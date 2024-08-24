Grand Victorian home with views of River Tay and bridges for sale at £475k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Grand Victorian home with views of River Tay and bridges for sale at £475k

The Newport-on-Tay property has stunning views of the river.

By Kieran Webster
The front of 8 Tay Street, Newport
The front of the property in Tay Street, Newport. Image: Verdala

A grand Victorian home with stunning views of Dundee and the River Tay has gone on the market.

The Fife property, on 8 Tay Street in Newport, is semi-detached, has six bedrooms and three floors.

It is currently on the market for offers over £475,000

The living room.
The living room has high ceilings. Image: Verdala
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The dining space next to the kitchen.
Dining space beside the kitchen. Image: Verdala
Views of the River Tay from the property.
Views of the River Tay from the property. Image: Verdala
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Verdala
Stairs leading to the upper floors.
Stairs leading to the upper floors. Image: Verdala

Downstairs is a spacious living room with high ceilings and large bay windows.

There is also a good-sized kitchen/diner, a separate dining room, and a shower room.

Upstairs are four generous-sized bedrooms and a bathroom with the final two bedrooms on the second floor.

The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Verdala
A bedroom with views of the River Tay.
This bedroom has lovely views of the River Tay. Image: Verdala
Bedroom two.
There are six bedrooms in total. Image: Verdala
A bedroom on the top floor.
All bedrooms are generously proportioned. Image: Verdala
The shower room.
The modern shower room. Image: Verdala
A patio in the garden.
A patio in the garden. Image: Verdala
The garden.
The garden. Image: Verdala
An aerial view of Newport.
An aerial view of Newport. Image: Verdala

The property boasts stunning views of the Tay from its bay windows and has a large private garden.

It is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £475,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a home near St Andrews with an indoor pool and roof terrace is on the market for offers over £1.45million.

Conversation