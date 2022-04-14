Inside property: Five Tayside and Fife homes for £300,000 or under

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inside property: Five Tayside and Fife homes for £300,000 or under

By Jack McKeown
April 14 2022, 11.05pm Updated: April 14 2022, 11.06pm
Post Thumbnail

What kind of house can you get for £300,000? Well that depends on where you want to live.

Here we take a look at what £300,000 will buy you across Courier Country.

King Street

In London £300,000 might only be enough for a studio apartment but in Dundee that sum can buy you an eight bedroom house in the city centre.

This traditional townhouse on King Street is right in the heart of Dundee. It has eight bedrooms spread across three floors. Two bedrooms are en suite and there are three more shower rooms.

There’s plenty of space for the biggest family. Or it could make a fantastic investment property as an HMO or a holiday let.

Whatever you do with it, it’s a lot of house for £300,000. 

Montrose

Set right in the heart of Montrose on St Mary’s Road, this three bedroom stone-built house is in a great location.

Beautifully renovated by its current owners, it has a fantastic open plan kitchen/lounge. The first floor is entirely given over to a superb master bedroom which has a luxury en suite bathroom and a balcony. The second floor has two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside there’s a courtyard garden with decking.

It’s on sale for £300,000. 

Dundee Waterfront

On Marine Parade, this three storey property is literally a stone’s throw from the River Tay. With two balconies it has plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the views from.

Four double bedrooms, an open plan lounge/dining area and kitchen, garden and two private parking spaces make it an appealing property.

It’s on sale for offers over £299,000. However, major repair works may be required to the building which is reflected in the price tag.

St Andrews

If there’s one place in Courier Country where your money doesn’t go far it’s St Andrews. This £300,000 home is a semi-detached three bedroom house that might go for two thirds of its asking price in a different town.

With a historic town centre and beautiful beaches an easy walk away you’re paying a premium for the location however.

This house on Crawford Gardens has plenty of scope to add value through renovations or an extension.

It could make a terrific family home.

Perth

This handsome stone house on Rose Crescent is a short walk from Perth city centre.

Its owners have done an outstanding job of modernising and renovating the house. The four bedroom home has a beautiful open plan kitchen/living room with smart recessed lighting.

To go with story by Jack McKeown. Property Picture shows; ?300k properties. Tayside and Fife. Supplied by Zoopla Date; Unknown

Designer radiators, high end appliances and contemporary bathroom fixtures are among the many features. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

The enclosed garden is designed to make the most of long Scottish summer evenings and has plenty of space for outdoor seating.

It’s on sale for offers over £295,000. 

