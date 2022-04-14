Inside property: Five Tayside and Fife homes for £300,000 or under

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What kind of house can you get for £300,000? Well that depends on where you want to live.

Here we take a look at what £300,000 will buy you across Courier Country.

King Street

In London £300,000 might only be enough for a studio apartment but in Dundee that sum can buy you an eight bedroom house in the city centre.

This traditional townhouse on King Street is right in the heart of Dundee. It has eight bedrooms spread across three floors. Two bedrooms are en suite and there are three more shower rooms.

There’s plenty of space for the biggest family. Or it could make a fantastic investment property as an HMO or a holiday let.

Whatever you do with it, it’s a lot of house for £300,000.

Montrose

Set right in the heart of Montrose on St Mary’s Road, this three bedroom stone-built house is in a great location.

Beautifully renovated by its current owners, it has a fantastic open plan kitchen/lounge. The first floor is entirely given over to a superb master bedroom which has a luxury en suite bathroom and a balcony. The second floor has two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside there’s a courtyard garden with decking.

It’s on sale for £300,000.

Dundee Waterfront

On Marine Parade, this three storey property is literally a stone’s throw from the River Tay. With two balconies it has plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the views from.

Four double bedrooms, an open plan lounge/dining area and kitchen, garden and two private parking spaces make it an appealing property.

It’s on sale for offers over £299,000. However, major repair works may be required to the building which is reflected in the price tag.

St Andrews

If there’s one place in Courier Country where your money doesn’t go far it’s St Andrews. This £300,000 home is a semi-detached three bedroom house that might go for two thirds of its asking price in a different town.

With a historic town centre and beautiful beaches an easy walk away you’re paying a premium for the location however.

This house on Crawford Gardens has plenty of scope to add value through renovations or an extension.

It could make a terrific family home.

Perth

This handsome stone house on Rose Crescent is a short walk from Perth city centre.

Its owners have done an outstanding job of modernising and renovating the house. The four bedroom home has a beautiful open plan kitchen/living room with smart recessed lighting.

Designer radiators, high end appliances and contemporary bathroom fixtures are among the many features. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

The enclosed garden is designed to make the most of long Scottish summer evenings and has plenty of space for outdoor seating.

It’s on sale for offers over £295,000.