This East Neuk cottage has a traditional exterior. It has a beautiful interior that mixes old and new. And it has an unbeatable waterside setting.

Number 27 John Street is a three bedroom terraced house in Cellardyke built of sandstone with a pantile roof.

It looks traditional from the front. At the rear, however, everything changes. A striking zinc-clad extension has large windows and a balcony to enjoy the sea views from.

Those views are spectacular. The cottage gazes over the foreshore and across the Firth of Forth to the Isle of May, Bass Rock and the East Lothian coastline beyond.

Beautiful interior and amazing views

The house has been wonderfully updated by its owners. The lounge has a fantastic double height, timber-lined vaulted ceiling. There is an exposed stone wall with an open fire. Meanwhile, glazed doors slide open to give access onto a balcony.

This has a glass balustrade surround and offers exceptional views from its elevated position.

Architectural steel is cleverly used to provide book shelves along one wall. Meanwhile, a dining area is open plan to the lounge.

A bespoke steel staircase leads up to a mezzanine level which can be used as a bedroom, home office or a quiet reading space.

Stairs lead down to the lower level where there are two more bedrooms. One of these faces the street while the other looks out over the water and has its own dressing room.

The sea-facing bedroom has a wood burning stove and could be used as an additional living room. There is a family bathroom on the lower floor and a WC on the first floor.

From the lower level a door opens out to the courtyard. Here there are whitewashed stone walls and plenty of room for table, chairs and a bbq.

Almost every room has an exposed stone wall. Wood flooring and timber lined ceilings add to the natural palette of materials. It really is hard to imagine a more tastefully updated and better located East Neuk cottage.

Number 27 John Street, Cellardyke is on sale with Joyce Lawrie for offers over £330,000.