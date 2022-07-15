Covid Scotland: Cases falling across Tayside and Fife – but rising again in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: Cases falling across Tayside and Fife – but rising again in Dundee

By Saskia Harper
July 15 2022, 12.38pm
Covid case numbers are continuing to fall across Courier country, but Dundee has seen an uptick in positive cases.

Statistics from the UK Government show 423 people in Dundee had a confirmed positive test result between July 2 and 8.

This shows an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous seven days.

Elsewhere across Tayside and Fife, though, case numbers are reducing compared with last week.

In Angus, 341 people had a confirmed positive test result, showing a decrease of -4.5% compared to the previous seven days.

Perth and Kinross saw a small -0.2% decrease in case numbers, with 517 people testing positive.

And in Fife, where case numbers were still on the increase last week, there was a -6.3% fall, with 1,237 people confirming a positive test.

What are the latest stats across Scotland?

Nationally, one in 16 tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending July 7.

This means case numbers are continuing to increase in Scotland, with one in 17 testing positive last week.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 was 334,000, equating to 6.34% of the population.

Dundee city centre during lockdown.
In England one in 19 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 17 in Wales and Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland again has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

How will I know if I have Covid?

If you’re displaying Covid symptoms, you should take a lateral flow test if you can, and continue to do so while symptoms continue.

Testing is the best way to determine whether or not you have the virus.

Symptoms of the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants are similar to those of a cold or hay fever. They include but are not limited to:

  • A cough
  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Sneezing

If you have any of these symptoms, you shouldn’t just assume they are due to a cold or hay fever.

If you don’t have access to tests, you should stay away from others until your symptoms subside, wherever possible.

This is to limit the potential to spread Covid, should you have it and not know.

