Inside 5 Tayside and Fife traditional homes transformed into modern masterpieces

Many people prefer an older home to a new build. They have more character and are often made from stone rather than timber frames.

What people don’t like is having to rip out kitchens and bathrooms or decorate rooms that haven’t been touched for 30 years. Refurbished homes provide the best of both worlds.

We found five older homes that have been beautifully renovated by their owners and are in show home condition.

Perth

This handsome Victorian house on Rose Crescent is within walking distance of Perth city centre. Inside its stone and timber exterior is a lovely interior that has been beautifully modernised while retaining its traditional features.

The refurbished home has had new gas heating installed. It has been rewired and replumbed, and has high pressure hot water systems.

The living room and kitchen are open plan and have a dining area. The Mereway kitchen has high end cabinets, solid workshops and an instant boiling water tap.

The ground floor has a luxury wetroom and a double bedroom. Upstairs are three large bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with high end fittings.

A glass door from the kitchen leads out into a sunny garden. The Rose Crescent house is on sale for offers over £295,000.

Drunkendub

This extended stone house sits in the unimprovably named hamlet of Drunkendub near Arbroath.

Drunkendub Smithy has been wonderfully updated and extended by its current owner. It enjoys a spacious open plan kitchen/dining area with wood burning stove. This room flows into a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling. Windows and patio doors are well placed to take advantage of views across the countryside towards the Angus Glens.

Another great public space is the sunroom overlooking the garden. The house has four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a shower room.

Drunkendub Smithy is on sale for offers over £430,000.

Ceres

This lovely listed home in the Fife village of Ceres was once a Baron’s Court in its upper section and a mill and grain store in its lower building.

Today it is an exceptional family home that offers countless lifestyle and business opportunities. It consists of a three bedroom house, a two bedroom apartment and a commercial area.

The main house is an A listed two storey building with traditional corbie-stepped gable and the remains of an original doocot. A special feature is the bridge that leads over a burn to a courtyard parking area. Many of the rooms also enjoy exposed stone walls.

Millhouse, High Street, Ceres is on sale for offers over £550,000.

Kirriemuir

This substantial house is constructed from the red sandstone distinctive to Kirriemuir. Situated on Sidlaw Range it’s just a few minutes’ walk into the town centre.

On the ground floor are three public rooms: a living room, a formal dining room, and a terrific open plan kitchen and family room.

A wood burning stove keeps the house cosy in the colder months. Upstairs are four double bedrooms, a boxroom/study and a family bathroom.

There are gardens front and back, a large driveway and a double garage.

Number 1 Sidlaw Range, Kirriemuir, is on sale for offers over £325,000.

Coupar Angus

This lovely cottage offers modernised accommodation on one level. Pleasance Cottage is in a semi-rural location on the outskirts of Coupar Angus.

Beautifully renovated, it has a large lounge with wood burning stove and wall mounted television.

The large kitchen/diner has also been modernised. There are four double bedrooms including a master with en suite shower room.

Glazed double doors open onto a patio. There’s a large area of lawn and plenty of parking.

Pleasance Cottage, Coupar Angus, is on sale for offers over £325,000.