it.

“In the last five years, my mum had her 80th birthday there, I got married there and my daughter had her 18th there last year.

“I love to go there, I know a lot of friends who go there.

“It just made sense for the business.”

What’s the secret to 150 years of Aitken’s Wines?

“I don’t want to sound smug or anything,” Patrick jokes, “but when I look around, I think the secret is do what you do best.

“For us, that is wine, spirits and beers. We’re not trying to take over the world.

“We focus on what we know best, which is wine and alcohol.”

And what about the next 150 years for Aitken’s Wines?

Assistant mananger Euan McLaren, Patrick Rohde, owner of Aitken’s wines and manager Stuart Smith, toasting to the new year and the upcoming anniversary of the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think there is another 150 years left in the independent wine trade,” Patrick says.

“I think it’s the nature of the product. Not everything can be mass produced and not everything should be mass produced.

“The consumer doesn’t want the sort of mass produced stuff.

“I always say every single wine in my shop, all my staff have tasted and all the wines have character.”

In 2024, Aitken’s Wines are planning a series of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary, including champagne and oyster tasting in the new year.

