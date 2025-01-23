Crieff apartment with balcony boasting beautiful views for sale

An apartment with a balcony boasting beautiful views over Crieff has hit the market.

The flat is on the first floor of a converted former church building.

The property – inside the 19th-century St Ninian’s Centre on Heathcote Road – enjoys stunning vistas of the town and the countryside beyond.

Upon entering the flat, a long hallway leads to an open-plan living room and kitchen.

Doors lead from here out to the large balcony, which has plenty of room for furniture to enjoy outdoor entertaining.

There is also access to the balcony from the main bedroom.

This comes with an en-suite shower room.

The apartment is completed by a second bedroom and a bathroom.

The property benefits from a large front garden.

There is also a secure underground car park with one designated space.

The property is being marketed by Deborah Johnson Properties for offers over £200,000.

