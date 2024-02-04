6 of the best Perth restaurants for a special occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 of the best Perth restaurants for a special occasion

We all need a treat every now and then. And when we do, these Perth classics have got you covered.

The North Port Restaurant, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The North Port Restaurant, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Terri Simpson

Perth City Centre is the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion.

With options ranging from Thai to Mediterranean, there’s something for everyone.

Crido’s Restaurant

Crido’s is perfect for those days out where you want to try something new but you don’t want to stray too far from the norm. With options like a beef burger and traditional fish and chips, you’ll leave happy.

And if you have a hankering for more of an interesting dish, they offer starters like Haggis Bon Bons and mains like Chilli Mussels.

Bruschetta at Cridos Restaurant, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

And to finish off your meal, there is a selection of desserts including the British staple, sticky toffee pudding, and speciality cheesecake.

Address: 5/6 St Johns Place PH1 5SZ Perth

The Bothy

The Bothy is one of those places that you just know is going to be good, even if you’ve never been there before.

Priding itself on using seasonal Scottish produce in their dishes, it is the perfect place for a traditional meal.

With a range of quintessentially Scottish foods, accompanied by other delicacies, The Bothy is perfect for anyone to enjoy.

The Bothy Restaurant, Perth.

Why not  treat yourself to a hearty Sunday roast, followed by a Scottish Tablet Sundae?

Although the prices of the food may seem a tad higher than other family restaurants, it is usually worth it.

Address: 33 Kinnoull St, Perth PH1 5EN

Kisa’s

Kisa’s Perth is the flagship of the established Le Jardin in Kinross and Café Kisa in Auchterarder.

Although still upholding the quality and experience of both, Kisa’s has its own distinctive feel.

With new premises, there’s even more room for guests. Image: Cafe Kisa

Found right in the centre of Perth, it is the perfect last stop on a day out.

Offering delicacies such as Monkfish Thai Curry, the smaller restaurant has similar prices to its sister establishments.

Address: 1 Mill St, Perth PH1 5HZ

Breizh

The traditional French Restaurant can be found on the High Street, serving a range of traditional French dishes, with many of their ingredients being imported directly from France.

Breizh is an establishment where the prices reflect the atmosphere.

Breizh Restaurant & Cafe. Image: DC Thomson.

The restaurant pays great attention to making it an authentic dining experience.

Whether it’s just for a coffee and pastry pick me up, or a full three-course meal, Breizh is the perfect taste of culture, any day of the week.

Address: 28-30 High Street, Perth, PH1 5TQ

North Port

North Port is a family-owned business and is perfect for a special occasion.

Its modest but impressive menu incorporates local specialities like the Arbroath Smokie and Perthshire Pheasant.

This is definitely one of those places that you head for when you are celebrating your birthday or new job.

North Port restaurant’s Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Their menu is simple but the dessert menu highlights the perfect wine to accompany the sweet treat, which is the epitome of fine dining.

An experience like that offered at North Port is something that everyone should aspire to.

Address: 8 North Port, Perth PH1 5LU

Paco’s Restaurant

Paco’s Restaurant is a place that is steeped in nostalgia.

Established in 1990, its wood panelled walls are covered in memorabilia that will send you back in time.

Perth’s cultural quarter is on the up and Paco’s is still at its heart. Image: Paco’s Restaurant/Facebook

With a vast variety of food on offer, Paco’s has something for everyone.

They have an impressive array of burgers, including a jalapeno cheeseburger and numerous vegetarian or vegan options.

If you don’t mind splurging, you can even indulge yourself with the Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon Cake.

Address: 3-5 Mill St, Perth PH1 5HZ

