‘Luxurious’ 7-bedroom Brechin home with snooker room going to auction at ‘discount’ price

A “luxurious” seven-bedroom home in Brechin is set to go up for auction at a “discount” price.

The property on Panmure Street has three reception rooms and a snooker room, along with a “lovely” garden.

The house is going under the hammer with a guide price of £400,000 – below the home report value of £480,000.

On the ground floor, there are two reception rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room and a W/C.

The first floor has four bedrooms – one of which has an en-suite – and a bathroom.

The top floor has three bedrooms.

One of them is currently being used as a snooker room and the other as a TV room.

Outside, there is a large garden which is “ideal for families” with a patio area to the rear.

Prime Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, says the property is being offered at a “fantastic discount” and would appeal to a “loving family looking to settle into their dream home”.

Elsewhere in Angus, a derelict gothic mansion in Arbroath has had £100,00 cut from its asking price.