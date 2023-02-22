Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier

By Jack McKeown
February 22 2023, 8.12am
The Ford Tourneo Grand Connect. Image: Ford.
The Ford Tourneo Grand Connect. Image: Ford.

Ford’s Grand Tourneo Connect is an incredibly capacious people carrier with seating for up to seven.

One of the first vehicles created through Ford’s new partnership with Volkswagen, the Grand Tourneo Connect is sister car to the VW Caddy.

Prices start at a very reasonable £29,000 and there is the option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. You can choose from a 2.0 litre diesel engine or a 1.5 litre petrol unit.

You can choose to have two or three rows of seats, allowing either five or seven occupants. All rear seats can fold down, tumble forward, or be removed entirely. You can even fold the front passenger seat flat to transport extra-long loads.

Essentially, it’s a people carrier that can easily be turned into a van.

On the road

My test car was a seven-seat model that paired the 2.0 litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It wasn’t a rocket off the line (0-62mph takes around 13 seconds) but it pulled strongly even when fully laden.

With an official fuel economy of around 53mpg, it’s remarkably efficient for such a large vehicle.

The Tourneo Grand Connect drives well for such a big car. Image: Ford.

I loaded my Grand Tourneo Connect up with ski gear and took a friend to Glenshee for a day on the slopes. The enormous boot swallowed three sets of skis, two pairs of boots, a couple of backpacks and other odds and ends with plenty of room to spare.

The front-wheel drive Grand Tourneo Connect handled the snowy roads and Glenshee’s icy car park with surefootedness.

Driving dynamics

It’s based on a van and so isn’t quite as refined as a good SUV such as a Skoda Kodiaq or Mazda CX-5. It’s far from noisy, however, and even on long journeys I found it quite relaxing to drive. It also has far more internal space than any SUV you can buy.

The Tourneo Grand Connect’s boot is huge. Image: Ford.

Even tall adults have acres of room in the front and middle row and the rearmost seats are ideal for children. Even with all seven seats in place there’s a decent 322 litre boot left over. That’s enough for a couple of large suitcases or a baby buggy. In five-seat mode there’s a gigantic 1,452 litre boot.

As is the case with many van-based people carriers, the tailgate is a single flip-up panel. This creates a huge opening but means you have to be careful not to reverse too close to a wall or you won’t have enough clearance. An electronically opening tailgate is a useful extra on the options list.

Well equipped

In general the Grand Tourneo Connect comes very well equipped. In general the Grand Tourneo Connect comes very well equipped. You get heated front seats, automatic air conditioning, keyless start-up, and front and rear parking sensors.

The 10in infotainment screen has sat nav and smart phone connectivity. However, because it’s from VW, it inherits a frustrating touchscreen system and the heating controls in particular are a fiddly to use. A particularly strange quirk is the decision to have the temperature scale from 0-15, rather than in degrees Celsius like every other car.

The Tourneo Grand Connect is well equipped and only a fiddly touchscreen spoils a great package. Image: Ford.

Volkswagen has publicly acknowledged their infotainment system is not up to scratch and has vowed to create a better system. Hopefully future generations of the Grand Tourneo Connect will be updated with this.

That minor gripe aside, there was very little I did not like about the Grand Tourneo Connect. Yes, it’s a little bit van-like to drive, but not so much that you really notice it.

It’s one of the most roomy and practical cars on the road. It’s economical and it’s very sensibly priced. In a world of SUVs and crossovers I found it a real breath of fresh air.

 

Facts

Price: £32,696

0-62mph: 13.3 seconds

Top speed: 106mph

Economy: 52.9mpg

CO2 emissions: 140g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Motoring

Bentley will end production of its 12-cylinder petrol engine in April next year, the luxury car maker has announced (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bentley to end production of W12 petrol engine in move to electric motoring
BMW has unveiled new M Competition versions of its X5 and X6
BMW takes X5 and X6 performance to a new level with M Competition models
The Mansell Collection, Jersey
F1 star Nigel Mansell’s dealership cuts ties with Mitsubishi and Hyundai
Drivers of electric vehicles across England will benefit from new funding for chargepoints, the Department for Transport has announced (John Walton/PA)
More funding for electric car chargepoints
The C3 You arrives as one of the cheapest new cars.
UK Drive: The Citroen C3 You arrives as one of the cheapest new cars…
The Land Rover was ordered to the Duke of Edinburgh’s individual tastes (Silverstone Auctions/PA)
Land Rover Defender used by Duke of Edinburgh coming up for auction
The TT has been an iconic model for Audi. (Audi)
The history of the Audi TT
Remote driving of vehicles from abroad should be banned in the UK, a Government-commissioned review has found (Aaron Chown/PA)
Government urged to outlaw remote driving of vehicles from overseas
The Interceptor is available in a variety of colours
Royal Enfield’s ‘Thunder and Lightning’ special editions bring added equipment
A Nissan-backed autonomous car project has come to a close
Nissan-backed autonomous car project furthers self-driving technology in cities

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
16
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
9

More from The Courier

Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile computer restrictions after police raid uncovers child abuse files
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reason for overlooking Zach Robinson after Kwame Thomas injury…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; teachers strike at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize 'Harley Davidson' e-scooter in Perth city centre
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison'
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
2
Jim Leishman and the Dunfermline bench celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum. Image: Paul Reid
'Jim would be chuffed they're going to Anfield': Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented