PROPERTY: A developer’s dream – detached Crieff bungalow on sale for just £45,000

A detached house in Crieff has gone on the market for the incredible price of £45,000.
Anyone expecting to open the front door, unpack their belongings and put the kettle on should think again, however.
The one-bedroom detached bungalow has suffered from years of neglect, including an incident with burst pipes, and is now in need of complete overhaul.
