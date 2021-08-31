Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Homes & Gardens

PROPERTY: Pretty four-bed Limekilns cottage has Fife coast views and charming interior

By Jack McKeown
August 31 2021, 3.48pm
Post Thumbnail

A pretty house in the beautiful Fife village of Limekilns has come on the market.

Number 1 Main Street sits just back from the Promenade and is a stone’s throw from the water’s edge.

The traditional whitewashed two-storey stone house has four bedrooms. It has been nicely upgraded by its current owners. The open plan layout consists of a modern kitchen, dining area and living room.

The ground floor also has two double bedrooms, study, utility room, and a jack and jill shower room. A wrought iron spiral staircase leads to the upper floor where there are lovely views over the River Forth.

Views of the Forth

Up here are two further double bedrooms. There is also an upstairs living room which takes full advantage of the views. It has a feature fireplace and wooden flooring. A family bathroom completes the upstairs accommodation.

South facing gardens soak up the sun all day and are landscaped for ease of maintenance. The house has three private parking spaces and gates which allow further parking if needed.

Riverside walks begin directly in front of the house while a pub and cafe are just a few steps away.

Limekilns lies on the northern banks of the Firth of Forth, around three miles from Dunfermline. The village dates back to the 14th Century and its Ship Inn pub is thought to be the watering hole featured in Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Kidnapped.

Number 1 Main Street, Limekilns is on sale with Maloco Associates for offers over £395,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier