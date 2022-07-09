‘Hidden gem’ Fife garden with Scotland’s longest rose arch in full bloom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family-run estate in Fife is hoping to attract visitors to their “hidden gem” garden this summer, which features Scotland’s longest rose arch.

The historic Backhouse Rossie Estate in Fife is open to the public throughout summer, and after 18 years of hard work the family are keen for people to enjoy it.

Run by engineer Andrew Thomson and his artist wife Caroline Thomson, visitors to the estate and its walled garden can enjoy rare plants – including the heritage daffodils.

One of only nine private gardens in Scotland awarded partner garden status by the Royal Horticultural Society, the estate is also home to red squirrels and never-before-seen-in-Fife moths.

Caroline says they ensure the garden is planted in a way that takes account of the surrounding area and its needs.

She said: “We plant carefully and thoughtfully, we try to make as few interruptions to the natural landscape as possible.

“We add to it rather than taking away from it, and I think that’s where the lovely atmosphere comes from.”

Two species of moth which hadn’t been seen before in Fife have also been spotted in the garden as a result of the wet woodland.

The 100-yard rose arch is a particular highlight Caroline says, with the white roses in full bloom.

She is encouraging people to come and visit, telling The Courier that sharing the garden with the public is important to her family.

She said: “It’s always nice to have people visit and appreciate the work we do. When somebody says it looks lovely, that makes you feel much better for the day.

“It’s like a little wild that no one knows is here, just off the A91. We’re so close to civilisation, but when you come through the doors its the sound of birdsong you hear.

“People says it’s a hidden, it’s an escape from the busy world.”

You can get more information about when the garden is open here.