On the market: Beautiful 4 bedroom home with wonderful garden in idyllic Fife village

Rivendell is in Star of Markinch and enjoys a lovely semi-rural setting.

By Jack McKeown
Rivendell enjoys a tranquil rural location. Image: Rettie.
Rivendell enjoys a tranquil rural location. Image: Rettie.

A charming home in a sought-after Fife village has gone on sale for £350,000.

Built in 2003, Rivendell sits in the middle of Star. Sandwiched between Markinch and Kennoway, the charming village is surrounded by rolling countryside.

To the west of the village is Star Moss, a wonderful woodland that is a site of special scientific interest. To the east are two reservoirs, Carriston and Donald Rose.

The village also has its own small primary school.

Rivendell was built in 2003. Image: Rettie.
It has four bedrooms, living room and dining kitchen. Image: Rettie.

Rivendell sits in a quiet cul-de-sac off the main street through Star. It has a low maintenance front garden and there is a parking area to the rear.

A bright entrance vestibule leads into the south-facing living room which has a large picture window and a living flame fireplace.

The dining kitchen has modern units and high spec integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

The modern kitchen has space for dining. Image: Rettie.
One of the bedrooms has a wetroom. Image: Rettie.

The main bedroom faces the front and has an en suite shower room. Two more bedrooms share a family bathroom. And a fourth bedroom has an open wetroom that’s suitable for the elderly or disabled.

The beautifully landscaped, low maintenance rear garden has elevated decking with glazed balustrades. There’s an artificial lawn, paving, and raised sleeper beds.

The garden is terrific. Image: Rettie.
There is a raised patio and glass balustrade. Image: Rettie.
The summerhouse has a handmade bar. Image: Rettie.

Then there’s the garden room. This fantastic retreat has a handcrafted bar and is a great spot to enjoy a tipple on a summer’s evening. There’s even an external WC so you don’t have to trek into the main house to spend a penny.

Star is a popular village. Just a mile or so away on the far side of Star Moss, Kirkforthar House came on the market earlier this year and quickly went to a closing date.

 

Rivendell, Star, Fife is on sale with Rettie for offers over £350,000. 

 

 

