Property Crieff apartment with balcony boasting beautiful views for sale The two-bedroom flat is inside a converted former church building. By Ben MacDonald January 23 2025, 8:36am January 23 2025, 8:36am Share Crieff apartment with balcony boasting beautiful views for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5166258/crieff-apartment-balcony-views-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The balcony at the Crieff apartment. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties An apartment with a balcony boasting beautiful views over Crieff has hit the market. The flat is on the first floor of a converted former church building. The property – inside the 19th-century St Ninian’s Centre on Heathcote Road – enjoys stunning vistas of the town and the countryside beyond. Upon entering the flat, a long hallway leads to an open-plan living room and kitchen. Doors lead from here out to the large balcony, which has plenty of room for furniture to enjoy outdoor entertaining. The building on Heathcote Road. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties The living room and kitchen area. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties The room is open-plan. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties The kitchen. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties Space for dining. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties Doors lead to the balcony. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties Views from the balcony. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties There is plenty of room for furniture. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties Views of the countryside. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties Another of the outlooks from the balcony. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties Room for outdoor dining. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties There is also access to the balcony from the main bedroom. This comes with an en-suite shower room. The apartment is completed by a second bedroom and a bathroom. The property benefits from a large front garden. The main bedroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties The en-suite shower room. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties The second bedroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties The main bathroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties The front garden. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties There is also a secure underground car park with one designated space. The property is being marketed by Deborah Johnson Properties for offers over £200,000. Elsewhere in the town, a stunning five-bedroom villa in an “exclusive” Crieff address is available for £650,000.
