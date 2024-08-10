Stunning Canadian-style Perthshire home with annexe apartment for £650k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning Canadian-style Perthshire home with annexe apartment for £650k

Constructed in 2005 by its current owners, Sunfield House is built from Canadian cedar. Solar panels, an air source heat pump, and a heat exchanger make it highly energy efficient.

By Jack McKeown
Sunfield House in Perthshire is built to a Canadian design.
Sunfield House is built to a Canadian design. Image: Savills.

Many years ago Julie Taylor saw a newspaper article about a Canadian-style timber house built in the pretty Perthshire town of Doune.

“I tucked it away in a drawer for I don’t know how long,” she says.

“One day we found out the local farmer was selling a plot of land with planning permission.

“I spoke to him and said we’d love to buy it. The land was due to go on the market the next day but he agreed to sell it for us.

An exterior shot of Sunfield House and gardens.
Sunfield House sits just outside the village of Methven. Image: Savills.

“I looked around and dug out the article about the Canadian house that was going to be our dream home.”

Julie and her husband Bert have lived in Methven for 55 years. They bought the plot on which Sunfield House stands around 20 years ago. It sits down a private track off a quiet country lane just outside Methven.

Derelict cottage

At the time the 1.2-acre plot was occupied by a derelict railway cottage that had been condemned.

Stone from the cottage was used to form the lower walls of the house, a pair of gate pillars, and several seating areas in the extensive garden.

They immediately set about building Sunfield House. “We had everything imported from Canada,” Julie continues. “It’s built from Canadian cedar, which is very moisture resistant and has really good insulating properties.

“I think our joiner expected it to come as a kit so he got a bit of a surprise when a big pile of wood turned up.”

The main accommodation is at first floor level. Image: Savills.
The house sits in a tranquil rural location. Image: Savills.

Remarkably, the build only took nine months to complete. Retired police officer Bert worked as a labourer, cutting stone to the correct size for the walls. “It was hard work,” he says. “It might take you a whole day to cut a yard of stone.”

The couple moved into Sunfield House in 2005. It is an incredible home. Standing outside gazing up at its timber exterior and wraparound veranda, you could be forgiven for thinking you were on Vancouver Island.

As is common in North America, the main accommodation is at first floor level. The ground floor contains the garage, a utility room, and two handy storerooms.

Inside Sunfield House

An external stair leads to the front door which opens into a jaw-dropping space. The main living area is open plan, with a double-height ceiling that rises to full roof level.

An enormous, ornately shaped set of arched windows gives a vista over the beautiful garden and the Perthshire countryside beyond.

The living room has huge arched windows. Image: Savills.
The spacious kitchen and dining area.
The spacious kitchen and dining area. Image: Savills.

Numerous other windows and skylights make it a bright and welcoming space, especially on the sunny day I visit on. The couple’s affectionate rescue collie Kimmy comes up to get some cuddles from her visitor.

The living area sits directly in front of the main window array and takes advantage of the view. A unique diamond-shaped wood-burning stove was handmade especially for Sunfield House and keeps the home warm all winter.

“We couldn’t find the right stove for us so we had one made,” Julie explains. “It takes bigger logs and keeps the house very cosy.”

The main living space is open plan. Image: Savills.
The sunroom benefits from excellent views. Image: Savills.

The kitchen has a range cooker and the dining area has plenty of space for guests.

Double doors open into a sunroom that has a door onto the wraparound balcony. There is a double bedroom with WC at first floor level.

Annexe flat

The living room also gives access to a one bedroom annexe. This has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room, as well as its own external door.

“My mother lived here with us for a few years before she passed away,” Julie explains. “It was ideal because she had her own space but we were just a few steps away if we were needed.”

The annexe flat at Sunfield House.
The annexe flat has its own living spaces. Image: Savills.
The roof is supported by huge timber beams. Image: Savills.

A timber staircase leads up to a galleried landing which enjoys views through cleverly placed high level windows. “I remember coming out here one morning, looking out of that window and and seeing white horses prancing on the hillside,” Julie smiles. “It was quite wonderful.”

A bedroom off the landing is ideal for guests or for use as a home office. Then there is the stunning principal bedroom. It has an en suite shower room, a dressing area, and a balcony to enjoy sunny mornings or evenings from.

In addition to the integral garage there is a detached garage/workshop with solar panels on the roof and an open-fronted machinery shed containing the ride-on lawnmower.

Energy efficient

High levels of insulation, an air source heat pump, a heat exchanger, and solar panels for electricity and hot water all contribute to an excellent B energy rating for Sunfield House.

“We wanted to make it as green and energy efficient as possible,” Julie says. “We put in the solar panels back when the grants and tariffs were good so we get a nice payment from them and they make the air source heat pump cheaper to run as well.

“It’s so well insulated that we only use the heat exchanger for a few hours a day in the wintertime.”

Sunfield House has a garden that stretches to 1.2 acres.
The garden stretches to 1.2 acres. Image: Savills.
Mature trees and well stocked borders in the gardens of Sunfield House.
There are mature trees and well stocked borders. Image: Savills.

The 1.2 acre garden is a delight to explore. Tree-lined embankments sit at either side of the house and give shelter from the prevailing winds.

There is a large expanse of lawn and well-stocked flowerbeds. Steps lead up to a raised section where there is a covered area with a stone bench for sitting out on.

A balcony wraps around two sides of the house. No matter the time of day, there’s always a spot to sit and enjoy the sunshine.

A large garage at Sunfield House has solar panels.
A large garage has solar panels. Image: Savills.
Sunfield House enjoys excellent seclusion. An aerial shot shows it surrounded by fields
Sunfield House enjoys excellent seclusion. Image: Savills.

Only one other house shares the private track meaning Sunfield House enjoys plenty of privacy. Yet Methven is just a five-minute walk away and there is easy access to both the A85 Perth to Crieff road and the A9 dual carriageway.

Moving on…

Now in their mid-70s, Bert and Julie have reluctantly decided to put Sunfield House on the market.

Their daughter and son-in-law live in Lower Largo and they have bought a bungalow with two acres of woodland in the coastal Fife village.

“We love it here and it’s going to be a real wrench for us to leave,” Julie says. “But Lower Largo is lovely and I’m sure we’ll settle in nicely once we’re there.”

More from Property

313 Strathmartine Road. Image: Auction House Scotland
Dundee fixer-upper 'full of character' going to auction with £230k guide price
Benvie Farmhouse
6-bedroom farmhouse near Invergowrie is TSPC's most viewed property for July
The Croft, Blebocraigs.
Spectacular 5-bedroom home near St Andrews with huge garden on the market for £875k
Conifera, Comrie. The home on the estate once owned by the Vuitton family
Perthshire home on estate once owned by Louis Vuitton family for sale at £900k
Saffy Yousaf has spent seven years renovating his family home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
My seven-year renovation of 'unloved' three-bed Broughty Ferry villa
The home overlooks the fourth fairway of Elie Golf Course. Image: Savills
£1m home overlooking Fife golf course for sale
Former Perthshire education centre for sale
Former Perthshire outdoor education centre with huge home and 3 cottages for sale at…
Little Cottage, Pittenweem.
Picturesque A-listed cottage on Pittenweem seafront for sale
Cairnleith near Crieff.
8-bedroom 'hidden gem' on outskirts of Crieff for sale at £450k - but there…
Dunblane house.
Former Dunblane schoolhouse turned 5-bedroom home has £20k price cut

Conversation