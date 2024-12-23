Perthshire street named most expensive in Scotland with average house price of £2.9m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Property

Perthshire street named most expensive in Scotland with average house price of £2.9m

The Queen's Crescent in Gleneagles has knocked the winner from the past two years off the top spot.

By Bryan Copland
The Queen's Crescent in Gleneagles. Image: Rettie
A street in Perthshire has taken the crown of Scotland’s most expensive – with an average house price of £2.9 million.

The Queen’s Crescent in Gleneagles Village has knocked the winner of the past two years, Ann Street in Edinburgh, off top spot.

The street – part of an exclusive gated community next to the world-famous golf resort – leads this year’s Bank of Scotland table by some distance.

Prices on Gleneagles street £1.1m higher than anywhere else in Scotland

The average home on The Queen’s Crescent costs £2.927m.

That is more than £1.1m ahead of Ann Street in Edinburgh, where average homes cost £1.807m.

Most of the other top 25 most expensive streets are in Edinburgh with three in Glasgow and two in East Lothian, based on data for house sales between 2019 and 2024.

The Bank of Scotland says The Queen’s Crescent’s “stunning homes and desirable locations, especially involving high-profile properties like those from Omaze” have helped push prices up.

The entrance to The Queen’s Crescent in Gleneagles Village. Image: Google Street View

Isla Benzie, head of Bank of Scotland Home, said of the winner: “The charming street – just a stone’s throw from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course – has taken the top spot by some way from last year’s winner Ann Street in Edinburgh.

“However, Edinburgh continues to retain some of the most prestigious streets across Scotland, with seven of the top 10’s most expensive places found in the city.

“It’s clear that Scotland continues to attract some exclusive places to call home, for those able to afford them.”

Earlier this year, property firm Rettie revealed Perth and Kinross was bucking the house price trend with prices rising in the region while falling elsewhere.

