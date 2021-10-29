PROPERTY: Unique home and 20 acres on the shore of Loch Tummel for £850k

An error occurred. Please try again.

A striking house and 20 acres of woodland and shoreline at Loch Tummel has gone on the market for £850,000.

Loch Tummel House was built in 1972. At the time it would have been a cutting edge piece of architecture but the house now requires significant upgrading or redevelopment.

It sits on the northern shore of Loch Tummel and is reached by a private driveway from the B road that runs past the Queen’s View before joining the A9.

A cantilever roof features ventilated, knot-free yellow pine ceiling finishing and vertical shutters done in the same style.

Ripe for redevelopment

It’s a sign of how ahead of its time the house was that even today its layout would suit people’s lifestyles. An open plan kitchen/dining/living room forms the heart of the home and has incredible views across the loch through a full wall of windows.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the master bedroom also enjoying a vista across the loch. Attached to Loch Tummel House is an integral garage/workshop and utility space.

The property has not been lived in for more than a decade but has been kept warm and dry during that time. It’s now ripe for modernisation or redevelopment.

Whoever buys Loch Tummel House will be buying 20 acres of beautiful semi-wild grounds. The house has a terraced garden at the front. Most of the land is woodland and there is also a grass paddock.

A path leads down through the woods to the water’s edge. An old summer house sits on the foreshore and a jetty once stretched into the water. An area of the grounds is a designated SSSI due to its rare vegetation.

Despite its wonderfully remote feel, the Strathtummel Inn is just quarter of a mile away. Pitlochry can be reached by car in 10 minutes.

Loch Tummel House, Strathtummel, Pitlochry is on sale with Savills for offers over £850,000.