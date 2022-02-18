Dunfermline v Partick Thistle pitch inspection announced amid Storm Eunice impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline v Partick Thistle pitch inspection announced amid Storm Eunice impact

By Alan Temple
February 18 2022, 11.37am Updated: February 18 2022, 1.23pm
Snow is forecast for Dunfermline
A pitch inspection will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday ahead of the scheduled Championship clash between Dunfermline and Partick Thistle.

Heavy rain and snow is due between midday and 5 p.m. as Storm Eunice batters the United Kingdom.

As well as the playability of the East End Park turf, consideration will be given to the well-being of supporters travelling to the game.

The safety of concourse areas and stairwells will also be a factor.

A yellow weather warning is in place from the Met Office, citing the likelihood of ice and snow.

A club statement confirmed: “There will be a pitch inspection at 1pm today ahead of tonight’s match against @PartickThistle.”

Dunfermline, currently in ninth spot in the Championship, are set to host Thistle live on the BBC Scotland channel, with a 7.45 p.m. kick-off.

