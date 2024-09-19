Property ‘Luxurious’ 7-bedroom Brechin home with snooker room going to auction at ‘discount’ price The Panmure Street property has a guide price of £400,000. By Kieran Webster September 19 2024, 11:18am September 19 2024, 11:18am Share ‘Luxurious’ 7-bedroom Brechin home with snooker room going to auction at ‘discount’ price Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5085546/luxurious-seven-bedroom-brechin-home-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The home on Panmure Street in Brechin. Image: Prime Property Auctions A “luxurious” seven-bedroom home in Brechin is set to go up for auction at a “discount” price. The property on Panmure Street has three reception rooms and a snooker room, along with a “lovely” garden. The house is going under the hammer with a guide price of £400,000 – below the home report value of £480,000. Bay windows in one of the reception rooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions The living room. Image: Prime Property Auctions The kitchen. Image: Prime Property Auctions The bathroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions One of the bedrooms is used as a snooker room. Image: Prime Property Auctions On the ground floor, there are two reception rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room and a W/C. The first floor has four bedrooms – one of which has an en-suite – and a bathroom. The top floor has three bedrooms. One of them is currently being used as a snooker room and the other as a TV room. Bedroom one. Image: Prime Property Auctions Bedroom two. Image: Prime Property Auctions The shower room. Image: Prime Property Auctions The Brechin home has seven bedrooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions The study. Image: Prime Property Auctions The back garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions The patio in the garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions An aerial view of the property. Image: Prime Property Auctions Outside, there is a large garden which is “ideal for families” with a patio area to the rear. Prime Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, says the property is being offered at a “fantastic discount” and would appeal to a “loving family looking to settle into their dream home”. Elsewhere in Angus, a derelict gothic mansion in Arbroath has had £100,00 cut from its asking price.
