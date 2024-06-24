Carnoustie house built by its late owner has spectacular garden with stream flowing through it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie house built by its late owner has spectacular garden with stream flowing through it

The house was built by Grant Ramsay for he and his wife Mary's retirement.

By Jack McKeown
The house on Dalhousie Street was built by Grant Ramsay. Image: TSPC
The house on Dalhousie Street was built by Grant Ramsay. Image: TSPC

A bespoke house in Carnoustie was built by a well known local businessman.

The four bedroom detached house at 8b Dalhousie Street was constructed by Grant Ramsay for he and his wife Mary’s retirement.

He built it in 1988 and extended it in 1997.

The deceptively large house has plenty of living space and huge wraparound gardens with a burn flowing through them.

At the heart of the home is an impressive living room with dual aspect glazing including patio doors to the garden and glazed doors opening into the conservatory.

Number 8b Dalhousie Street was built in 1988. Image: TSPC.
The living room has patio doors to the garden. Image: TSPC

There is a dining room and breakfasting kitchen. The en suite main bedroom is on the ground floor, as is a second bedroom. A five-piece ground floor bathroom has a sunken jacuzzi bathtub.

Office and gardens

The upper level has a home office that could be another bedroom or an upper living room. There is an en suite bedroom and a huge storeroom that has plenty of scope to be developed into further accommodation.

While the house could do with some modernisation it’s handsomely built. Hand-crafted finishings were made specifically for the property.

The garden is a wonderful outdoor space. There is a patio area and an expanse of lawn framed by mature hedges and trees.

The conservatory looks over the garden. Image: TSPC
The expansive lawn is framed by mature hedges and trees. Image: TSPC

An arched bridge spans Lochty Burn which flows along once side of the garden.

As well as a detached double garden there’s a driveway with parking for multiple cars.

Dalhousie street is a quiet residential neighbourhood within easy walking distance of Carnoustie’s town centre and beach.

Grant Ramsay

Mr Ramsay died in 2016 aged 79. For most of his career he worked in the construction industry. Notable projects include the stand extension at Tannadice Park, the Portcullis Bar in Arbroath, and a radar station in Shetland.

He formed Arnott Homes in 1969 and went on to build numerous small scale developments of new homes in Carnoustie and the surrounding areas.

His son Peter recalls moving into the house. He said: “My parents (not for the first time) moved into the house in an incomplete an uncarpeted condition due to the requirements of the purchaser of their previous house.

“The house is built on what had been determined as a double plot and so benefits from a large secluded south and west garden area.

The home office could be used as a bedroom or second living room. Image: TSPC
The house sits on a double plot. Image: TSPC

“It must have been one of the the shortest distance moves ever, as they previously resided just one house up across the road at 1A Guthrie Street

Moving times

“I remember the move well as myself and a friend were conscripted into assisting, which mainly comprised of shuttling back and forth in a Ford P100 pickup loaded with all the internal loose contents of their previous house – despite the rain that day!

“Despite the rush to move my mother always recalled 1987 being a bit of a vintage year as it was the year they moved house, closed up their construction trading activity and were presented with their first grandchild.”

Mr Ramsay has a history of his homes being featured in The Courier. His first house on Terrace Road featured in the paper’s Modern Homes section in 1966, as did his second home on Guthrie Street in 1974.

 

8a Dalhousie Street, Carnoustie is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £425,000.

