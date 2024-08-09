Spectacular 5-bedroom home near St Andrews with huge garden on the market for £875k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular 5-bedroom home near St Andrews with huge garden on the market for £875k

The Blebocraigs property was completed in 2016.

By Andrew Robson
The Croft, Blebocraigs.
The Croft, Blebocraigs. Image: Savills

A spectacular five-bedroom home near St Andrews with a huge garden has come to market for £875,000.

The Croft, in Blebocraigs, was built in 2016 and is around five miles from the world-famous Old Course.

Spread across two floors, the home boasts magnificent open-plan living in a sought-after location.

A raised fireplace sits at the heart of the spacious open-plan living/dining/kitchen area while double doors lead to the sunroom which opens into the garden.

The full-height central hall with Velux windows floods the home with natural light above the glass-panelled staircase.

At the end of the hall is a south-facing study.

Entrance to the spectacular home near St Andrews
Entrance to the home. Image: Savills
The open plan living/dining area.
The open plan living/dining area. Image: Savills
A fireplace sits at the heart of the living area.
A fireplace sits at the heart of the living area. Image: Savills
the sun room
The sunroom. Image: Savills
The staircase
The staircase. Image: Savills
The dining area.
The dining area. Image: Savills
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen sits at the rear of the home.
The kitchen sits at the rear of the home. Image: Savills
The study. Image: Savills
The study. Image: Savills
The hall inside the spectacular home near St Andrews for sale
The hall. Image: Savills
A toilet by the entrance hallway.
A toilet by the entrance hallway. Image: Savills

The first two bedrooms are found on the ground floor and both feature ensuite shower rooms.

Moving upstairs there are three more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large store room.

The sunroom opens onto a paved terrace which wraps around the front of the home – providing the ideal space for outdoor dining.

A sweeping gravel driveway leads to the spacious courtyard with an attached double garage.

To the rear of the home is a 1.25-acre garden made of lawns and trees.

A wooden summerhouse with an adjoining log store completes the offering.

The first ground floor bedroom.
The first ground-floor bedroom. Image: Savills
An en-suite shower room.
An en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
The second ground floor bedroom.
The second ground-floor bedroom. Image: Savills
Another en-suite shower room.
Another en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The upstairs bathroom.
The upstairs en-suite. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills
The final bedroom.
The final bedroom. Image: Savills
The sunroom.
The sunroom. Image: Savills
The outdoor dining area.
The outdoor dining area. Image: Savills
A terrace wraps round the house.
A terrace wraps around the house. Image: Savills
The driveway.
The driveway. Image: Savills
The spacious garden.
The spacious garden. Image: Savills
The drive and double garage.
The drive and double garage. Image: Savills
The Blebocraigs home.
The Blebocraigs home. Image: Savills
The Croft is spectacular home newar St Andrews
The Croft. Image: Savills
The home is five miles from St Andrews.
The home is five miles from St Andrews. Image: Savills

The Croft is described as “an ideal home for golfers” and is on the market with Savills.

Elsewhere in Fife, a £1 million home overlooking Elie Golf Course has come to market.

And a charming charming cottage on the picturesque Pittenweem seafront has come up for sale for £350,000.

