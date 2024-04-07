Detached Perthshire home has ‘enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas’

A modern family home with beautiful views across the Perthshire countryside is on the market.

The property in Coshieville, five miles west of Aberfeldy, has far-reaching views from its elevated, rural location.

The home also boasts a games room, two wood-burning fires and large garden grounds.

The house is described by agent Irvine Geddes as enjoying an “enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas”.

The versatile accommodation is set across two floors.

Downstairs, a split-level hall opens into a large dining kitchen with patio doors and a wood-burner.

There are then steps to a bright garden room, currently used as a music room, with a vaulted ceiling.

A spacious lounge spans the depth of the property and has a wood-burner and a picture window providing views.

There is also a WC, an office to the side of the kitchen, and a utility room providing access to the integrated garage.

On the upper floor, a galleried landing accesses the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

There are three further double bedrooms, a games room, a shower room and a family bathroom.

The large garden grounds comprise ample parking to the front with mature planting and an area of lawn.

The fully-enclosed rear has an extensive paved patio, large lawn, timber workshop and an open outlook.

The property is on the market for offers over £585,000 and is expected to have “broad appeal”.

Agent Irvine Geddes is recommending early interest.

