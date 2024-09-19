‘Luxurious’ 7-bedroom Brechin home with snooker room going to auction at ‘discount’ price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Luxurious’ 7-bedroom Brechin home with snooker room going to auction at ‘discount’ price

The Panmure Street property has a guide price of £400,000.

By Kieran Webster
4 Panmure Street in Brechin.
The home on Panmure Street in Brechin. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A “luxurious” seven-bedroom home in Brechin is set to go up for auction at a “discount” price.

The property on Panmure Street has three reception rooms and a snooker room, along with a “lovely” garden.

The house is going under the hammer with a guide price of £400,000 – below the home report value of £480,000.

Bay windows in one of the reception rooms
Bay windows in one of the reception rooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The living room.
The living room. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions
One of the bedrooms is used as a pool room.
One of the bedrooms is used as a snooker room. Image: Prime Property Auctions

On the ground floor, there are two reception rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room and a W/C.

The first floor has four bedrooms – one of which has an en-suite – and a bathroom.

The top floor has three bedrooms.

One of them is currently being used as a snooker room and the other as a TV room.

Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The shower room.
The shower room. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Bedroom three.
The Brechin home has seven bedrooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The study.
The study. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The back garden.
The back garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The patio in the garden.
The patio in the garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions
An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Outside, there is a large garden which is “ideal for families” with a patio area to the rear.

Prime Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, says the property is being offered at a “fantastic discount” and would appeal to a “loving family looking to settle into their dream home”.

Elsewhere in Angus, a derelict gothic mansion in Arbroath has had £100,00 cut from its asking price.

Conversation