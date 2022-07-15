Covid Scotland: Cases falling across Tayside and Fife – but rising again in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid case numbers are continuing to fall across Courier country, but Dundee has seen an uptick in positive cases.

Statistics from the UK Government show 423 people in Dundee had a confirmed positive test result between July 2 and 8.

This shows an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous seven days.

Elsewhere across Tayside and Fife, though, case numbers are reducing compared with last week.

In Angus, 341 people had a confirmed positive test result, showing a decrease of -4.5% compared to the previous seven days.

Perth and Kinross saw a small -0.2% decrease in case numbers, with 517 people testing positive.

And in Fife, where case numbers were still on the increase last week, there was a -6.3% fall, with 1,237 people confirming a positive test.

What are the latest stats across Scotland?

Nationally, one in 16 tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending July 7.

This means case numbers are continuing to increase in Scotland, with one in 17 testing positive last week.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 was 334,000, equating to 6.34% of the population.

In England one in 19 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 17 in Wales and Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland again has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

How will I know if I have Covid?

If you’re displaying Covid symptoms, you should take a lateral flow test if you can, and continue to do so while symptoms continue.

Testing is the best way to determine whether or not you have the virus.

Symptoms of the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants are similar to those of a cold or hay fever. They include but are not limited to:

A cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Sneezing

If you have any of these symptoms, you shouldn’t just assume they are due to a cold or hay fever.

If you don’t have access to tests, you should stay away from others until your symptoms subside, wherever possible.

This is to limit the potential to spread Covid, should you have it and not know.