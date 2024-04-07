Detached Perthshire home has ‘enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Detached Perthshire home has ‘enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas’

The for-sale property has far-reaching views from its elevated, rural location.

By Ellidh Aitken
The for-sale property in Coshieville, five miles west of Aberfeldy, has far-reaching views from its elevated, rural location.
The property in rural Perthshire has beautiful countryside views. Image: Irvine Geddes

A modern family home with beautiful views across the Perthshire countryside is on the market.

The property in Coshieville, five miles west of Aberfeldy, has far-reaching views from its elevated, rural location.

The home also boasts a games room, two wood-burning fires and large garden grounds.

The house is described by agent Irvine Geddes as enjoying an “enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas”.

The property is in the hamlet of Coshieville. Image: Irvine Geddes
The home has beautiful countryside views. Image: Irvine Geddes
The Perthshire property has a rural setting. Image: Irvine Geddes
The property boasts stunning views. Image: Irvine Geddes

The versatile accommodation is set across two floors.

Downstairs, a split-level hall opens into a large dining kitchen with patio doors and a wood-burner.

There are then steps to a bright garden room, currently used as a music room, with a vaulted ceiling.

A spacious lounge spans the depth of the property and has a wood-burner and a picture window providing views.

There is also a WC, an office to the side of the kitchen, and a utility room providing access to the integrated garage.

The entrance hallway. Image: Irvine Geddes
The bright lounge benefits from great views. Image: Irvine Geddes
The spacious lounge. Image: Irvine Geddes
The lounge has a wood-burner. Image: Irvine Geddes
The garden room is currently used as a music room. Image: Irvine Geddes
The room is flooded with light. Image: Irvine Geddes
A view of the garden room from the first floor. Image: Irvine Geddes
The open-plan kitchen/dining room. Image: Irvine Geddes
The dining area has patio doors to the garden. Image: Irvine Geddes
The modern kitchen. Image: Irvine Geddes
The utility room. Image: Irvine Geddes

On the upper floor, a galleried landing accesses the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

There are three further double bedrooms, a games room, a shower room and a family bathroom.

The large garden grounds comprise ample parking to the front with mature planting and an area of lawn.

The fully-enclosed rear has an extensive paved patio, large lawn, timber workshop and an open outlook.

The galleried landing. Image: Irvine Geddes
The landing leads to the four bedrooms. Image: Irvine Geddes
The master bedroom. Image: Irvine Geddes
The main bedroom is full of light. Image: Irvine Geddes
The room leads through to a dressing area. Image: Irvine Geddes
Another view of the dressing area. Image: Irvine Geddes
The en-suite shower room. Image: Irvine Geddes
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Irvine Geddes
A view of the second bedroom. Image: Irvine Geddes
The bedrooms are all spacious and bright. Image: Irvine Geddes
The games room. Image: Irvine Geddes
A view from the upstairs balcony. Image: Irvine Geddes
One of the shower rooms. Image: Irvine Geddes
The property has three bathrooms. Image: Irvine Geddes
The family bathroom. Image: Irvine Geddes
The home comes with large gardens. Image: Irvine Geddes
The property enjoys a rural setting. Image: Irvine Geddes
The sweeping driveway leads to integrated garages. Image: Irvine Geddes

The property is on the market for offers over £585,000 and is expected to have “broad appeal”.

Agent Irvine Geddes is recommending early interest.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a beautiful £1.85m Highland Perthshire mansion with 23 acres of land is up for sale.

And in Stirling a barn conversion with views towards the Trossachs and Grampian hills has hit the market.

More from Property

The Kinrossie property is available for £220,000
Four-bedroom bungalow overlooking Perthshire village green available for £220k
Kirkforthar House is a huge country home on the edge of Star Moss.
Huge country home on edge of Fife SSSI has heated swimming pool, separate cottage…
19 Keithbank Court sits on the banks of the Ericht. Image: Next Home.
For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill
Blairlogie Castle for sale near Stirling
Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m
6 East Bay has an amazing waterfront setting. Image: Savills.
Inside £600k waterfront house in North Queensferry with spectacular views
The view from this top floor flat in Dundee is quite stunning. Image: TSPC.
Inside 5 of the best Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire properties with sea or…
Glenmarkie Old Lodge
For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands
Cloichfoldich is a superb mansion house in 23 acres near Aberfeldy.
Beautiful £1.85m Highland Perthshire mansion has 23 acres, separate flat and beautiful views
The property has views of the Trossachs and Grampian hills. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Beautiful Stirling barn conversion has views towards Trossachs and Grampian hills
The City Quay flat overlooks the HMS Unicorn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
For sale: £200k Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour