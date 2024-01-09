Singing Dundee estate agent records Teenage Dirtbag spoof in novel bid to sell home

A singing Dundee estate agent has released a Teenage Dirtbag spoof video in a novel bid to sell a home.

Jenny McLaughlan hopes to “disrupt the norm” in the property world by creating online videos to showcase the houses she is marketing.

The 47-year-old, who works with Keller Williams, says she has become frustrated with how the industry operates.

In an attempt to stand out, she collaborated with a musician friend to record a version of the Wheatus hit – complete with her own lyrics – for the sale of a family home in Broughty Ferry.

‘Big living room and a kitchen baby’

Her video has the caption: “Property tours don’t need to be boring!”

The clip sees Jenny playing a guitar outside the property before she makes her way around the house to highlight all its features.

To the melody of the Teenage Dirtbag chorus, she sings: “This house is for sale on Lawers Road baby, big living room and a kitchen baby.

“Run round the giant garden with me baby.”

Jenny told The Courier: “I’ve been working as an estate agent for the past 18 months – I was frustrated with how the market works.

“I wanted to disrupt the norm and the use of buzzwords for property listings.

“We put the video out just before Christmas and there have been loads of comments.

“It has generated viewings as well.

“My clients were happy with me to go for it and my music friend has helped me to put it together.

“I did get some strange looks at the Panmurefield shops when I was filming up there for part of it.”

Jenny has always had an entrepreneurial spirit – appearing on Dragons’ Den back in 2015 with her chewable stationery invention.

The estate agent – who regularly posts videos on her Facebook page – added: “Given the property market is a wee bit quieter around the Christmas period, I thought it was the perfect time to try it.

“There was a property near Balmerino which nearly got a version of (Is This the Way to) Amarillo but it sold before that happened.

“I’m not sure what I’ll be lip-syncing to next but there is certainly more planned for future listings – if the client is happy for me to do so.”

The house in question is on the market for offers over £295,000.

The property boasts four bedrooms and two “impressive” bathrooms.

The listing says: “This home is not just about luxury; it’s also about being teched up for the modern era.

“The Nest heating system ensures that your home is always at the perfect temperature, while the external soffit lights, controlled by a smart plug, allow you to set the ambience effortlessly.

“Smart living has never been this stylish!”