Spectacular 5-bedroom home near St Andrews with huge garden on the market for £875k

A spectacular five-bedroom home near St Andrews with a huge garden has come to market for £875,000.
The Croft, in Blebocraigs, was built in 2016 and is around five miles from the world-famous Old Course.
Spread across two floors, the home boasts magnificent open-plan living in a sought-after location.
A raised fireplace sits at the heart of the spacious open-plan living/dining/kitchen area while double doors lead to the sunroom which opens into the garden.
The full-height central hall with Velux windows floods the home with natural light above the glass-panelled staircase.
At the end of the hall is a south-facing study.
The first two bedrooms are found on the ground floor and both feature ensuite shower rooms.
Moving upstairs there are three more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large store room.
The sunroom opens onto a paved terrace which wraps around the front of the home – providing the ideal space for outdoor dining.
A sweeping gravel driveway leads to the spacious courtyard with an attached double garage.
To the rear of the home is a 1.25-acre garden made of lawns and trees.
A wooden summerhouse with an adjoining log store completes the offering.
The Croft is described as “an ideal home for golfers” and is on the market with Savills.
