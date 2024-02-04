6 of the best Perth restaurants for a special occasion

Perth City Centre is the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion.

With options ranging from Thai to Mediterranean, there’s something for everyone.

Crido’s Restaurant

Crido’s is perfect for those days out where you want to try something new but you don’t want to stray too far from the norm. With options like a beef burger and traditional fish and chips, you’ll leave happy.

And if you have a hankering for more of an interesting dish, they offer starters like Haggis Bon Bons and mains like Chilli Mussels.

And to finish off your meal, there is a selection of desserts including the British staple, sticky toffee pudding, and speciality cheesecake.

Address: 5/6 St Johns Place PH1 5SZ Perth

The Bothy

The Bothy is one of those places that you just know is going to be good, even if you’ve never been there before.

Priding itself on using seasonal Scottish produce in their dishes, it is the perfect place for a traditional meal.

With a range of quintessentially Scottish foods, accompanied by other delicacies, The Bothy is perfect for anyone to enjoy.

Why not treat yourself to a hearty Sunday roast, followed by a Scottish Tablet Sundae?

Although the prices of the food may seem a tad higher than other family restaurants, it is usually worth it.

Address: 33 Kinnoull St, Perth PH1 5EN

Kisa’s

Kisa’s Perth is the flagship of the established Le Jardin in Kinross and Café Kisa in Auchterarder.

Although still upholding the quality and experience of both, Kisa’s has its own distinctive feel.

Found right in the centre of Perth, it is the perfect last stop on a day out.

Offering delicacies such as Monkfish Thai Curry, the smaller restaurant has similar prices to its sister establishments.

Address: 1 Mill St, Perth PH1 5HZ

Breizh

The traditional French Restaurant can be found on the High Street, serving a range of traditional French dishes, with many of their ingredients being imported directly from France.

Breizh is an establishment where the prices reflect the atmosphere.

The restaurant pays great attention to making it an authentic dining experience.

Whether it’s just for a coffee and pastry pick me up, or a full three-course meal, Breizh is the perfect taste of culture, any day of the week.

Address: 28-30 High Street, Perth, PH1 5TQ

North Port

North Port is a family-owned business and is perfect for a special occasion.

Its modest but impressive menu incorporates local specialities like the Arbroath Smokie and Perthshire Pheasant.

This is definitely one of those places that you head for when you are celebrating your birthday or new job.

Their menu is simple but the dessert menu highlights the perfect wine to accompany the sweet treat, which is the epitome of fine dining.

An experience like that offered at North Port is something that everyone should aspire to.

Address: 8 North Port, Perth PH1 5LU

Paco’s Restaurant

Paco’s Restaurant is a place that is steeped in nostalgia.

Established in 1990, its wood panelled walls are covered in memorabilia that will send you back in time.

With a vast variety of food on offer, Paco’s has something for everyone.

They have an impressive array of burgers, including a jalapeno cheeseburger and numerous vegetarian or vegan options.

If you don’t mind splurging, you can even indulge yourself with the Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon Cake.

Address: 3-5 Mill St, Perth PH1 5HZ