Friday, April 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / House & Home

PROPERTY: A developer’s dream – detached Crieff bungalow on sale for just £45,000

by Jack McKeown
April 2 2021, 10.00am Updated: April 2 2021, 12.31pm
© Supplied by National PropertiesPost Thumbnail

A detached house in Crieff has gone on the market for the incredible price of £45,000.

Anyone expecting to open the front door, unpack their belongings and put the kettle on should think again, however.

The one-bedroom detached bungalow has suffered from years of neglect, including an incident with burst pipes, and is now in need of complete overhaul.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe