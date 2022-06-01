5 of the best: £500k homes in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you in the lucky position of having half a million pounds to spend on a home?

Well, here’s what your money could buy.

Glenrothes

Is this the best home in Glenrothes? If not, it’s got to be up there. This house on Maree Way has been stunningly extended and renovated by its owners.

The family room has a dual aspect fire and glass atrium roof.

Another fantastic space is the sunroom. Windows on all sides gaze over the lush garden while a contemporary wood burning stove keeps the room warm through the winter.

Upstairs are four generous double bedrooms, including an en suite master, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The landscaped gardens include a summer house and sunken hot tub.

Maree Way, Glenrothes is on sale for offers over £455,000.

Pitlochry

This handsome Victorian home is near the centre of the Highland Perthshire town. Spread over three levels it has four bedrooms – three with en suite bathrooms – and a conservatory.

Pitlochry’s Atholl Road, with its shops and cafes, is just a two-minute walk away. Farragon was formerly a bed and breakfast and could be run as a guesthouse or simply be a lovely family home.

The sheltered gardens offer views over the Highland Perthshire mountains.

Farragon. Well Brae, Pitlochry is on sale for o/o £500,000.

Dundee

This handsome arts and crafts home is on Perth Road in the heart of Dundee’s West End.

It could do with a little bit of modernisation but has tremendous scope. The interior is filled with beautiful original features such as wood panelling and cornices.

On the ground floor is a sitting room, lounge, dining room, kitchen and sun lounge. Upstairs are five bedrooms and a first-floor sun lounge. An attic room is reached by a spiral staircase.

333 Perth Road is on sale for a fixed price of £545,000.

Airlie

Set in rolling countryside west of Kirriemuir this outstanding rural property is a great jumping off point for the Angus Glens.

Hillockhead comprises a four bedroom farmhouse, separate cottage, a stone steading with boundless potential, a millpond, wildlife pond, and paddocks. In total it stretches to just shy of 5.5 acres.

It’s in need of some modernisation but is a huge amount of property and land for the money.

It could be used as a family home, a holiday let, or even split up and sold on in parts for a profit.

Hillockhead, Airlie, is on sale for offers over £540,000.

St Andrews

Even £500,000 doesn’t buy you an awful lot in St Andrews. The rooms in this house are small, it only has two bedrooms and there isn’t any parking.

That said, it is on South Street in one of the town’s most desirable locations. Built in 2013 to a very high standard it has a modern kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight windows, living room, and two bedrooms, one with en suite.

Accessed via a pedestrian pathway, it’s quietly tucked back from the bustle of the town centre.

House D, 173 South Street, St Andrews is on sale for o/o £525,000.