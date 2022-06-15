Inside the 5 most expensive homes in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inside the 5 most expensive homes in Tayside and Fife

By Jack McKeown
June 15 2022, 1.12pm
Got a spare £8 million lying around unused and unwanted in your bank account? And a couple of million more for heating bills and maintenance costs?

Then you’re all set. Here are the five most expensive homes we could find on sale in Tayside and Fife.

Earlshall Castle

One of the most expensive homes currently on sale in Scotland, magnificent Earlshall Castle lies on the outskirts of Leuchars in Fife.

The outstanding 16th Century home sits in 53 acres of its own gardens and grounds. Sir William Bruce began building the castle in 1546 and received Mary Queen of Scots there in 1561.

Today the castle is an enthralling and enchanting home that is full of heritage and history.

It has eight reception rooms including – of course – a fantastic great hall, and 10 bedrooms. In addition there are three cottages and outbuildings.

The grounds are just as special as the castle, with a wonderful walled garden at their heart.

Earlshall Castle is on sale for £8 million. 

Hamilton Grand

With the Open fast approaching it’s fitting that Scotland’s most expensive flat overlooks the 18th hole of the Old Course.

This apartment is one of just two left on sale in the 27-flat development. Kohler & Co, owners of the Old Course Hotel, bought the Hamilton Grand building in 2010. They stripped it back to its outer shell and rebuilt into some of the most luxurious apartments in Scotland.

Number 24 is a two-bedroom apartment that has access to a private residents’ lounge and a superb rooftop terrace that will give you some of the most exclusive views of the Open.

Apartment 24, the Hamilton Grand, St Andrews is on sale for a guide price of £4.1 million. 

Brechin Castle

Quite fancy a castle but can’t stretch to £8 million for Earlshall? Fear not – Brechin Castle is a snip at well under half the price.

For just £3 million you get a castle with 16 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and eight reception rooms, a courtyard with outbuildings, and 70 acres of gardens, grounds, fields and woodland.

Beautifully located on a bend of the River South Esk, the majority of the castle was built in the 1700s but it incorporates parts of the original castle which dates back to the 13th Century.

Brechin Castle is on sale for offers over £3 million. 

Delfield House

With more than 10,000 square feet of living space and a separate three-bedroom cottage, Delfield House has room for even the biggest family.

Built in 2009, the house sits in almost 10 acres of land in the Angus countryside a few miles north of Forfar.

The main house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as some fantastic reception rooms.

There is a swimming pool, summer house, and an industrial sized metal shed. A 12kW solar array helps keep running costs low.

Best of all is the go-kart track in the garden.

Delfield House is on sale for offers over £1,995,000. 

Pirwindy Keep

It looks as if it’s been standing for centuries but Pirwindy Keep, in Fife, was built in 1998.

The dream home of builder James Clark, it is constructed out of solid stone and sits in nearly two acres of gardens.

The six bedroom tower house sprawls over three levels. The ground floor has a huge kitchen with Aga set into a stone fireplace.

At first floor level there’s a great hall with spectacular views over the northeast Fife coastline. The master bedroom occupies the whole of the top floor and has its own sunroom area.

At one end of the garden is a timber lodge that overlooks a stream.

Indeed, the gardens have no fewer than four streams which converge into one. It’s a truly idyllic setting,

Pirwindy Keep is on sale for offers over £1,950,000. 

