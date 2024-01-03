Dundee’s The Wine Press bar owners on turning round 150-year-old city import business

Dundee’s only independent wine shop, Aitken’s Wines, is celebrating 150 years in the business in 2024.

Owner Patrick Rodhe has helped the business to flourish since he took it over 15 years ago.

And, he has thoroughly enjoyed himself along the way.

“The business was not in a good place then, in 2007-2008,” says Patrick, “but we’ve turned it around in that time.

“It has been a busy 15 years!”

Packed with bottles on every shelf, the wine specialists sell wine from 60 different regions, including Chile, New Zealand and of course, France.

Patrick says: “I saw an opportunity to take over an existing Dundee business that was previously a Dundee institution, and bring it back to what it was.

“It’s nice to still be here, considering the climate.”

‘I was never in love with my product until I got involved with wine’

Current owner Patrick is delighted to now be running a business which celebrates his passion.

He says: “My background was commercial. But it wasn’t in anything that was vaguely interesting.

“I was never in love with my product until I got involved with wine.

“If you feel passionate about something, then it’s easier to sell.

“Plus there’s a lot of goodwill towards Dundee independents, like ourselves.”

There has been plenty of change in the last few years for Aitken’s Wines.

“We took the opportunity during the lockdown to relocate the store, to a nicer unit,” Patrick says.

“So we spent that summer moving 25,000 bottles from one unit to the other one.

“We didn’t break a single one either!”

The business has also diversified its offering, opening up The Wine Press Bar at Dundee’s waterfront.

Patrick said this was the “perfect add-on” for the business.

“It’s my baby,” he says, “I’m very proud of it.

“In the last five years, my mum had her 80th birthday there, I got married there and my daughter had her 18th there last year.

“I love to go there, I know a lot of friends who go there.

“It just made sense for the business.”

What’s the secret to 150 years of Aitken’s Wines?

“I don’t want to sound smug or anything,” Patrick jokes, “but when I look around, I think the secret is do what you do best.

“For us, that is wine, spirits and beers. We’re not trying to take over the world.

“We focus on what we know best, which is wine and alcohol.”

And what about the next 150 years for Aitken’s Wines?

“I think there is another 150 years left in the independent wine trade,” Patrick says.

“I think it’s the nature of the product. Not everything can be mass produced and not everything should be mass produced.

“The consumer doesn’t want the sort of mass produced stuff.

“I always say every single wine in my shop, all my staff have tasted and all the wines have character.”

In 2024, Aitken’s Wines are planning a series of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary, including champagne and oyster tasting in the new year.