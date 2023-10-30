MGM Timber invests in the future with new St Andrews branch

Scotland’s largest independent specialist timber merchant, MGM Timber, has opened a branch in St Andrews as it continues to grow as Scotland’s largest independent specialist timber merchant.

The store will feature an improved customer-focused experience with its new lay-out, range optimisation, visual presentation and in-situ displays.

The new MGM Timber showroom in St Andrews is its fifteenth location in Scotland and its third in Fife, alongside branches in Glenrothes and Dunfermline.

Established in 1991, MGM Timber is part of the Fife-based Donaldson Group, a family-owned business who has proudly supported the community of St Andrews for over 163 years.

With decades of expertise in timber products, MGM Timber supplies both trade customers and the public with a variety of sawn and finished timber; roof trusses; joists; mouldings; decking; fencing; sheet materials; flooring; doors, windows, and joinery; kitchens; bathroom panelling; and tools and fixings. But most importantly, the team at MGM Timber provide a commitment to quality, sustainability and customer service.

With its knowledgeable staff and impressive stock, the new MGM Timber in St Andrews is a one-stop-shop and a must-visit for your next DIY or building project.

“Our new retail layout and signage creates an even better experience”

Starting at the St Andrews branch, this new in-store format will roll out across all locations in the coming months, along with an improved online and digital experience to help trade customers plan, estimate and manage projects. This follows a programme of extensive customer research.

Steve Galbraith, managing director of MGM Timber, said: “Our research showed that 70% of our customers believe our timber specialism is fundamental to our offering, and demonstrated that our quality, expertise and product range are the key points of difference.

“We know that our trade customers are busy and need to be able to manage their projects efficiently, and we hope that these changes will provide just that.

“Central to this is also our customer service, so we wanted to maximise this offering by ensuring all our branches provide a consistent experience with more clarity in our product ranges and improved retail displays, starting with our new location in St Andrews.”

In creating this optimisation, we believe members of the public visiting our stores will also find that our new retail layout and signage creates an even better experience. This is at the heart of everything we do.” – Steve Galbraith, MGM Timber

Donaldson Group goes back to its roots to invest in the future

Graham Johnston, chief executive officer of Donaldson Group’s Retail & Distribution, said: “St Andrews is close to the original home of the Donaldson Group, founded more than 160 years ago, and we’re going back to our roots during an exciting time for MGM Timber.

“As we celebrate the fifteenth location in Scotland, we are investing in the future of the MGM Timber business with an improved concept and a new retail experience for customers.

“Our focus is on quality, sustainability, customer service, and a product range grounded in our timber expertise, and we believe these updates will reflect the needs of our customers and strengthen our partnership.”

High quality with excellent value

MGM Timber (Scotland) Ltd was established in 1991 and has grown to become Scotland’s local independent timber merchant of choice for both trade and retail customers. With decades of experience in timber and building products, highly knowledgeable staff, and 15 branches across Scotland, MGM’s experience and geographical spread enables it to provide unrivalled service to all customers, large or small. MGM offers only the highest quality products and excellent value for money, with a personal, local service that is second to none.

Its digital shopping experience provides great benefits like free, fast delivery for orders over £300 (conditions apply) as well as a click-and-collect service.

The new MGM Timber and kitchen showroom in St Andrews is open to the public Monday through Saturday, so there’s no need to make an appointment.

Whether you’re looking for practical advice, much-needed materials or some inspiration, you’re sure to find it when visiting the team at MGM Timber in St Andrews.

Learn more about MGM Timber in St Andrews and plan your next big project today.