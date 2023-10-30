MGM Timber invests in the future with new St Andrews branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MGM Timber invests in the future with new St Andrews branch

New showroom will have improved store layout and customer experience.

In partnership with MGM Timber
Staff of MGM Timber at new branch opening in St. Andrews. They are posing around the store sign with red ribbon draped across it.
Neil Donaldson, Alyson Donaldson, Val Donaldson, Michael Donaldson, Andrew Donaldson and Aaron Cooper of the Donaldson Group.

Scotland’s largest independent specialist timber merchant, MGM Timber, has opened a branch in St Andrews as it continues to grow as Scotland’s largest independent specialist timber merchant.

The store will feature an improved customer-focused experience with its new lay-out, range optimisation, visual presentation and in-situ displays.

New MGM Timber showroom in St Andrews opening soon

The new MGM Timber showroom in St Andrews is its fifteenth location in Scotland and its third in Fife, alongside branches in Glenrothes and Dunfermline.

Established in 1991, MGM Timber is part of the Fife-based Donaldson Group, a family-owned business who has proudly supported the community of St Andrews for over 163 years.

With decades of expertise in timber products, MGM Timber supplies both trade customers and the public with a variety of sawn and finished timber; roof trusses; joists; mouldings; decking; fencing; sheet materials; flooring; doors, windows, and joinery; kitchens; bathroom panelling; and tools and fixings. But most importantly, the team at MGM Timber provide a commitment to quality, sustainability and customer service.

With its knowledgeable staff and impressive stock, the new MGM Timber in St Andrews is a one-stop-shop and a must-visit for your next DIY or building project.

“Our new retail layout and signage creates an even better experience”

Staff of new MGM Timber store in St Andrews. Two men in suits standing in front of the sign with a ribbon draped across it.
Aaron Cooper, branch manager, and Neil Donaldson, non-executive director.

Starting at the St Andrews branch, this new in-store format will roll out across all locations in the coming months, along with an improved online and digital experience to help trade customers plan, estimate and manage projects. This follows a programme of extensive customer research.

Steve Galbraith, managing director of MGM Timber, said: “Our research showed that 70% of our customers believe our timber specialism is fundamental to our offering, and demonstrated that our quality, expertise and product range are the key points of difference.

“We know that our trade customers are busy and need to be able to manage their projects efficiently, and we hope that these changes will provide just that.

“Central to this is also our customer service, so we wanted to maximise this offering by ensuring all our branches provide a consistent experience with more clarity in our product ranges and improved retail displays, starting with our new location in St Andrews.”

In creating this optimisation, we believe members of the public visiting our stores will also find that our new retail layout and signage creates an even better experience. This is at the heart of everything we do.” – Steve Galbraith, MGM Timber

Donaldson Group goes back to its roots to invest in the future

Graham Johnston, chief executive officer of Donaldson Group’s Retail & Distribution, said: “St Andrews is close to the original home of the Donaldson Group, founded more than 160 years ago, and we’re going back to our roots during an exciting time for MGM Timber.

“As we celebrate the fifteenth location in Scotland, we are investing in the future of the MGM Timber business with an improved concept and a new retail experience for customers.

“Our focus is on quality, sustainability, customer service, and a product range grounded in our timber expertise, and we believe these updates will reflect the needs of our customers and strengthen our partnership.”

High quality with excellent value

MGM Timber (Scotland) Ltd was established in 1991 and has grown to become Scotland’s local independent timber merchant of choice for both trade and retail customers. With decades of experience in timber and building products, highly knowledgeable staff, and 15 branches across Scotland, MGM’s experience and geographical spread enables it to provide unrivalled service to all customers, large or small. MGM offers only the highest quality products and excellent value for money, with a personal, local service that is second to none.

Its digital shopping experience provides great benefits like free, fast delivery for orders over £300 (conditions apply) as well as a click-and-collect service.

The new MGM Timber and kitchen showroom in St Andrews is open to the public Monday through Saturday, so there’s no need to make an appointment.

Whether you’re looking for practical advice, much-needed materials or some inspiration, you’re sure to find it when visiting the team at MGM Timber in St Andrews.

Learn more about MGM Timber in St Andrews and plan your next big project today.

