Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park

Nestled within the forest of Crombie Country Park, a vibrant burst of colour catches your eye.

It’s not just the changing leaves – it’s Zacatecas, a food truck serving up authentic Mexican quesadillas with a unique Scottish twist.

The brainchild of David Lowe and his wife Hazel, Zacatecas has been adding a dash of spice to the Angus countryside since this summer.

Born and raised in Mexico City, David’s love for Mexican cuisine was ingrained from an early age.

“My great-grandfather went to Mexico for work with a factory that made jute bags for rice and beans,” David explains as he works at the grill.

“His son, my grandfather, went to join him, and my father was born there. I was too, and lived in Mexico City until 1980. But our family is from Arbroath, so I came back when I was 18.”

After working in catering for over 40 years, including stints as head chef at Glamis Castle and Panmure Golf Club, David wanted something different as he neared retirement.

“Quesadillas are perfect for a food truck because you can prep everything in advance and then pull it all together when serving.”

And these quesadillas come with a distinctly Scottish flavour, incorporating local ingredients like haggis and slow-cooked Angus beef. “You can basically put anything in a quesadilla,” David says.

How were Zacatecas’s quesadillas?

On the day I visited Crombie Park, I opted for the sweet potato and refried beans quesadilla, a vegetarian option that didn’t disappoint. The quesadilla was soft and light, and the filling was hearty, and cosy with just the right amount of spicy heat.

And, of course, there was plenty of oozing melted cheese, because what’s a quesadilla without cheese?

At £6.95, I felt the quesadilla was well worth it, I was totally full up (obviously, I always have room for pudding) and the filling tasted so fresh, expertly grilled with perfect flavouring.

“We try to keep the spice level manageable for everyone,” says David.

For those with dietary restrictions, Zacatecas has you covered.

They offer gluten-free quesadillas made with a specially prepared mix, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the flavours on offer.

From chicken and mango salsa to steak, there’s something for everyone, even the most discerning eater.

Even kids aren’t left out. My daughter happily devoured a simple ham and cheese quesadilla, treating it like a fun twist on her favourite toastie.

That was part of a kids’ combo which also included a Fruit Shoot for a very reasonable £4. And for dessert? Cake, of course.

“The cakes are all homemade,” says Hazel, whose baking has quickly become a local favourite.

“We always have our tres leches cake. It’s soaked with evaporated milk, condensed milk, and double cream, then topped with cinnamon.

“When we first started, we’d take leftovers home, but now we sell out!”

Oh, but the cakes…

And it’s easy to see why it’s so popular.

The sponge was unbelievably moist without being heavy, and the hint of cinnamon elevated the whole experience. It’s the perfect treat after a long walk around the park.

Their menu includes homemade gluten-free brownies, Oreo cookies, school cake with caramel icing, orange and chilli shortbread, and a chocolate orange tiffin.

The cakes cost between £1.95 and £2.50 for the tres leches and they have deals for coffee and cake from £3.50 to £4.

Many places charge a lot more for cakes, so at Zacatecas you’re definitely not overcharged. And the coffee was lovely too!

The menu at Crombie Country Park changes with the seasons. “As winter comes in, we’re thinking of doing stovies with chillies,” David says.

“We also have a breakfast quesadilla with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and a touch of sweet chilli – it’s been a hit for those out on an early walk or particularly if they’re recovering from a hangover!” adds Hazel.

While Zacatecas, which is named after a northern state and city in Mexico, currently operates on weekends, from 10am to 4pm, the couple hope to expand their hours next summer.

“We’re planning to open more days, and by then, this will be all David does,” Hazel explains.

It’s clear that Zacatecas is all about convenience without sacrificing flavour. “People come here to walk, so we keep everything practical and easy to eat on the go,” she adds.

“There was a trend of putting cheesecake in a quesadilla, but that just got messy so we didn’t do it!”

But what about Crombie Park’s canine customers?

Even the dogs don’t miss out at Zacatecas. Homemade dog biscuits are available, with plans to offer bags of smaller ones in time for Christmas.

With their Scottish-Mexican fusion, this colourful food truck proves that sometimes the most unexpected combinations turn out to be the best.

Trust me, you’ll be back for more.