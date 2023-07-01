Nature watch: Enchanted by the azure dancers of the hill breeze in southern Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature watch: Enchanted by the azure dancers of the hill breeze in southern Perthshire

Keith enjoys watching damselfies 'dancing' in Glen Devon.

By Keith Broomfield
Keith explores the pond.
Like azure dancers swirling in the hill breeze, the common blue damselflies flitted above this tranquil pond in Glendevon in southern Perthshire, hovering and chasing one another in a love-frenzy of mating to ensure the creation of the next generation.

It was wonderfully hypnotic to watch the male and female damselflies couple in the air before descending quickly down to the water in tandem, where she would dip the end of her abdomen into the water to lay her precious, fertilised eggs.

With the warm soft, shallow bottom of the pond oozing between my toes, my mind buzzed with excitement at the sheer abundance of magical life that called this little watery expanse home. As I waded carefully through the shallows with a small hand-net and collection tray, new discoveries unveiled at every turn.

Common blue damselfly.

My first sweep of the net revealed a sparkling treasure trove of insects including backswimmers, stonefly nymphs (larvae) and several wriggling frog tadpoles. The backswimmers – also known as water boatmen – were especially interesting, with their dumpy bodies and long, oar-like legs that are used as paddles to swim. Behind their simplistic beauty lies a voracious predator that swims upside down through the water where it snatches small insects, which are disabled with toxic saliva.

A pond brimming with life.

This pond was a superb example of nature conservation at work. In the past it was a curling pond but years of neglect had left it dried-up. Then, two years ago, with the permission of Woodland Trust Scotland, owner of the site, it was restored back to life as a wildlife pond, thanks to the efforts of a small group of Glendevon residents, funded by the Glendevon Community Trust who in turn are funded by the EDF Renewables Burnfoot Wind Farm Fund.

Now, the community has a tranquil place for the enjoyment of nature, as well benefiting from the enhanced biodiversity brought to the area. They also have a place to go curling, should a cold winter ever descend.

A backswimmer.

Along with the common blue damselflies, large red damselflies were present in good numbers and the banksides were regularly patrolled by four-spotted chaser dragonflies. Damselflies and dragonflies spend most of their lives underwater as larvae. They live in this stage between four months and five years depending on species, and only live as flying adults for two or three weeks.

When ready to emerge, the larva will climb out of the water and the adult dragonfly or damselfly will emerge from its larval skin.

Another scoop with the net revealed a strange, circular gelatinous mass peppered with reddish specks. I wasn’t certain, but this was most likely the egg mass of some kind of water snail. This pond was as exciting as any coastal rockpool – and just as diverse in the richness of life.

A stunning large red damselfly.

As I put my walking boots back on and readied to leave, a pair of sand martins swooped low over the pond, dipping low and swerving, and taking advantage of the rich insect pickings from this bountiful oasis nestled in a beautiful glen.

Common blue damselfly.

