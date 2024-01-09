Singing Dundee estate agent records Teenage Dirtbag spoof in novel bid to sell home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singing Dundee estate agent records Teenage Dirtbag spoof in novel bid to sell home

Jenny McLaughlan says she wants to "disrupt the norm" in the property market.

By James Simpson
Esate agent Jenny McLaughlan has released a spoof music video in an attempt to sell a Dundee home. Image: Jenny McLaughlan/YouTube/Keller Williams
Esate agent Jenny McLaughlan has released a spoof music video in an attempt to sell a Dundee home. Image: Jenny McLaughlan/YouTube/Keller Williams

A singing Dundee estate agent has released a Teenage Dirtbag spoof video in a novel bid to sell a home.

Jenny McLaughlan hopes to “disrupt the norm” in the property world by creating online videos to showcase the houses she is marketing.

The 47-year-old, who works with Keller Williams, says she has become frustrated with how the industry operates.

In an attempt to stand out, she collaborated with a musician friend to record a version of the Wheatus hit – complete with her own lyrics – for the sale of a family home in Broughty Ferry.

‘Big living room and a kitchen baby’

Her video has the caption: “Property tours don’t need to be boring!”

The clip sees Jenny playing a guitar outside the property before she makes her way around the house to highlight all its features.

To the melody of the Teenage Dirtbag chorus, she sings: “This house is for sale on Lawers Road baby, big living room and a kitchen baby.

“Run round the giant garden with me baby.”

Jenny told The Courier: “I’ve been working as an estate agent for the past 18 months – I was frustrated with how the market works.

Jenny unleashes her inner rock star for the video. Image: Jenny McLaughlan/YouTube
The video shows the estate agent touring the house. Image: Image: Jenny McLaughlan/YouTube

“I wanted to disrupt the norm and the use of buzzwords for property listings.

“We put the video out just before Christmas and there have been loads of comments.

“It has generated viewings as well.

“My clients were happy with me to go for it and my music friend has helped me to put it together.

“I did get some strange looks at the Panmurefield shops when I was filming up there for part of it.”

Jenny has always had an entrepreneurial spirit – appearing on Dragons’ Den back in 2015 with her chewable stationery invention.

The estate agent – who regularly posts videos on her Facebook page – added: “Given the property market is a wee bit quieter around the Christmas period, I thought it was the perfect time to try it.

“There was a property near Balmerino which nearly got a version of (Is This the Way to) Amarillo but it sold before that happened.

“I’m not sure what I’ll be lip-syncing to next but there is certainly more planned for future listings – if the client is happy for me to do so.”

The house in question is on the market for offers over £295,000.

The living room of the Lawers Road house. Image: Keller Williams
A stylish bedroom with en-suite. Image: Keller Williams
One of the “impressive” bathrooms. Image: Keller Williams
The large garden is also highlighted in Jenny’s song. Image: Keller Williams

The property boasts four bedrooms and two “impressive” bathrooms.

The listing says: “This home is not just about luxury; it’s also about being teched up for the modern era.

“The Nest heating system ensures that your home is always at the perfect temperature, while the external soffit lights, controlled by a smart plug, allow you to set the ambience effortlessly.

“Smart living has never been this stylish!”

