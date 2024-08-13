Home in breathtaking location next to Forth Bridge for sale for just over £500k

A home in a breathtaking location next to the Forth Bridge has gone up for sale.

The property on East Bay in North Queensferry has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth.

The four-bedroom detached bungalow forms part of a small development.

The home has an open-plan sitting, dining and kitchen room with a glazed wall and patio doors leading out to the decking.

There is also a utility room.

The main bedroom has stunning views with patio doors opening onto the deck.

It also has built-in wardrobes and access to an en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room and is situated at the front of the home.

There are two further bedrooms, one with a built-in wardrobe.

The home is completed by an additional shower room.

Outside, there is a double garage and block paved driveway.

There are low-maintenance gardens to the front and a rear garden with a raised decking and block paved patio.

The home is up for sale from Connell and Connell WS for offers over £515,000.

An open viewing is being held this Sunday (August 18) between noon and 1pm with no appointment required to view.

Elsewhere in Fife, a guest house in St Michaels has £50,000 cut from its asking price.

And a spectacular five-bedroom home near St Andrews with a huge garden is on the market for £875,000.