For sale: Coastal Fife apartment has stunning views from rooftop deck

A coastal apartment with a rooftop deck boasting spectacular views is on the market in Fife.

Just yards from the ever-popular Elie Beach, the Bank Street apartment is in a highly sought-after area.

The first-floor flat in the town centre is for sale for offers over £460,000.

It was recently refurbished and offers an extremely attractive proposition for those looking for coastal living or to take on a holiday rental.

Upon entering the property you are greeted by a beautifully decorated front hall that leads to a traditional wooden staircase.

At the end of the hall there is also an understairs utility area that houses the washing machine and offers excellent storage.

The open-plan apartment magnificently brings together the kitchen, dining and living space, with the centre island dining table subtly separating the spaces.

White kitchen units with integrated appliances make effective use of the space and the wooden countertops bring the modern aesthetic to life.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor; one of which has its own private bathroom. All three bedrooms are bright with white walls and wooden floors.

The spacious family bathroom sits off the landing and has a bath with an overhead shower.

A set of stairs leads to the generously sized L-shaped loft with coombed ceilings. The loft can be used as a storage area or separate living space.

From here, a small set of double doors opens onto the rooftop decking, with panoramic views across Elie and the Firth of Forth.

The current owners ran the property as a short-term rental business that generated an average of £35,000 per year – so it may also attract investors.

