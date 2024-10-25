Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park

Crombie Country Park food truck Zacatecas offers up hearty Mexican treats with a Scottish twist.

David and Hazel Lowe outside their Mexican food truck at Crombie Country Park, pointing to their menu.
David and Hazel Lowe outside their Mexican food truck at Crombie Country Park. Image: Pic Paul Reid.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Nestled within the forest of Crombie Country Park, a vibrant burst of colour catches your eye.

It’s not just the changing leaves – it’s Zacatecas, a food truck serving up authentic Mexican quesadillas with a unique Scottish twist.

The brainchild of David Lowe and his wife Hazel, Zacatecas has been adding a dash of spice to the Angus countryside since this summer.

Born and raised in Mexico City, David’s love for Mexican cuisine was ingrained from an early age.

“My great-grandfather went to Mexico for work with a factory that made jute bags for rice and beans,” David explains as he works at the grill.

David Lowe works at the grill in Zacatecas Mexican food Truck at Crombie Park.
David Lowe makes delicious quesadillas at Zacatecas food Truck in Crombie Country Park. Image: Paul Reid.

“His son, my grandfather, went to join him, and my father was born there. I was too, and lived in Mexico City until 1980. But our family is from Arbroath, so I came back when I was 18.”

After working in catering for over 40 years, including stints as head chef at Glamis Castle and Panmure Golf Club, David wanted something different as he neared retirement.

Quesadillas are perfect for a food truck because you can prep everything in advance and then pull it all together when serving.”

And these quesadillas come with a distinctly Scottish flavour, incorporating local ingredients like haggis and slow-cooked Angus beef. “You can basically put anything in a quesadilla,” David says.

Haggis and cheese quesadilla.
The haggis and cheese quesadilla goes down a treat with walkers at Crombie Park. Image: Paul Reid

How were Zacatecas’s quesadillas?

On the day I visited Crombie Park, I opted for the sweet potato and refried beans quesadilla, a vegetarian option that didn’t disappoint. The quesadilla was soft and light, and the filling was hearty, and cosy with just the right amount of spicy heat.

And, of course, there was plenty of oozing melted cheese, because what’s a quesadilla without cheese?

Food writer Rachel McConachie standing in front of Zacatecas food truck at Crombie Country Park, holding a quesadilla.
Food writer Rachel tried the Scottish-inspired Mexican food at Zacatecas Food Trailer at Crombie Country Park. Image: Paul Reid.

At £6.95, I felt the quesadilla was well worth it, I was totally full up (obviously, I always have room for pudding) and the filling tasted so fresh, expertly grilled with perfect flavouring.

“We try to keep the spice level manageable for everyone,” says David.

A delicious-looking quesadilla oozing with cheese.
Rachel’s sweet potato and refried beans quesadilla was oozing with cheese. Image: Pic Paul Reid

For those with dietary restrictions, Zacatecas has you covered.

They offer gluten-free quesadillas made with a specially prepared mix, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the flavours on offer.

From chicken and mango salsa to steak, there’s something for everyone, even the most discerning eater.

Two male customers chatting and enjoying their quesadillas outside the Zacatecas food truck at Crombie Park.
Customers enjoy their tasty quesadillas after a run at at Crombie Country Park. Image: Paul Reid

Even kids aren’t left out. My daughter happily devoured a simple ham and cheese quesadilla, treating it like a fun twist on her favourite toastie.

That was part of a kids’ combo which also included a Fruit Shoot for a very reasonable £4. And for dessert? Cake, of course.

“The cakes are all homemade,” says Hazel, whose baking has quickly become a local favourite.

“We always have our tres leches cake. It’s soaked with evaporated milk, condensed milk, and double cream, then topped with cinnamon.

“When we first started, we’d take leftovers home, but now we sell out!”

A selection of homemade cakes.
Zacatecas’s homemade cakes are very reasonably priced and portioned. Image: Paul Reid.

Oh, but the cakes…

And it’s easy to see why it’s so popular.

The sponge was unbelievably moist without being heavy, and the hint of cinnamon elevated the whole experience. It’s the perfect treat after a long walk around the park.

Their menu includes homemade gluten-free brownies, Oreo cookies, school cake with caramel icing, orange and chilli shortbread, and a chocolate orange tiffin.

The cakes cost between £1.95 and £2.50 for the tres leches and they have deals for coffee and cake from £3.50 to £4.

Many places charge a lot more for cakes, so at Zacatecas you’re definitely not overcharged. And the coffee was lovely too!

Zacatecas's homemade tres leches cake.
Their sumptuous tres leches cake has become a real hit with visitors to the park. Image: Paul Reid

The menu at Crombie Country Park changes with the seasons. “As winter comes in, we’re thinking of doing stovies with chillies,” David says.

“We also have a breakfast quesadilla with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and a touch of sweet chilli – it’s been a hit for those out on an early walk or particularly if they’re recovering from a hangover!” adds Hazel.

While Zacatecas, which is named after a northern state and city in Mexico, currently operates on weekends, from 10am to 4pm, the couple hope to expand their hours next summer.

“We’re planning to open more days, and by then, this will be all David does,” Hazel explains.

A glass jar of large bone-shaped, homemade dog biscuits for sale at Zacatecas food truck.
Zacatecas also cater for the many canine customers who need a snack after their run at Crombie Park. Image: Paul Reid

It’s clear that Zacatecas is all about convenience without sacrificing flavour. “People come here to walk, so we keep everything practical and easy to eat on the go,” she adds.

“There was a trend of putting cheesecake in a quesadilla, but that just got messy so we didn’t do it!”

But what about Crombie Park’s canine customers?

Even the dogs don’t miss out at Zacatecas. Homemade dog biscuits are available, with plans to offer bags of smaller ones in time for Christmas.

A queue of four people with their dogs outside Zacatecas food truck in Crombie Park.
Hungry customers queue up for a cosy bite after their walk. Image: Paul Reid.

With their Scottish-Mexican fusion, this colourful food truck proves that sometimes the most unexpected combinations turn out to be the best.

Trust me, you’ll be back for more.

