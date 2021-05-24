A farmhouse in the Angus Glens comes with a one-acre garden and a price tag of £240,000.

Glenley Farmhouse has excellent views over one of the most scenic parts of Angus. The traditionally built house dates from the 1790s with two extensions added over the years since then.

The farmhouse sits in a secluded spot up a private track near the hamlet of Achnacree. Kirriemuir is eight miles away and Forfar 10 miles distant. Lying in Glen Ogil with Glen Clova and Glen Lethnot on either side the possibilities for exploring are almost limitless.

Angus Glens are on the doorstep

The living room has a wood burning stove and a glazed door to the garden. The dining room has an exposed brick fireplace with a cast iron range – though it is not currently in working order – and a serving hatch to the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded in recent times and features a range cooker and skylight window.

There is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a guest bedroom that also has an en suite and a cloakroom/laundry room.

A fixed staircase leads to a timber lined attic room that is a perfect spot for birdwatching or just enjoying the scenery.

The one acre garden faces southwest and is well placed for catching the afternoon and evening sun. At the bottom of the drive is a double garage.

The kitchen is modern but some parts of the house could do with a bit of upgrading. An asking price of £240,000 leaves scope for buyers to add value, however.

With a bit of modernisation the Glen Ogil farmhouse could be a fantastic weekend bolthole or an ideal place for working from home.

Glenley Farmhouse is on sale with Peterkins for offers over £240,000.