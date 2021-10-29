Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PROPERTY: Unique home and 20 acres on the shore of Loch Tummel for £850k

By Jack McKeown
October 29 2021, 6.47pm Updated: October 29 2021, 6.52pm
Post Thumbnail

A striking house and 20 acres of woodland and shoreline at Loch Tummel has gone on the market for £850,000.

Loch Tummel House was built in 1972. At the time it would have been a cutting edge piece of architecture but the house now requires significant upgrading or redevelopment.

It sits on the northern shore of Loch Tummel and is reached by a private driveway from the B road that runs past the Queen’s View before joining the A9.

A cantilever roof features ventilated, knot-free yellow pine ceiling finishing and vertical shutters done in the same style.

Ripe for redevelopment

It’s a sign of how ahead of its time the house was that even today its layout would suit people’s lifestyles. An open plan kitchen/dining/living room forms the heart of the home and has incredible views across the loch through a full wall of windows.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the master bedroom also enjoying a vista across the loch. Attached to Loch Tummel House is an integral garage/workshop and utility space.

The property has not been lived in for more than a decade but has been kept warm and dry during that time. It’s now ripe for modernisation or redevelopment.

Whoever buys Loch Tummel House will be buying 20 acres of beautiful semi-wild grounds. The house has a terraced garden at the front. Most of the land is woodland and there is also a grass paddock.

A path leads down through the woods to the water’s edge. An old summer house sits on the foreshore and a jetty once stretched into the water. An area of the grounds is a designated SSSI due to its rare vegetation.

Despite its wonderfully remote feel, the Strathtummel Inn is just quarter of a mile away. Pitlochry can be reached by car in 10 minutes.

 

Loch Tummel House, Strathtummel, Pitlochry is on sale with Savills for offers over £850,000.

