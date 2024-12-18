Derelict Masonic Lodge in centre of Anstruther goes on sale for £175k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict Masonic Lodge in centre of Anstruther goes on sale for £175k

Built in 1762, St Ayles Lodge is in need of full renovation.

By Jack McKeown
St Ayles Lodge is a former Masonic hall in Anstruther. Image: Thorntons.
A masonic lodge in the heart of Anstruther has gone on sale.

St Ayles Lodge sits on the East Neuk village’s High Street East. It was a key local Masonic gathering place for more than two centuries but fell into disuse many years ago.

The handsome stone building has now gone on sale with a price tag of offers over £175,000.

The main hall is on the upper floor and contains many original features. Image: Thorntons.

The lodge’s main hall is on the first floor and still retains much of its original grandeur.  Measuring 34′ 7″ by 20′ 10″ it is a large space and would make a fantastic living room if the lodge was converted into a house.

The lodge is in the centre of Anstruther. Image: Thorntons.

There are two storerooms and another good sized room on the upper floor. On the ground floor are six rooms and a WC. In total there is just over 220sqm of accommodation.

There are lots of original features such as this mosaic tile. Image: Thorntons.

Subject to planning permission, St Ayles Lodge could potentially be converted into a family home or several apartments.

St Ayles Lodge is packed with ornate original features such as mosaic tiling, carved timber, barrel vaulted ceilings, and Masonic designs.

In the heart of Anstruther

Located on High Street East and within easy walking distance of the harbour, the lodge enjoys an excellent location.

Shops, cafes, restaurants and bus links to nearby St Andrews are all on the doorstep.

The lodge is in need of renovation. Image: Thorntons.

Due to the nature of the building it is unlikely finance would be available so any purchaser would need to be a cash buyer.

It needs a lot of work but could be a beautiful home. Image: Thorntons.

St Ayles Lodge was granted its masonic charter from the Grant Lodge of Scotland in 1764. The records of the lodge suggest there were Masons there even earlier.

There are plenty of fascinating decorative features. Image: Thorntons.

An extract from the St Ayles Lodge history dated February 3 1762 states: “A Body of Free Masons to the number of thirteen having mett, taking into their consideration the many inconveniencies they lay under by being at such a distance from their respective Lodges, unanimously agreed to errect a Lodge at Anstruther.

“In prosecution of which scheme they proceeded immediately to election of the proper officers for regulating the Lodge.”

Conversation