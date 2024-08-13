Home in breathtaking location next to Forth Bridge for sale for just over £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home in breathtaking location next to Forth Bridge for sale for just over £500k

By Ellidh Aitken
The home sits in a breathtaking location next to the Forth Bridge. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The home sits in a breathtaking location next to the Forth Bridge. Image: Connell and Connell WS

A home in a breathtaking location next to the Forth Bridge has gone up for sale.

The property on East Bay in North Queensferry has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth.

The four-bedroom detached bungalow forms part of a small development.

The property sits on the Firth of Forth. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The home is next to the Forth Bridge. Image: Connell and Connell WS
There are stunning views of the bridge from the home. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The view across the river. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The home sits right on the shoreline. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The property is part of a small development. Image: Connell and Connell WS
There is a seating area looking over the Firth of Forth. Image: Connell and Connell WS

The home has an open-plan sitting, dining and kitchen room with a glazed wall and patio doors leading out to the decking.

There is also a utility room.

The main bedroom has stunning views with patio doors opening onto the deck.

It also has built-in wardrobes and access to an en-suite shower room.

The entranceway. Image: Connell and Connell WS
There are doors from the open plan living area out to the decking. Image: Connell and Connell WS
There is a wood burner. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The open-plan living space. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The views from the living room across the Firth of Forth. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The room is a relaxing space to enjoy the views. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The dining area. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The kitchen. Image: Connell and Connell WS
There is a utility room. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The bedroom has sliding doors. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The bedroom has a shower room. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The second bedroom. Image: Connell and Connell WS

The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room and is situated at the front of the home.

There are two further bedrooms, one with a built-in wardrobe.

The home is completed by an additional shower room.

There is also an en-suite. Image: Connell and Connell WS
There are a further two bedrooms. Image: Connell and Connell WS
The final bedroom. Image: Connell and Connell WS
There is also a family shower room. Image: Connell and Connell WS

Outside, there is a double garage and block paved driveway.

There are low-maintenance gardens to the front and a rear garden with a raised decking and block paved patio.

The home is up for sale from Connell and Connell WS for offers over £515,000.

An open viewing is being held this Sunday (August 18) between noon and 1pm with no appointment required to view.

Elsewhere in Fife, a guest house in St Michaels has £50,000 cut from its asking price.

And a spectacular five-bedroom home near St Andrews with a huge garden is on the market for £875,000.

