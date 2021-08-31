PROPERTY: Pretty four-bed Limekilns cottage has Fife coast views and charming interior

A pretty house in the beautiful Fife village of Limekilns has come on the market.

Number 1 Main Street sits just back from the Promenade and is a stone’s throw from the water’s edge.

The traditional whitewashed two-storey stone house has four bedrooms. It has been nicely upgraded by its current owners. The open plan layout consists of a modern kitchen, dining area and living room.

The ground floor also has two double bedrooms, study, utility room, and a jack and jill shower room. A wrought iron spiral staircase leads to the upper floor where there are lovely views over the River Forth.

Views of the Forth

Up here are two further double bedrooms. There is also an upstairs living room which takes full advantage of the views. It has a feature fireplace and wooden flooring. A family bathroom completes the upstairs accommodation.

South facing gardens soak up the sun all day and are landscaped for ease of maintenance. The house has three private parking spaces and gates which allow further parking if needed.

Riverside walks begin directly in front of the house while a pub and cafe are just a few steps away.

Limekilns lies on the northern banks of the Firth of Forth, around three miles from Dunfermline. The village dates back to the 14th Century and its Ship Inn pub is thought to be the watering hole featured in Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Kidnapped.

Number 1 Main Street, Limekilns is on sale with Maloco Associates for offers over £395,000.