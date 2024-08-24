Property Grand Victorian home with views of River Tay and bridges for sale at £475k The Newport-on-Tay property has stunning views of the river. By Kieran Webster August 24 2024, 7:00am August 24 2024, 7:00am Share Grand Victorian home with views of River Tay and bridges for sale at £475k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5066102/for-sale-newport-home-river-tay-views/ Copy Link 0 comment The front of the property in Tay Street, Newport. Image: Verdala A grand Victorian home with stunning views of Dundee and the River Tay has gone on the market. The Fife property, on 8 Tay Street in Newport, is semi-detached, has six bedrooms and three floors. It is currently on the market for offers over £475,000 The living room has high ceilings. Image: Verdala The kitchen. Image: Verdala Dining space beside the kitchen. Image: Verdala Views of the River Tay from the property. Image: Verdala The dining room. Image: Verdala Stairs leading to the upper floors. Image: Verdala Downstairs is a spacious living room with high ceilings and large bay windows. There is also a good-sized kitchen/diner, a separate dining room, and a shower room. Upstairs are four generous-sized bedrooms and a bathroom with the final two bedrooms on the second floor. The bathroom. Image: Verdala This bedroom has lovely views of the River Tay. Image: Verdala There are six bedrooms in total. Image: Verdala All bedrooms are generously proportioned. Image: Verdala The modern shower room. Image: Verdala A patio in the garden. Image: Verdala The garden. Image: Verdala An aerial view of Newport. Image: Verdala The property boasts stunning views of the Tay from its bay windows and has a large private garden. It is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £475,000. Elsewhere in Fife, a home near St Andrews with an indoor pool and roof terrace is on the market for offers over £1.45million.
Conversation