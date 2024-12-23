Perthshire street named most expensive in Scotland with average house price of £2.9m

A street in Perthshire has taken the crown of Scotland’s most expensive – with an average house price of £2.9 million.

The Queen’s Crescent in Gleneagles Village has knocked the winner of the past two years, Ann Street in Edinburgh, off top spot.

The street – part of an exclusive gated community next to the world-famous golf resort – leads this year’s Bank of Scotland table by some distance.

Prices on Gleneagles street £1.1m higher than anywhere else in Scotland

The average home on The Queen’s Crescent costs £2.927m.

That is more than £1.1m ahead of Ann Street in Edinburgh, where average homes cost £1.807m.

Most of the other top 25 most expensive streets are in Edinburgh with three in Glasgow and two in East Lothian, based on data for house sales between 2019 and 2024.

The Bank of Scotland says The Queen’s Crescent’s “stunning homes and desirable locations, especially involving high-profile properties like those from Omaze” have helped push prices up.

Isla Benzie, head of Bank of Scotland Home, said of the winner: “The charming street – just a stone’s throw from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course – has taken the top spot by some way from last year’s winner Ann Street in Edinburgh.

“However, Edinburgh continues to retain some of the most prestigious streets across Scotland, with seven of the top 10’s most expensive places found in the city.

“It’s clear that Scotland continues to attract some exclusive places to call home, for those able to afford them.”

Earlier this year, property firm Rettie revealed Perth and Kinross was bucking the house price trend with prices rising in the region while falling elsewhere.