Derelict Masonic Lodge in centre of Anstruther goes on sale for £175k

A masonic lodge in the heart of Anstruther has gone on sale.

St Ayles Lodge sits on the East Neuk village’s High Street East. It was a key local Masonic gathering place for more than two centuries but fell into disuse many years ago.

The handsome stone building has now gone on sale with a price tag of offers over £175,000.

The lodge’s main hall is on the first floor and still retains much of its original grandeur. Measuring 34′ 7″ by 20′ 10″ it is a large space and would make a fantastic living room if the lodge was converted into a house.

There are two storerooms and another good sized room on the upper floor. On the ground floor are six rooms and a WC. In total there is just over 220sqm of accommodation.

Subject to planning permission, St Ayles Lodge could potentially be converted into a family home or several apartments.

St Ayles Lodge is packed with ornate original features such as mosaic tiling, carved timber, barrel vaulted ceilings, and Masonic designs.

In the heart of Anstruther

Located on High Street East and within easy walking distance of the harbour, the lodge enjoys an excellent location.

Shops, cafes, restaurants and bus links to nearby St Andrews are all on the doorstep.

Due to the nature of the building it is unlikely finance would be available so any purchaser would need to be a cash buyer.

St Ayles Lodge was granted its masonic charter from the Grant Lodge of Scotland in 1764. The records of the lodge suggest there were Masons there even earlier.

An extract from the St Ayles Lodge history dated February 3 1762 states: “A Body of Free Masons to the number of thirteen having mett, taking into their consideration the many inconveniencies they lay under by being at such a distance from their respective Lodges, unanimously agreed to errect a Lodge at Anstruther.

“In prosecution of which scheme they proceeded immediately to election of the proper officers for regulating the Lodge.”