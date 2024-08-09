Spectacular 5-bedroom home near St Andrews with huge garden on the market for £875k

A spectacular five-bedroom home near St Andrews with a huge garden has come to market for £875,000.

The Croft, in Blebocraigs, was built in 2016 and is around five miles from the world-famous Old Course.

Spread across two floors, the home boasts magnificent open-plan living in a sought-after location.

A raised fireplace sits at the heart of the spacious open-plan living/dining/kitchen area while double doors lead to the sunroom which opens into the garden.

The full-height central hall with Velux windows floods the home with natural light above the glass-panelled staircase.

At the end of the hall is a south-facing study.

The first two bedrooms are found on the ground floor and both feature ensuite shower rooms.

Moving upstairs there are three more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large store room.

The sunroom opens onto a paved terrace which wraps around the front of the home – providing the ideal space for outdoor dining.

A sweeping gravel driveway leads to the spacious courtyard with an attached double garage.

To the rear of the home is a 1.25-acre garden made of lawns and trees.

A wooden summerhouse with an adjoining log store completes the offering.

The Croft is described as “an ideal home for golfers” and is on the market with Savills.

