Dunfermline v Partick Thistle pitch inspection announced amid Storm Eunice impact

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pitch inspection will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday ahead of the scheduled Championship clash between Dunfermline and Partick Thistle.

Heavy rain and snow is due between midday and 5 p.m. as Storm Eunice batters the United Kingdom.

As well as the playability of the East End Park turf, consideration will be given to the well-being of supporters travelling to the game.

The safety of concourse areas and stairwells will also be a factor.

🚨 There will be a pitch inspection at 1pm today ahead of tonight's match against @PartickThistle — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 18, 2022

A yellow weather warning is in place from the Met Office, citing the likelihood of ice and snow.

A club statement confirmed: “There will be a pitch inspection at 1pm today ahead of tonight’s match against @PartickThistle.”

Dunfermline, currently in ninth spot in the Championship, are set to host Thistle live on the BBC Scotland channel, with a 7.45 p.m. kick-off.