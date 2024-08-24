Grand Victorian home with views of River Tay and bridges for sale at £475k

A grand Victorian home with stunning views of Dundee and the River Tay has gone on the market.

The Fife property, on 8 Tay Street in Newport, is semi-detached, has six bedrooms and three floors.

It is currently on the market for offers over £475,000

Downstairs is a spacious living room with high ceilings and large bay windows.

There is also a good-sized kitchen/diner, a separate dining room, and a shower room.

Upstairs are four generous-sized bedrooms and a bathroom with the final two bedrooms on the second floor.

The property boasts stunning views of the Tay from its bay windows and has a large private garden.

It is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £475,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a home near St Andrews with an indoor pool and roof terrace is on the market for offers over £1.45million.