Crieff apartment with balcony boasting beautiful views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Crieff apartment with balcony boasting beautiful views for sale

The two-bedroom flat is inside a converted former church building.

By Ben MacDonald
The balcony at the Crieff apartment. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The balcony at the Crieff apartment. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties

An apartment with a balcony boasting beautiful views over Crieff has hit the market.

The flat is on the first floor of a converted former church building.

The property – inside the 19th-century St Ninian’s Centre on Heathcote Road – enjoys stunning vistas of the town and the countryside beyond.

Upon entering the flat, a long hallway leads to an open-plan living room and kitchen.

Doors lead from here out to the large balcony, which has plenty of room for furniture to enjoy outdoor entertaining.

Heathcote Road apartment for sale
The building on Heathcote Road. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The living room and kitchen area. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The room is open-plan. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The kitchen. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Space for dining. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Doors lead to the balcony. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Views from the balcony. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
There is plenty of room for furniture. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Views of the countryside. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Another of the outlooks from the balcony. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Room for outdoor dining. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties

There is also access to the balcony from the main bedroom.

This comes with an en-suite shower room.

The apartment is completed by a second bedroom and a bathroom.

The property benefits from a large front garden.

The main bedroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The en-suite shower room. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The second bedroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The main bathroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The front garden. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties

There is also a secure underground car park with one designated space.

The property is being marketed by Deborah Johnson Properties for offers over £200,000.

Elsewhere in the town, a stunning five-bedroom villa in an “exclusive” Crieff address is available for £650,000.

More from Property

A bed and breakfast for sale The property is on Main Street in Killin.
4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay going to auction
Harecraig House. Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Harecraig House: Prominent Broughty Ferry clifftop home is a labour of love for its…
Outside of Crieff home.
Stunning 5-bedroom villa in 'exclusive' Crieff address for sale
Aerial view of Broomhead House in Dunfermline.
Flat inside 19th-century Dunfermline 'country house' packed with period features for sale
This handsome Broughty Ferry villa topped the charts. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry villa with 6 bedrooms was TSPC's top property in December
Amanda Crighton with her family.
Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale
The apartment is within Brentham Park House. Image: Halliday Homes
Stirling apartment inside stunning baronial mansion for sale
Outside of Princes Street, Perth.
7 homes on the market in Perth and Kinross for less than £70k
Glenvarnoch
'Unique' Stirlingshire home with beautiful vaulted oak beams for sale
Tay views from the Riverside Drive apartment. Image: Rettie
Dundee Riverside apartment with 'outstanding' River Tay views for sale

Conversation