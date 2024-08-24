Exploring Tayside and Fife in Xero barefoot hiking boots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exploring Tayside and Fife in Xero barefoot hiking boots

Are barefoot hiking boots any good in the muddy, rocky wilds of Scotland? We put a pair of Xero Scrambler Mid II boots through their paces.

To go with story by Jack McKeown. Outdoors Picture shows; Xero barefoot hiking boots. Tayside and Fife. Jack McKeown/DCT Media Date; 24/08/2024
To go with story by Jack McKeown. Outdoors Picture shows; Xero barefoot hiking boots. Tayside and Fife. Jack McKeown/DCT Media Date; 24/08/2024
By Jack McKeown

Barefoot shoes are super popular in America but are they suited to Scotland’s wetter, muddier climate?

Popularised by the 2009 book Born to Run, barefoot shoes don’t have a heel drop, so your foot lies flat against the ground.

They’re usually lightweight, have plenty of room for the toes to wiggle, and have a thin sole so you can feel the trail beneath you.

That’s all very well on a dusty Colorado trail in warm sunshine. What would they be like up a Perthshire mountain or deep in an Angus glen?

Barefoot brand Xero sent me a pair of Scrambler Mid II boots to try out. These are barefoot shoes with all the features and capability of a traditional hiking boot.

You get a waterproof exterior, deep lugs for gripping in mud, and plenty of ankle protection.

5,000 mile Michelin soles

The soles are made in collaboration with Michelin and come with a remarkable 5,000 mile warranty.

I’ve covered almost a fifth of that distance in six months with the Xero Scrambler Mid II boots and the treads still look as good as new.

Bracken assesses the Xero Scrambler Mid II shoes in Glen Doll. Image: Jack McKeown.

What are they like to live with? Well, they’re the most lightweight hiking boots I’ve ever owned. On my feet they felt no heavier than an ordinary pair of trainers.

The thin soles mean you can squish the boots down small, making them compact enough to throw in an overnight bag.

Hiking the Fife Coast

On the Crail to St Andrews section of the Fife Coastal Path they helped my feet hug the narrow trails on steep embankments.

The tide was high during the walk and the easy way was under water so I had to do a bit of scrambling over rocks.

On the Fife Coastal Path with Bonnie. Image: Jack McKeown.

Not once did the boots slip on the wet rocks, giving me plenty of confidence to trust my bodyweight to them.

The waterproof membrane held out the sea nicely when a wave washed over my foot.

They were also lightweight and breathable enough to wear comfortably for a pint in St Andrews Brewing at the end of the hike.

They do look a little utilitarian, however, and don’t transition from mountain to pub quite as fashionably as some boots.

Angus Glens

A few months earlier at the tail end of spring I wore the Xero boots on a couple of days hiking in Glen Clova and Glen Doll.

Along with my two golden retrievers, Bracken and Bonnie, we walked through Corrie Fee and up to the summits of Mayar and Driesh.

After an overnight stay at the Glen Clova hotel we started the day with the short but strenuous ascent to Loch Brandy.

Bonnie makes sure the shoes are functioning well. Image: Jack McKeown.

While it was warm on the valley floor there were still patches of snow at higher levels, along with a biting wind.

I was concerned the thin sole might not keep my feet warm but I needn’t have worried. They aren’t quite as minimalist as the most extreme barefoot shoes.

The thin sole lets you feel the ground while still offering plenty of protection. Image: Jack McKeown.

While you can feel the ground beneath you they’re robust enough to prevent heat leaking out. They also offer enough protection that stepping on a sharp stone doesn’t have you yelping.

Xero doubts

Over six months of use the Xero Scrambler Mid II have become my go-to daily hiking and dog walking shoe.

I’ve done several stretches of the Fife Coastal Path in them. I’ve hiked the Angus Glens.

The Xero Scrambler Mid II at Mill Dam near Dunkeld. Image: Jack McKeown.

I’ve been in the woods and mountains around Pitlochry, Aberfeldy and Dunkeld. And I’ve had worn them on weekends in Aviemore where they took me deep into Rothiemurchas forest.

They’re not as stiff as more hardcore hiking boots. If you’re going for a multi-day hike in the depths of winter they’re not what I’d choose.

But for a three-season boot that is lightweight and breathable, yet waterproof and grippy, they really hit the spot.

 

The Xero Scrambler Mid II is on sale with an RRP of £190. 

 

 

Conversation