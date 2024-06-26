Angus Council pay: What does your local elected member earn?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council pay: What does your local elected member earn?

The total wage bill for all 28 Angus councillors will be almost £700,000 this year.

By Graham Brown
Angus councillors will be paid almost £700,000 this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus councillors will pocket almost £700,000 between them in 2024/25.

In a shake-up of some senior positions at the final full council meeting before the summer recess, full details of this year’s wage bill were set out.

And it reveals total pay of £689,686 for the area’s 28 elected members.

Council leader Beth Whiteside is the chamber’s top earner.

The Monifieth and Sidlaws representative will receive £42,698 as SNP administration chief.

Her deputy, Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan, gets £32,024.

Provost Brian Boyd will receive £27,753 in his position as the district’s civic figurehead.

There are also special payments for senior posts of convener and vice-convener on the council’s committees.

Conveners receive £27,753 and vice-conveners £23,868.

The basic grade remuneration for 13 non-administration councillors is £21,345.

Committee changes

A number of changes followed Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes’ decision to step down from several posts.

He resigned as vice-convener of the policy and resources committee as well as leaving the children and learning committee.

In addition, he gave up his board membership of the council’s Angus Alive leisure trust.

Mr Braes is the council’s housing spokesperson and is pushing the idea of a dedicated committee being set up to tackle issues across Angus.

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes is Angus housing spokesman.
Montrose and District SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

At the same full council meeting the authority declared a housing emergency – exactly six weeks after the move was rejected by the SNP administration.

A member/officer group is being set up to carry out a “thorough and wide-ranging review” of housing.

Mr Braes said at last week’s meeting: “A new standalone housing committee will provide purpose, focus and scrutiny of what we’re doing in this declared housing emergency.”

Top officer post under review

And confirmation of the councillor pay figures come as bosses consider whether to axe a top officer post.

Depute chief executive Mark Armstrong is due to retire from the £127,000 role next month.

Chief executive Kathryn Lindsay said a decision on whether her second-in-command will be replaced remains under consideration.

But she told councillors: “We are however mindful of the wider budgetary situation for the council.”

The council’s senior management wage bill topped a million pounds in 2023.

