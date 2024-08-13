Home in breathtaking location next to Forth Bridge for sale for just over £500k

A home in a breathtaking location next to the Forth Bridge has gone up for sale.
The property on East Bay in North Queensferry has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth.
The four-bedroom detached bungalow forms part of a small development.
The home has an open-plan sitting, dining and kitchen room with a glazed wall and patio doors leading out to the decking.
There is also a utility room.
The main bedroom has stunning views with patio doors opening onto the deck.
It also has built-in wardrobes and access to an en-suite shower room.
The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room and is situated at the front of the home.
There are two further bedrooms, one with a built-in wardrobe.
The home is completed by an additional shower room.
Outside, there is a double garage and block paved driveway.
There are low-maintenance gardens to the front and a rear garden with a raised decking and block paved patio.
The home is up for sale from Connell and Connell WS for offers over £515,000.
An open viewing is being held this Sunday (August 18) between noon and 1pm with no appointment required to view.
