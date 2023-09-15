For sale: Coastal Fife apartment has stunning views from rooftop deck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Coastal Fife apartment has stunning views from rooftop deck

The three-bed property sits just yards from popular Elie Beach.

By Andrew Robson
4 Bank Street in Elie has stunning views of the fife coast
4 Bank Street in Elie. Image: Savills

A coastal apartment with a rooftop deck boasting spectacular views is on the market in Fife.

Just yards from the ever-popular Elie Beach, the Bank Street apartment is in a highly sought-after area.

The first-floor flat in the town centre is for sale for offers over £460,000.

It was recently refurbished and offers an extremely attractive proposition for those looking for coastal living or to take on a holiday rental.

Fife costal flat has a rooftop deck with views across the forth
Just yards from Elie Beach, the apartment offers ideal coastal living. image: Savills

Upon entering the property you are greeted by a beautifully decorated front hall that leads to a traditional wooden staircase.

At the end of the hall there is also an understairs utility area that houses the washing machine and offers excellent storage.

You are greeted by a beautifully decorated front hall at the Fife flat with a rooftop deck
You are greeted by a beautifully decorated front hall. image: Savills
The entrance hall also features a utility area.
The entrance hall also features a utility area. Image: Savills

The open-plan apartment magnificently brings together the kitchen, dining and living space, with the centre island dining table subtly separating the spaces.

White kitchen units with integrated appliances make effective use of the space and the wooden countertops bring the modern aesthetic to life.

The open plan living/kitchen/dining space at Elie flat
The open plan living/kitchen/dining space. Image: Savills
There is plenty natural light in the living space at the Fife flat
There is plenty of natural light in the living space. Image: Savills
The modern kitchen at the Elie apartment with a rooftop deck
Modern kitchen at the Elie flat. image: Savills

There are three bedrooms on the first floor; one of which has its own private bathroom. All three bedrooms are bright with white walls and wooden floors.

The spacious family bathroom sits off the landing and has a bath with an overhead shower.

An en-suite bathroom sits off the master bedroom.
An en-suite bathroom sits off the master bedroom. Image: Savills
All the bedrooms feel distinctly seaside at the costal fife apartment with a rooftop decking
All the bedrooms feel distinctly seaside. Image: Savills
The third bedroom in the costal Fife apartment
The third bedroom in the apartment. Image: Savills
The family bathroom in the Elie apartment
The family bathroom in the Elie apartment. Image: Savills

A set of stairs leads to the generously sized L-shaped loft with coombed ceilings. The loft can be used as a storage area or separate living space.

From here, a small set of double doors opens onto the rooftop decking, with panoramic views across Elie and the Firth of Forth.

The large loft at 4 Bank Street Elie
Large L-shaped loft with plenty storage space. Image: Savills
The lofts leads to the rooftop decking at the costal Fife apartment
The loft leads to the rooftop decking. Image: Savills
The rooftop decking has stunning views of Elie Beach and the Firth of Forth.
The rooftop decking has stunning views of Elie Beach and the Firth of Forth. Image: Savills

The current owners ran the property as a short-term rental business that generated an average of £35,000 per year – so it may also attract investors.

The Bank Street apartment is on the market with Savills for offers over £460,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, an extended farmhouse with unspoilt views has gone on the market for £650,000 and a town centre flat is for sale in St Andrews .

