Fife Labour MSP receives prestigious award for services to Scotland’s Polish community

Previous recipients include former Polish president Lech Walesa and a Nobel Prize-winning author.

By Claire Warrender
Labour MSP Claire Baker is delighted an honoured to be presented with an award for services to the Polish community
Claire Baker MSP says she is honoured to have received the award. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Fife MSP has received a prestigious award for her services to the Polish community in Scotland.

Labour politician Claire Baker was given the Medal of the Republic of Poland by members of the Polish Senate.

Previous recipients include former Polish president Lech Walesa and Nobel Prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk.

Former Polish president Lech Walesa is a previous award recipient. Image: Sipa/Shutterstock

And Mrs Baker said she was delighted and honoured to also be given it.

The award was established to honour people or organisations for their contributions to social, cultural, scientific or economic development.

And the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP was recognised for initiating the establishment of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Poland, which she has convened for 15 years.

Award is ‘well-deserved’

The CPG on Poland helps forge political, cultural and economic links between Scotland and Poland.

It builds relationships with regional assemblies and recognises the positive contribution of Poles who live in Scotland.

Claire Baker receives her award from Polish senate representatives. Image: Supplied by Polski Most.

It also promotes shared heritage in the interests of fostering positive relationships.

Fife has a large Polish community, who worked hard to save Kirkcaldy Polish Club from closure in 2022.

Maciej Dokurno, Chair of Polski Most (Polish Association in Scotland), says Mrs Baker’s award is well-deserved.

“The CPG has become the main platform for Polish community groups and organisations to come together and exchange opinions and share best practice,” he said.

The award was presented by Grzegorz Schetyna, chairman of the Polish Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

‘Supporting strong links’

He said: “The work of this group and the involvement of the Polish diaspora in Scotland are very important to us.”

Mrs Baker added: “I am delighted and honoured to be presented with the commemorative Polish Senate medal.

“The CPG’s work has been incredibly important in preserving and forging strong political, cultural and economic links between MSPs and the Polish community in Scotland and recognising Polish heritage in our communities.”

Claire Baker MSP says she is honoured to have received the award. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Claire Baker MSP says she is honoured to have received the award. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Claire Baker MSP says she is honoured to have received the award. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Claire Baker MSP says she is honoured to have received the award. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
