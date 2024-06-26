Europe’s biggest walking dinosaur making Jurassic tracks to Brechin railway this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Europe’s biggest walking dinosaur making Jurassic tracks to Brechin railway this weekend

Brechin's Caledonian Railway will kick off the Angus school summer holidays with their second family fun dinosaur event.

By Graham Brown
T-Rex and trains at Brechin Caledonian Railway this weekend. Image: Supplied
T-Rex and trains at Brechin Caledonian Railway this weekend. Image: Supplied

Families are set for a roar-some weekend in Angus when Europe’s biggest walking dinosaur comes to Brechin.

Tiny the 27-foot long Tyrannosaurus Rex will be just one of the prehistoric creatures visiting Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

It is a step millions of years back in time for the historic tourist attraction.

And Caley chairman Jon Gill is hopeful the dinosaur experience will be another big hit.

“It was something new for us last year and went really well,” he said.

Brechin Caledonian Railway dinosaur event
Families meet T-Rex at last year’s dinosaur safari. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It’s timed for the start of the Angus school holidays. So hopefully we’ll see lots of local families, but also visitors from farther afield.

“Last year the dinosaurs were at Bridge of Dun but we’ve changed things round this time and the experience will be based at Brechin station.”

But train fans will also get a trip on the Caledonian Railway’s four-mile line as part of their dinosaur event ticket.

All-day activities

Jon added: “There’s lots to do including dinosaur top trumps and a competition to find the unhatched dinosaur eggs.”

The walking dinosaurs will be timetabled throughout the event.

It runs from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“There’s lots of things for people to enjoy so we hope they might spend the day with us,” added Jon.

It’s the latest big day of a packed schedule for the Caley Railway volunteers.

“We’ve been flat out so far this year with events and other projects at the railway,” Jon added.

“Our gin train and murder mystery events were great.

Dinosaurs at Brechin Caledonian railway.
Baby dinosaurs will also be at Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have Thomas the Tank in July and August and those are always huge weekends for us.

“And we’re already planning for the Polar Express.

“We got a couple more coaches this week so we can increase the capacity this year and meet the huge demand there always is.”

The railway is also starting the groundworks for a £450,000 project to give a historic Glasgow footbridge a new home in Brechin.

Network Rail gave the 146-year-old structure to the Angus group last year after it was replaced.

The Starthbungo bridge will be part of a path network at the station and is the first step in a larger Caley project.

